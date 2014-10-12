Iceland - Netherlands: Oranje look to kick on in Group A

Slipping to a 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic in their opening Group A fixture of Euro 2016 qualifying, Gus Hiddink's Netherlands side have not got off to the best of starts, and still sit third behind the Czechs and Iceland respectively, despite a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan on Friday night. A loss against the league leaders on Monday would cause Oranje all sorts of unwanted problems.

"I didn't have the feeling we would lose points" - Gus Hiddink

Goals from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Ibrahim Afellay and Robin van Persie gave Hiddink's side a much-needed three points over Yuri Krasnozhan's Kazakhstan, but they did not have it all their own way. An early opener from Rinat Abdulin had Netherlands fans panicking until just after the hour mark when Hunelaar's header got his side on their way to restoring parity. Although it seemed nervy, Hiddink insits the result was never in doubt: "I didn't have the feeling we would lose points," he said. "During halftime we were planning Huntelaar's substitution. It was good that the fans backed us after he came on."

In the end, the Netherlands' first points of the qualifying campaign are what matters, and they will be looking to burst the bubble of early group leaders Iceland in the Laugardalsvöllur, by taking three more. Hiddink, sounding very assured, tells the press that Iceland's expansive football will leave Arjen Robben and company more space to maneuver: "I have confidence we can win the Iceland match. There will be more space to play than [against Kazakhstan]."

Iceland, in sharp contrast to the Netherlands, have had the ideal start to Group A: played two, won two, in the meantime scoring six goals and conceding zero. 3-0 victories over Turkey and Latvia mean they sit at the summit, but they will know that their first real test is against this Netherlands side. They will, however, be brimming with confidence as they aim to reach their first European Championships - not to mention first ever major tournament. Iceland's head coaches Heimir Hallgrimsson and Lars Lagerback will know that despite their positive start, a game against the side that finished third in the World Cup will be a tough battle.

The joint-managers will have a fully fit side for selection, whereas Hiddink's only issue was Afellay - but it seems like the 28-year-old will be fit to start. Questioned about his knock in the game against Kazakhstan, he had this to say: "My foot is thick, but Monday against Iceland I can play," Afellay is quoted as saying by De Telegraaf. After his impressive performance in the Netherlands' last fixture - where he scored and assisted - this will be a relief for fans. If Hiddink can get his side playing the top quality football he knows they are capable of, it will not be long before they assert their presence at the top of Group A.