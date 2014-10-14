Denmark - Portugal Text Commentary and Football Scores of Euro 2016 Qualifier

21:50. Anyway, that's all from me tonight. I hope you've enjoyed reading my commentary as much as I've enjoyed writing it. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank-you and goodnight.

21:48. In the other Group I game this evening, in a dramatic turn of events, Serbia's game with Albania has been called off, due to crowd trouble. I sure am glad I was covering this game tonight! So, that puts Portugal up into third place on three points, while Denmark stay one point ahead of them, albeit having played a game more.

21:45. We couldn't have asked for a more dramatic final three minutes of injury time there. But at the end of it, Portugal take the points for their first win of the campaign and poor Denmark suffer their first defeat. Morten Olsen's side can take encouragement from this though.

FULL-TIME (Denmark 0-1 Portugal)

90+6'. Where has all this drama come from? The only event that could have overshadowed Ronaldo's goal would be a 96th-minute Kasper Schmeichel equaliser right?! Well, that dream almost became reality when Denmark won a corner and the goalkeeper had the ball land right in front of him, but Pepe got in front of him before he could get his shot away and then the referee blows the whistle. What a thrilling end to a pretty dull game. Portugal deservedly take the three points. Denmark 0-1 Portugal.

90+5'. I don't believe my eyes! With less than five seconds to go, the big man has won it! A wonderful cross was sent in from the right by Joao Moutinho and Ronaldo powered a header into the top corner! How dramatic! Absolutely unbelievable finish to the game!

GOAL!!! Cristiano Ronaldo (Denmark 0-1 Portugal) 90+4'.

90+1'. Cristiano Ronaldo picks up the first yellow card of the night for a needless foul on Uffe Bech. Simon Kjaer comes close with the resulting costless-kick.

FIVE MINUTES ADDED TIME

87'. I must say, after such an exciting, end-to-end first-half, this second 45 has been very dull. Both sides looking quite tired and I can't see there being a winner now.

83'. Uffe Bech puts a header just wide for Denmark, before Tiago makes way for Ricardo Quaresma.

80'. Lars Jacobsen is now down receiving treatment after slipping, while stretching for the ball. Denmark have already lost one full-back tonight and it looks as though they might lose another soon.

76'. I certainly hope to see a goal and Ronaldo almost gets one, with a turn and shot, which goes just over. Meanwhile Danny makes way for striker Eder.

72'. Big chance for Denmark! Portugal deal badly with a Danish corner and the ball is fed back in to Michael Krohn-Dehli and his shot is just wide of the goal.

70'. Joao Moutinho sends in a fantastic cross from the right, but Lars Jacobsen just gets there before the lurking Ronaldo. The resulting corner is poor and cleared instantly.

68'. Substitution for Portugal. Nani off for Joao Mario.

64'. There has been a ridiculous amount of niggly little fouls in this game, this time it's Bech on Eliseu.

62'. Eriksen clips the back of Pepe's heel and is blown up for a foul near Portugal's goal.

60'. Portugal firmly camped in Denmark's half. They won't be in the slightest bit happy unless they come away from here with a win.

58'. He is stretchered off to a round of applause from the crowd and is replaced by Simon Poulsen.

55'. Injury worry for left-back Nicolai Boilesen takes a powerful ball to the face and he appears to be out cold. This looks serious.

51'. What a chance! Nani plays in Cristiano Ronaldo, so that he's literally one-on-one with Kasper Schmeichel, but the striker's first touch lets him down massively and the shot is tipped wide by the Danish keeper. Big miss. Willian Carvalho then skies a loose ball from the resulting corner. You feel that Portugal are getting closer.

49'. Portugal have started the second half brightly, with Ronaldo leading the line well.

45'. Just 45 minutes to go until we will know the outcome of this game. Will Portugal find their crucial winner? Or will Denmark please the anticipated crowd? Find out right here on VAVEL UK. Lasse Vibe has surprisingly been substituted at half-time, as he makes way for Uffe Bech.

KICK-OFF

20:40. If I had to choose a winner, my money would be on Portugal, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Denmark nick it.

20:33. It's been an entertaining first-half where both sides have had excellent chances, but it remains goalless at the interval. Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Eriksen are the wizards behind their respective side's chances. The only down-side to the game is the German referee's strictness, he's not letting the game flow at all.

HALF-TIME

43'. Felix Brych is very whistle-happy tonight and is not afraid to stop the play. Meanwhile, Denmark have another great chance, as Lars Jacobsen puts in a fast, low cross from the right and Lasse Vibe, the in-form man, tries to back-heel the ball past Rui Patricio, but the goalkeeper is level to it. Morten Olsen gives his side a shout of encouragement.

