AS Roma - Bayern Munich: Text Commentary and Results of Champions League 2014

21:36. Incredible performance from Bayern Munich as they send a message to the rest of Europe. Nine points from three games and sit atop Group E. It is difficult to see anyone stopping them at the moment.

Full-time: AS Roma 1-7 Bayern Munich.

92'. Bayern have a late chance inside the area as Alaba narrowly misses out with a header. The referee puts Roma out of their misery and blows the whistle.

90'. Two additional minutes.

89'. Bayern have a costlesskick about forty yards out but instead of putting it in the box, start the passing cycle again. Roma need the whistle right now.

88'. More Bayern neat passing and they eventually work their way into the box. The ball is crossed wonderfully to the feet of Ribery, who should really put it away. Instead he side-foots it wide. Guardiola might let him off, one would imagine.

86'. Roma are wounded animals here as they sit and look Bayern pass it around with ease. It's a bit understandable really. As Robben darts into the area he takes a ridiculous shot against the angles, which is always going wide. Shot of a man who wants a hattrick.

83'. Shaqiri has another chance, clear of the defence, but instead of squaring it for Robben's tap in (and a hattrick), he mistakingly goes for goal. Robben frustrated and kicks the post.

82'. And immediately scores. Shaqiri was quick to get on the rebounded shot, rounds the goalkeeper and slots it away.

81'. GOAL. AS Roma 1-7 (Shaqiri).

79'. Shaqiri comes into the action for Gotze.

78'. Robben slots a lovely through ball to Ribery. The goalkeeper comes rushing out and Ribery delicately lobs it over his head and into the goal. Stunning finish.

78. GOAL. AS Roma 1-6 Bayern Munich (Ribery).

75'. It's all gone a bit stale at the Stadio Olimpico. Roma have their consolation goal and this was over a long time ago. Both teams quietly seeing it out.

73'. Robben has a nice bit of interplay in the middle of the park and breaks into the box on the left. He tries to do too much, however, and the ball runs out off him for a goal-kick.

72'. Robben breaks into the box and tries to slot a ball across the goal. He thinks he's won a corner but the ball bounces off him and out for a goal-kick. Correct decision.

70'. Twenty minutes left and although it is immaterial, Roma are looking dangerous and causing problems. Pride has been restored so far in this second half.

68'. Pjanic slots a ball through to Gervinho who is flagged offside. That's a terrible decision when Gervinho was clearly in his own half. He would have been clear of the defence there.

68'. Franck Ribery comes on for Lewandowski.

66'. Florenzi breaks forward and lays off Nainggolan down the wing. He slots a neat cross onto the head of Gervinho who can't miss with a bullet header. Neuer his long clean sheet record at long last.

66'. GOAL. AS Roma 1-5 Bayern Munich (Gervinho).

65'. Gervinho with nice feet on the edge of the box. Lays off Iturbe but his shot is narrowly curled over Neuer's bar.

64'. Bayern come forward again but Rafinha's cross finds nobody inside the area. Gotze keeps it alive but Bayern lose the ball and Roma come forward.

63'. Bernat gets a yellow card for an early challenge on Gervinho. Of which, if the Roma man would have gone down, it might have been red.

62'. Gervinho storms forward and he's causing all sorts of problems for the Bayern defence. Pjanic gets the ball inside the box, but his shot is deflected into Neuer's hands.

61'. Pjanic swings in a cross and it lands at the feet of Gervinho who is right on top of Neuer. The German goalkeeper makes an astounding save. Unbelievable from the Bayern man - that's fantastic.

60'. Gervinho storms forward and gets a costlesskick after the referee calls a decision back after Roma could not get an advantage. Muller removed for Rafinha, for Bayern.

59'. Lahm goes for a cross and it's cleared for another corner. This one is thumped hard away from Pjanic and Roma break up the field.

59'. Silly foul on Bayern's right here on Robben and he has a costlesskick. He drills it low and hard and Pjanic puts it out for a corner.

56'. Gervinho furious that he does not get a decision his way, and then Torosidis is rightly booked for a slide tackle. Roma players are losing their heads here and Nainggolan picks up a yellow too for his complaints.

54'. Gervinho darts clear of the Bayern defence and finds himself one and one with the defender breathing down his neck. The shot hits the post and rebounds, but Roma come again. Florenzi collects a ball inside the area and shoots. Neuer makes himself big and saves. Bayern clean sheet still intact.

