NAC Breda sack Gudelj

The sacking comes after a poor start to the season has seen Breda lose four of their first eight games, including a 6-1 defeat to Heracles Almelo last weekend. Assistant coach Marino Pusic was laid off as well as Gudelj.

The club released an official statement on their website, "The club has taken this decision based on discussions over the past week that were fed through different levels within the club. These discussions revealed that there is insufficient support for the coaching duo to continue."

Gudelj, 46, spent eight years at the club as a player between 1997 and 2005, scoring 10 goals from the left-back position. He then took charge of the Rat Verlegh side in 2012.

NAC finished in 15th last season, just three points above the relegation play-offs and Gudelj was given another chance to rebuild in the hope of improvement this season, though it's clear that the squad hasn't improved and as they sit in the same position again, the NAC board felt it appropriate to relieve the Bosnian manager of his duties, to try and prevent another relegation dogfight.

Youth team coach Eric Hellemons will take charge of the team for this weekend's game against ADO Den Haag, as NAC Breda begin their search for a new manager.