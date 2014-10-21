Bayern Munich 7-1 Roma: Seventh heaven for the German giants

Bayern Munich are no strangers to destroying teams but no one predicted a 7-1 win against one of the most in-form sides in European football. A night to forget for Roma as they were embarrassed at the hands of Pep Guardiola's side in a display of fantastic attacking football.





It took just 9 minutes for Bayern Munich to begin their onslaught when Arjen Robben did what he does best, cutting inside on his left foot and sending a curling effort past Morgan De Sanctis. Roma failed to recover from their early defensive blip which resulted in Robben's opener and just before the 25 minute mark, it was 2-0. Mario Götze burst through the Roma defence, found Thomas Müller on the edge of the area who flicked it back into the path of his German counterpart where Götze fired in from 18 yards.

Only two minutes later, Bayern Munich were 3-0 up when Juan Bernat sped down the left side and found Lewandowski in the area, the Polish striker heading into the Roma net. Half an hour into the first half, Roma found themselves 4 goals behind as Lewandowski played Robben through and the Dutchman fired in his 2nd of the night off of the goalkeeper, simple football for the Germans. Ten minutes before the break, Bayern Munich were awarded a penalty when Kostas Manolas was adjudged to have handled the ball in his own area. Thomas Müller stepped up to send his side into half time with a 5-0 lead.



Half Time: Bayern Munich 5-0 Roma: A catastrophic first half for Roma was highlighted by countless defensive errors.







Francesco Totti and Ashley Cole were taken off at half time due to poor individual performances and their side managed to hold Bayern off for longer than expected, even coming close when Nainggolan fired just over the bar from outside the box. Gervinho conjured up Roma's best chance up to this point and probably should have scored, only to see his shot thunder off Manuel Neuer's post. Neuer, who perhaps didn't have much to do on the night, produced what may be the save of the tournament when he produced a fine stop of Gervinho's shot from less than 2 yards out.

Roma did however grab a consolation goal in the 66th minute when Gervinho finally headed past Neuer, 5-1 on the night. Since scoring their consolation, Roma continued to be pegged back by Guardiola's men and the 5-goal lead returned in the 78th minute, Franck Ribery getting on the score-sheet with a delightful chip over De Sanctis. The veteran goalkeeper's embarrassment was complete ten minutes before full time when Xherdan Shaqiri sealed an emphatic 7-1 win from close range.



Full Time: Bayern Munich 7 -1 Roma: Embarrassing would be an understatement for Rudi Garcia's side, who still have to travel to Munich to face the Bundesliga Champions.