52'. Gervinho gets away with a nasty challenge there - should have been a yellow card.

51'. Bayern look to open up Roma again, but this time they manage to clear and bring the ball away. Frustratingly, they cannot hold onto the ball and Bayern come again.

49'. Good football from Roma. Iturbe darts about in the middle before laying off the ball to Nainggolan, whose shot is whacked over the bar. Better from the Italians.

48'. Gotze puts the ball across the middle and nobody is there to get on the end of it. Defender clears for a corner. It's drilled out wide and Robben volleys it into row z.

47'. Bayern earn themselves an early corner, rolled straight to Gotze. His cross is blocked but Bayern come again.

46'. Roma get us underway from left to right.

20:46. Totti off, Florenzi on for Roma. Their talisman player comes off - looking after his legs. Cole comes off too, Holabas on.

20:33. Well, there isn't much to be said about that half. Apart from the one world class stop from Manuel Neuer - that seems a lifetime away now - Roma have been unable to do anything about this. The German champions have been incredible, rutheless, and have a 5-0 lead. The second half will be about Garcia's team restoring some pride.

Half-time: AS Roma 0-5 Bayern Munich.

45'. Late chance for Bayern with a snapshot straight to the goalkeeper. Just one minute stoppage time here - and Roma will be glad of the restbite.

42'. Corner ball jumps around the box put Manolas can't keep his shot down and it goes over the bar for a goal-kick.

42'. Gervinho gets inside the area on a rare foray forward, but his shot from distance is blocked by David Alaba, for a corner.

40'. Arjen Robben swings in a cross and finds the head of Lewandowski. He has a costless header and really should do better than his effort which flies over the bar.

39'. Bayern almost find themselves in again but are flagged offside - and only just. Roma have had zero relief in this game.

38'. This has been absolutely astonishing. Roma are a solid side, let's not forget, but they have been shown up by an incredible Bayern Munich team.

36'. Thomas Muller stutters his run up, then slots the ball home with ease. He was never going to miss.

36'. AS Roma 0-5 Bayern Munich (Muller).

35'. PENALTY to Bayern Munich. Controversial as it hits the hand of the defender unintentionally on the floor after a cross from Alaba, but he gives it. Muller to take.

32'. Arjen Robben is, of course, on a hattrick here, after just half an hour played. The Dutchman has been incredible, and deserves his early brace. Damage limitation now from Roma tonight.

31'. "Rome is being left in ruins!", screams the commentary team, and it's hard not to agree. It's a wonderful slotted ball from Bayern, behind the defence, into the path of Arjen Robben. Goalkeeper should do better but Robben finds the net nevertheless.

30'. GOAL. AS Roma 0-4 Bayern Munich (Robben).

29'. It's going from bad to worse here for Roma as Iturbe is booked for a clear dive as he looks to run over the halfway line.

28'. You have to feel for Roma here, as Bayern come forward again. Muller finds Gotze on the edge of the box but his shot is held by the goalkeeper.

26'. Another fantastic goal from Bayern, as they inline forward in numbers. It's Bernat who finds himself on the right-hand side. His cross finds an incoming Lewandowski who heads home. Wonderful stuff from the German champions.

25. GOAL. AS Roma 0-3 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski).

24'. That's a lovely, lovely goal from Bayern. Some nice interplay between Thomas Muller and Mario Gotze - including a back-heel from the former into Gotze's path. He makes no mistake, slotting the ball home. Brilliant move.

23'. GOAL. AS Roma 0-2 Bayern Munich (Gotze).

23'. Robben finds the ball and tries to slot it through the middle, behind the defence, to Lahm. The German is flagged offside, however.

22'. Robben tries to glide in from the right once again but this time his pass is cleared by the defence. He is a real menace on the wing tonight.

20'. Some neat, sharp passing from Roma but it's all on the half-way line and they can't make anything from it. Bayern retain the ball.

18'. Totti has barely touched the ball yet, and that is credit to Bayern's passing and movement. Roma just can't get a foothold in the match thus far.

17'. Manolas can't clear the ball and Lewandowski finds himself in loads of space with just one defender in front of him. His touch is poor, however, and Roma just about escape this time.

16'. Thomas Muller presses and robs Roma of the ball. He slots the ball into Lewandowski who hits wildly over the bar. Not his best effort.