37'. Now it's Christian Eriksen's turn to control the game. He is the only real source of creativity for the hosts and if he's not playing well, Denmark will not win this game.

34'. Off the post! It's a wonderful chance, but it's Denmark, believe it or not! Christian Eriksen works space down the left and lays it off to the advancing Celta Vigo midfielder Michael Krohn-Dehli. The central midfielder then cuts inside and tries to pass it across goal, but it hits the post and goes behind. Big let-off for Portugal.

32'. Denmark can hardly get the ball out of their half now, a thoroughly professional performance from Portugal.

29'. Another Nani chance, as he heads over after a Cedric cross from the right.

26'. What a chance! Ronaldo skins Daniel Agger with his skills before pulling it back towards Nani and the Sporting winger's diving header is just over. This is the Cristiano Ronaldo show here - the captain is completely controlling the game.

22'. It's a very physical game so far, with lot of niggly fouls from the likes of William Carvalho and Joao Moutinho.

19'. Penalty shout for Denmark as a Christian Eriksen cross appears to be handled by Portuguese left-back Eliseu, although Felix Brych doesn't see it and gives the visitors a costless-kick for a Nicklas Bendtner foul.

17'. Ooh, that's close from Ronaldo. Portugal are dominating now and the big man does it all himself, cutting in from the right and sending a low shot across goal and it's inches wide.

15'. The aforementioned Danny swings in a powerful cross, but despite Ronaldo's phenomenal jumping, it's just over the Real Madrid man's head.

13'. Danny has a good effort, unleashing a shot at goal after a one-two with Ronaldo, but luckily it's straight at Schmeichel. The keeper has made a great start.

10'. Although Denmark have had more possession, Portugal have looked better in their attacks. This time Nani finds a way down the left, but no-one is there to meet his cross and Schmeichel claims.

7'. Chance! Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first impact on the game with a fantastic low shot which Kasper Schmeichel parries and luckily reclaims before Danny can reach the rebound. Good start by the Leicester City goalkeeper.

5'. In case you were wondering, Fernando Santos' bid for his ban to be delayed has been successful and he is sat on the Portugal bench tonight.

3'. Denmark have enjoyed all the early possession and Christian Eriksen is pulling the strings already.

1'. 20 seconds in and Denmark have a costless-kick in a very dangerous position after Lasse Vibe is brought down. Christian Eriksen's resulting costless-kick is hit against the wall and the rebound is skied by Hojbjerg.

KICK-OFF

19:42. A beautiful sight this, as the passionate home support join in in perfect unison to the Danish national anthem

19:38. The rain is pouring down here as the teams line up for their national anthems. Portugal first.

19:30. With just 15 minutes left until kick-off, a healthy atmosphere is building at the Telia Parken stadium.

19:20. Portugal definitely need this win, because losing your first two games in qualifying could spell eventual disaster. Denmark would love the win, obviously, but I think they'd be happy with a draw and their unbeaten streak still in tact.

19:10. So, fortunately for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start and does so. Meanwhile, the rest of the team stays exactly the same.

19:05. Here is Lasse Vibe's dramatic equaliser against Albania last week, to maintain Denmark's unbeaten run. Impressive run from Nicklas Bendtner in the lead-up.

19:02. Portugal's team has been announced on their official Facebook page. The line-up reads: Patrício; Cédric, Pepe, Carvalho, Eliseu; William Carvalho, Tiago, Moutinho; Danny, Nani, Ronaldo

19:00. Some more from Morten Olsen, who is confident in Denmark's home support pulling them through. Olsen said, "We have faith in our own strength and we are prepared to face the Portuguese national team. We have the pleasure of playing in a packed stadium and we take advantage of this situation."

18:59. Denmark's team has been announced, just awaiting the Portugal line-up now. No surprises from Denmark as they name the same starting XI as in their draw with Albania.

18:57. BREAKING: Denmark have announced their line-up. The line-up reads: Schmeichel; Boilesen, Agger, Kjær, Jacobsen; Kvist, Højbjerg, Krohn-Dehli, Eriksen; Vibe, Bendtner

18:55. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to get quite agitated when speaking to the media about the sacking of Paulo Bento after the World Cup. The Ballon d'Or winner told AS, "Over the past 11 years decisions have been made over the head coach of the national team and they are always taken by the president, never a player or group of players. The talk otherwise makes me sad, I’m disappointed"

18:50. Telia Parken, the venue for tonight's game is not only the home of the Danish national team, but also the biggest club side in the country, FC Copenhagen. The stadium holds 38,065 spectators and will surely be packed out this evening for what is a must-win game for both sides.

