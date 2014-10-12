Bosnia-Herzegovina - Belgium: Fire meets fire

Marc Wilmots' Belgium side ran rampant against Group B whipping boys Andorra on Friday night, but at this early stage of the qualifying stage it is hard to judge just how well the Red Devils are playing. As they travel to face a Bosnia and Herzegovina squad that have been poor thus far in qualifying, Belgium will be aware that they face much sterner opposition than in their previous fixture.

"Taking three points in Zenica would be good, and a point not so bad" - Marc Wilmots

It is a point that Wilmots was quick to make in his press conference, highlighting the need for his players to not allow themselves to become complacement after a 6-0 victory over Andorra. Goals from Nacer Chadli and Divock Origi - plus braces for Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens - meant that Wilmots' side romped to the three points. However, the manager knows the Bosnians will be better equipped: "It would surprise me if the Bosnians were content with a point at home,'' he said. "Tactically, we must be prepared for all scenarios. Against Andorra we constantly applied pressure and we were constantly in motion when we had the ball. I would be very happy if I could see that against a stronger opponent. Taking three points in Zenica would be good but a point certainly would not be bad."

For Bosnia and Herzegovina, this is a huge game. The pressure on manager Safet Susic is unrelenting after a string of bad results, and with just a point from their opening two qualifying games, Susic sees that both his side, and his job, are in danger. After a 2-1 loss to Cyprus and a disappointing 0-0 draw with Wales, Susic's side need to taking something from the game against Belgium - at the very least to restore some spirit and belief.

Despite Wilmots' side having a costless-flowing confident attitude at the moment, the Red Devils will have to deal with a few squad issues on Monday night. Zenit Saint Petersburg's Axel Witsel is ruled out with a injury he picked up a few weeks ago playing in Russia, while Wilmots waits on news regarding Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany. Unfortunately for Bosnia and Herzegovina fans looking to catch a break, that is the extent of Wilmots' injuries, and it will be almost a full strength side that turns up in Zenica.

For The Dragons, the injury problems remain very much the same as before the Wales game. Ermin Bicakcic, Sead Kolasinac, Sejad Salihovic, and Goran Zakaric are all out, while it seems very unlikely that Emir Spahic will take part. Should he make the starting line-up, it would undoubtedly be a massive boost for the Bosnian back four to have their natural and inspirational leader. A man who captained the country for nearly a decade could be vital in a game that could be pivotal in deciding both the national side's immediate future, and their manager's.