15'. Bayern keeping possession now - searching, probing. At the moment they look very dangerous coming forward and Roma need to stem the tide.

13'. Gotze finds himself with the ball on the edge of the box but his poked ball through to Lewandowski is dealt with. Bayern come back however and Lewandowski unleashes a shot from the edge of the box which forces the goalkeeper into a save.

12'. Lewandowski cuts inside on the left but his cross drifts harmlessly through to the goalkeeper.

11'. End-to-end stuff as Bayern come forward again. Robben is causing all sorts of problems on this right side. His cross is cleared by Roma this time, but Bayern come again.

10'. Roma respond. Gervinho collects a through-ball in the box and forces Neuer into a terrific save. Out for corner, which is then harmlessly cleared. Lively start here in Rome.

9'. Robben picks up the ball on the outside of the edge of the area. A quick one-two finds him in the area and he unleashes a cracking finish after cutting inside on his left football. Terrific finish.

9'. GOAL. AS Roma 0-1 Bayern Munich (Robben).

8'. Ball swung in to Thomas Muller, with the goalkeeper in no man's land. Defender deals with it.

8'. Gotze goes on a darting run and switches the ball out wide to Robben. His cross his headed out for a corner.

7'. Bayern are playing with a back three - potentially a back-four, at times. Flexibility from Guardiola's side - something we're used to seeing in their game.

5'. Slightly sloppy in position from Bayern so far - very much unlike them. Guardiola showing some early frustration on the touch-line.

3'. Both teams looking to play tight, close-touch passing football. High-pressing from both teams to stop each other doing just that.

2'. Muller fouled early on here - Roma just letting Bayern know they are there.

1'. Bayern Munich get us underway from left to right.

19:44. We're just waiting for those customary team photos and the 'no to racism' banners. The stadium is absolutely rocking in anticipation for this game.

19:40. Five minutes to go and tonight promises to be a treat. We'll be underway shortly.

19:30. Manchester City have dropped a 2-0 lead against CSKA Moscow to finish 2-2 and drop further points.

19:15. Just over half an hour until AS Roma host Bayern Munich at the tremendous Stadio Olimpico. Who do we all fancy for this one then? This writer thinks Bayern may just have too much in the talk tonight.

19:03. AS Roma XI: (4-3-3): De Sanctis; Torosidis, Manolas, Mapou, Cole; Pjanic, De Rossi, Nainggolan; Iturbe, Totti, Gervinho.

18:54. Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Lahm, Boateng, Benatia, Bernat; Alaba, Xabi Alonso; Muller, Gotze; Robben; Lewandowski.

18:48. While we wait for confirmation of the starting XI's, here's Gervinho (no, we're not sure what he's doing either).

18:37. Bayern Munich's impressive away following in Rome tonight (via AwayDays_).

18:32. Just under an hour and fifteen minutes until kick-off at the Stadio Olimpico. Here's VAVEL's pre-match preview of tonight's game.

18:00. The referee for the game this evening will be Swede Jonas Eriksson‎:

17:50. Tonight's game will be played in the famous Stadio Olimpico which holds 82,307 and is sure to be full to bursting point this evening:

17:40. The Italian hosts are likely to be without Seydou Keita, who missed AS Roma's 3-0 win over Chievo after picking up a calf muscle injury while on international duty with Mali. Defender Kostas Manolas is currently serving a suspension for a sending off in Serie A, but the defender is available for this competition if Garcia decides to make changes.

17:30. Some early team news. For Bayern, Franck Ribery could be in line for a return to the starting XI, having played the final half an hour of the 6-0 win over Bremen. Pepe Reina, however, is unlikely to travel with the team as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, and Thiago Alcantara remains sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering a new ankle ligament tear in training earlier this week.

17:20. The 25-year-old Muller continued: 'We're looking for at least a point"; his words emphasising the positive position that Bayern find themselves in Group E. Guardiola's side sit atop the table after two fixtures, and Philipp Lahm has warned them not to throw away their early initiative: "We're in a superb position, but we certainly don't want to toss it away in Rome," he told the press.

17:14. Neuer is not the only Bayern player urging caution against the side that sit second in Serie A. Thomas Muller, star of Germany's World Cup win, believes that the game is going to be tight affair, and it will not be the case "where the outcome is clear right from the start." Instead, he asserts, "it'll be on a knife edge."

