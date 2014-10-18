Real Madrid and Barcelona record impressive wins

Real Madrid moved up to 2nd place, with just title rivals Barcelona (read below for my review of that game!) ahead of them in the table after a 5-0 thrashing of Levante away from home on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Ronaldo (2), Hernandez, Rodriguez and Isco all culminated with a very comfortable victory in the end, and it was the 29-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano who started the rout with his brilliant footwork and attacking intelligence too much to handle in truth.

Ronaldo did well to create two chances for himself in the final third, beating his markers with ease before his final finish was off-target on both occasions, as he grimaced with disappointment that he was unable to test the goalkeeper early on. However, Hernandez used his pace to get in-behind the Levante defence after 12 minutes, and was tackled late inside the area as a result of a savage-looking slide tackle by centre-back

Garcia, who argued profusely after he was booked by the referee. Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot, although his effort was parried into the net by goalkeeper Marino who guessed the right way but was unable to prevent the Ballon D'Or winner from breaking the deadlock.

Midfielder Luka Modric did well to deny Levante from getting a surprise equaliser, after a power header was blocked off-the-line in dramatic fashion from the former Spurs-man. Casillas looked beaten and was never getting to the ball quickly enough, and was lucky not to concede in the heat of the moment. Then, the Croatian playmaker came close with a chance of his own after he was squared a pass from Ronaldo - his effort was parried over the bar by the goalkeeper.

James Rodriguez popped up in the right place at the right time in the 38th minute, after a corner delivery was partially cleared into his path... he whipped a super cross into the area, which fell into the path of Hernandez who poked the ball past Marino with a header from close range, in truth probably should have saved it but take nothing away from the Colombian's delivery.

Isco went on a jinking run, beating three players with his silky ball control before feeding the ball through into the path of Ronaldo - his effort was parried by Mariano as Levante hoofed clear. The Spaniard has a chance for himself, as his sweetly-struck volley was palmed away by the goalkeeper after a good ball towards him from Rodriguez. After that, he won the ball and went on another run forward, dribbling past the defenders with ease before passing across towards Ronaldo, who weaved his way past two players before finessing the ball beyond the keeper to make it 3-0 after 60 minutes.

And if it could not get any better, it did just minutes later. In the 66th minute, German midfielder and summer signing Toni Kroos picked out the darting run of Rodriguez to whip a perfectly-placed through ball into his path, and he slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net with a one-touch finish to make it 4-0.

4-0 and cruising, but it was not over there. Modric was taken off late on as a precautionary measure after a hefty tackle caused his leg to start bleeding, meaning a cameo appearance and first La Liga game for 20-year-old young midfielder Alvaro Medrán.

There was still time for one more goal, courtesy of Isco after 82 minutes on the clock. He took his chance as the ball fell into his path, smashing it beyond the keeper's reach into the roof of the net, in emphatic style.

Next stop, Liverpool in the Champions League group stage. Interesting.

Meanwhile, in the evening kick-off; Barcelona took all 3 points with a 3-0 victory over Eibar thanks to goals from Xavi, Neymar and Messi. The Argentine silky maestro was unable to break the all-time goalscoring record, with only 2 goals left to score, but the team did themselves proud and kept up their 100% start to the season. As a result of the win, they now boast having 22 points from a possible 24, ahead of their Champions League group stage game against Ajax next week Tuesday.

Xavi broke the deadlock after 59 minutes, when he exchanged passes with Messi on the edge of the area and was fed through before dinking the keeper from close range with an audacious effort. That nicely-finished attacking move signalled yet another assist for Messi, who looks like the perfect playmaker.

Alves' inviting cross into the area was clinically finished off by Neymar, who slammed the ball off the ground as powerfully as he could, with the goalkeeper diving the right way but was unable to stop the Brazilian's effort as it fizzed into the bottom corner.

Then, in the 73rd minute, Messi got himself on the scoresheet with a goal of his own after some neat link-up play between himself and Neymar, weaving past the defenders with ease. His eventual shot bounced in off the post, to make it 3-0 and put the icing on the cake for the home supporters, who were clearly appreciative of the partnership between the duo.

European defences, beware. Real and Barca are firing on all cylinders.