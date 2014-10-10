Vidal: Leaving? Never crossed my mind

Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal has publicly stated that a potential move away from the current Serie A holders never crossed his mind in this past summer's transfer window, despite an increasing number of reports heavily linking him with a move to the Premier League - to join van Gaal's "revolution" at Manchester United.

Louis van Gaal had admitted that he was a "fan" of the Chilean powerhouse, but no deal was done with Juventus doing well to keep hold of one of their key players. Juve had maintained the fact that he was not for sale, even though United made a formal approach but in the end, nothing happened.

Vidal had this to say to Tuttosport, after reports suggested that knee problems scuppered chances of United making a bid:

"I was calm, I just thought about my knee. Never once I asked my agent or to Juventus if something was going on, I have a pact with my agent, if there is something concrete it's up to him to let me know - and he never called. I don't know exactly what happened during the summer months, but I think nothing really important. If I would accept a proposal of Manchester United? I don't know, I really don't know. I can only say that I'm really well in Turin, I'm happy here and my family is happy; for me this is more important than money or any other thing. This is my home, and it is always difficult to leave home."