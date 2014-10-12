Estonia 0-1 England: Rooney scores only goal in Group E match

England narrowly defeated Estonia 1-0, which keeps England on top of Group E.

Estonia started the first half as the stronger side when Blackpool forward Sergei Zenjov had a shot in the opening seconds of the match well blocked by Gary Cahill, and the resulting corner was wasted by Estonia. Welbeck could had opened the scoring for England when his Arsenal teammate Calum Chambers whipped in a good cross to the former Manchester United striker but his reach wasn’t far enough and the ball went out for a throw-in. In the 33rd minute, Welbeck came close again to scoring the opener but his shot went across the face of goal.

Wilshere came close moments later when the midfielder pushed forward but his shot hit the side netting. Delph almost assisted Wayne Rooney in the 38th minute but the England skipper’s header went just wide. The first half came and went and it remained goalless. Both sides had good chances to break the deadlock with Adam Lallana and Fabian Delph wasting precious chances for the visitors, whilst Estonia had done well to break part the England defence but they lacked that finish from their two strikers.

Estonia went down to 10 men just 3 minutes after the restart when their captain, Ragnar Klavan, received his second yellow card of the match after the Augsburg centre back barged Delph aggressively to the ground and the referee showed Klavan his second yellow of the evening. England finally broke the deadlock after a poor second half in the 73rd minute. Pareiko dealt Rooney’s close range costless kick poorly and the keeper punched the ball off the post and into the back of the net to give the visitors the lead and it brought Rooney’s England goal tally to 43 goals in 99 appearances. Rooney almost bagged his brace in the 2nd minute of stoppage time but his 1-on-1 effort was well saved by Pareiko.