18:45. Portugal's team sheet for their defeat to France at the weekend was: Rui Patricio; Eliseu, Alves, Pepe, Soares; Moutinho, Tiago, Gomes; Danny, Ronaldo, Almeida.

18:40. Denmark's starting XI for their draw with Albania read: Schmeichel; Ankersen, Kjaer, Bjelland, Boilesen; Hojbjerg, Kvist, Eriksen; Poulsen, Bendtner, Krohn-Dehli and that could very well be their line-up tonight. Regarding line-ups, they should be announced very soon and as soon as they are, you can rely on us to bring them to you.

18:35. Portugal are without Fabio Coentrao after a left knee injury picked up in their defeat to Albania, meaning Malaga defender Antunes will most likely start. The other major injury worry is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Ballon d'Or winner was pictured with an ice-pack on his knee after Portugal's 2-1 friendly defeat to France at the weekend. He should be okay to feature in this match though.

18:30. Denmark's injury slate is completely clean, meaning Olsen will have a full squad at his dispense.

18:25. Portugal's Fernando Santos is not feeling too optimistic about the chances of his ban being uplifted for this game.

"To say it is probable means that it is still a little bit unlikely. So there is a probability, not much, but it is a probability," he said.

"Independently, whether I'm on the bench or not, my contribution will be the same."

18:20. Denmark boss Morten Olsen is keen to tidy up their defence, as they've gone a goal down in both of their previous games. Olsen told the Danish media, "It was against the plan, they took the lead. It is a bad habit that we should fall behind every time. It also happened against Armenia.

"We would really like to play heady football, and we hope to do against Portugal on Tuesday."

18:15. Another memorable meeting between the two nations was an international friendly in 2006, where Denmark triumphed 4-2 and a hell of a lot has changed since then. Despite Nicklas Bendtner playing and scoring the fourth Denmark goal, you wouldn't recognise the two teams. Taken from a CNN match report of the game, look at this paragraph - remember the good old days, when Luis Felipe Scolari's Portugal had this team?

"With Barcelona midfielder Deco rested and stalwarts Luis Figo and Pauleta having retired from international football, Portugal had to rely on youngsters such as debutant Luis Nani of Sporting and Manchester United winger Cristiano Ronaldo."

Look at how much has changed! I don't think Portugal would particularly mind having to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo tonight!

18:10. The two featured sides tonight have met on 14 occasions before, with Portugal boasting nine wins, with three for Denmark. Their last meeting was a thrilling 3-2 Portugal victory in the group stage of Euro 2012 with a Nicklas Bendtner brace before Silvestre Varela scored an 87th-minute winner. That match will be remembered however, for the fine that Bendtner received after the game. The big Danish centre-forward celebrated making it 2-2, when he pulled his shorts down slightly so that the waistband of his 'Paddy Power' underwear was showing, in what was thought to be a publicity stunt by the betting company. UEFA, however, didn't see the funny side and Bendtner has hit with an £80,000 fine. Ouch.

18:05. Here are the highlights for that remarkable Albania victory. The goal is at 2:27 if you're interested. What a hit that is by Balaj!

18:00. Portugal sit in last place after their first game, a shock home defeat to minnows Albania. Bekim Balaj's spectacular volley was the only goal of the game as Albania picked up a historic win and left Fernando Santos' Portugal side utterly shell-shocked on a night when a number of first-team players featured, such as Nani, Joao Moutinho, Pepe and William Carvalho.

17:55. Denmark have picked up a win and a draw so far, leaving them joint-top with Albania, albeit second on goal difference. Ermir Lenjani gave the hosts the lead, but luckily for Morten Olsen, Goteborg winger Lasse Vibe was on hand to rescue a point and ensure Denmark stayed unbeaten so far in this qualification process.

17:50. The main talking point ahead of this fixture is whether or not new Portugal coach Fernando Santos will be allowed to manage his side from the touchline, after his eight-game ban for abusing an official at this summer's World Cup, while in charge of Greece. The ban applies to all competitive fixtures, though the Court of Arbitration of Sport may listen to his appeal and temporarily uplift the ban ahead of this game, so that Santos can try and get Portugal on the right track, after their shock defeat to Albania last week.

17:45. Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Denmark vs Portugal, a Group I Euro 2016 qualifier at Telia Parken stadium. Kick-off is at 19:45, so stay tuned for pre-match updates, before minute-by-minute commentary of the game, right here on VAVEL UK.