Olympiakos - Juventus: All to play for in Group A

Group A could not be any tighter after two fixtures, with Juventus, Aletico Madrid, Malmo and Olympiakos are all tied on three points apiece. Michel's Olympiakos side came unstuck in their last Champions League fixture, losing to 2-0 to Malmo, and Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus lost 1- 0 to Atletico Madrid. Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night.

"We will give everything to win, we can beat anyone in our stadium" - Jimenez Gago

With Group A so tight, and Atletico Madrid arguably the favourites to top the group, Olympiakos goalkeeper Jimenez Gago knows that is imperative to get a result against the Italian champions: "We are going to give everything to beat Juventus," Gago told Gazzetta dello Sport. "This game is very important and we cannot fail. We came close to reaching the quarter-finals last season and we want to reach that stage this time around," he said. The 28-year-old went on to discuss the importance of home advantage - where Olympiakos have lost just twice in ten games - and how the fans will get behind the players: "Juve is a top club just as Atletico is but in our stadium, we can beat anyone. The Karaiskakis stadium is a little bit like Atletico's Calderon stadium," Gago said. "The fans really help the team and we really feel they can give us a hand."

Olympiakos will go into Wednesday night's tie full of confidence, after some impressive results - both domestically, and in Europe. Michel's side had a fantastic 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid - universally hailed as a scalp - and a 3-2 away win over Ergotelis at the weekend leaves them just two points behind league leaders Veria, as they sit in a comfortable third place in the Super League table.

For Juventus and manager Allegri, they will know that a place in the last sixteen is still more than in their hands - and that a result away to Olympiakos will put them in a positive position after three games. This weekend's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo saw their perfect start to the Serie A campaign brought to halt, and their lead at the top of the table cut to just one point - Roma breathing down their necks.

"We go to Athens hungrier than ever" - Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci had to say about the result, and the upcoming trip to Greece: "We've taken a step back but we are ready to get back on track," he said on his official website. "Now we face a Champions League final and I think this game arrives at the right time for us. We will go to Athens hungrier than ever. Atletico have lost there but we only have one thing on our mind and that is to win." Strong words from the 27-year-old, but Juventus will know they have their work cut out facing Olympiakos in their own stadium. The Greek side are going to be tough to break down, but one would expect that Allegri will be disappointed if La Vecchia Signor do not come away with all three points.

The visitors are expected to be boosted by the return of Chile playmaker Arturo Vidal, who missed the Sassuolo game due to fatigue after the recent international break. The 27-year-old will be a vital presence in the middle of the park, and is expected to replace Andrea Pirlo in the starting XI. Defenders Andrea Barzagli (heel) and Martin Caceres (thigh) are also sidelined, along with midfielder Romulo, who has a groin injury.

Attacking midfielder David Fuster is in contention for Olympiakos after returning to action in Saturday's 3-2 league success over Ergotelis, but defender Dimitris Siovas and forward Jorge Benitez both have thigh complaints and are set to miss out. Michel could be forced into a change at the back with Giannis Maniatis – who has played in both group games so far – one booking away from a suspension.