16:55. For Bayern, on the other hand, this acts as another opportunity to prove against top quality opponents why are they one of the best sides in Europe. Their 6-0 thrashing of bottom side Werder Bremen this weekend was described by Manuel Neuer as "the perfect warm-up," for Tuesday's tie, but he warns that "winning at their place will be tough." Continuing, he said: "We'll need another strong defensive display."

16:45. He did however, despite the heavy offering of respect, like Destro, remain confident of AS Roma's chances: “We always respect our opponents but we’re not afraid of anyone: we’re hungry and keen to perform well. We have one aim: we want to prove the people wrong who wrote us off straight after the draw.”

16:35. Despite the confidence exuding from Destro, head coach Rudi Garcia was quick to recognise the threat of the opposition, and praise manager Guardiola: "Guardiola is one of the best: he made a very tough choice joining a club that had won everything the previous year,” he said at a press conference. "He has shown that Barcelona’s success wasn’t just down to the players, but the coach had his hand in it too.”

16:25. The young striker continued, emphasising his side's need to attack and play imposing football, taking the game to their opposition (an idea that will be paramount against Bayern): "We'll go through our journey and see where we end up. We play every weekend and try to impose our football, always going for victory."

16:20. One would expect an attacking game, with both sides going for the jugular, and in AS Roma's case Mattia Destro's performance will be vital. The 23-year-old nettted against Chievo at the weekend, and is both confident of his side's credentials, and excited to play in front of his own crowd: "It will be a wonderful match," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We'll be in front of our own fans, so we can't wait. We were convinced from the start of the season (of their credentials)."

14:10. It is a fixture that is hard to predict. Sure, for critics and football fans alike the edge is probably with Bayern - in impressive form, comfortable in Europe, and possessing an attacking line-up strong enough to break down any sturdy defence - even one such as AS Roma's. But Garcia's side have proved they can mix it with the elite and are impossible to count out.

15:55. It was a win that will have cheered the hearts of AS Roma fans, after they slipped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat to league leaders Juventus the week before. It was a hugely frustrating loss for all involved with i Giallorossi but they bounced back to leave themselves brimming with confidence as they host Guardiola's Bayern tonight.

15;40. Credit where it's due, however, and Garcia's AS Roma aren't having a bad domestic campaign themselves. They sit behind league leaders Juventus by just a single point, and have lost just one game - from seven - all season. This weekend they took care of Chievo comfortably, dispatching them 3-0.

15:30. Sitting atop their league table by four points - Borussia Monchengladbach behind them - Bayern have won their last eight games in all competitions without even conceding a single goal. This is ominous for AS Roma - and that's without mentioning the 20 goals they have manageed to score in those games.

15:25. Bayern's domestic form has been no different to their success in Europe. They remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga table after eight games - with six wins and two draws - and have been on a rampant, goal-scoring, winning spree of late. They will come into this tie with full confidence after dispatching Bundesliga bottom side Werder Bremen 6-0 in an imperious performance this weekend. A game that Manuel Neuer called: "The perfect warm up."

15:20. Their second game was against Group E bottom side CSKA Moscow, who were accepted to get a bit of a stuffing from Guardiola's men. As so often is the case in football, that did not come to fruition, as Bayern Munich struggled to a 1-0 win. A Thomas Muller penalty was enough to take all three points in a game that was played behind closed doors due to CSKA's punishment for racist chants.

15:15. For Bayern Munich and their manager Pep Guardiola however, the Champions League campaign has started brightly - albeit in not so convincing fashion. The 2013 winners and last year's semi-finalists do, however, top Group E with six points. In their first game, Bayern dealt with Manchester City 1-0; Jerome Boateng coming up with a last-minute winner to snatch the victory.

15:10. AS Roma's second game was a much bigger challenge, as they faced off against English champions Manchester City. AS Roma managed a draw, Francesco Totti cancelling out Sergio Aguero's fourth-minute penalty, for a 1-1 draw.

15:05. AS Roma, managed by Rudi Garcia, have made a solid start to their Champions League campaign as they returned to UEFA's biggest competition for the first time in three years. In their first game, they thumped Group E minnows CSKA Moscow 5-1. Garcia's side were ruthless and impressive, irrespective of the level of opposition they faced.

15:00. Hi there and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the UEFA Champions League Group E fixture between Serie A's AS Roma and Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. I'm Ben Johnson and I will be talking you through all the build up and the match itself, over the coming hours.