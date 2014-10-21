Isco: "I want to be an important player for Real"

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco is eager to impress his supporters as well as the club itself, with a lack of playing time and first-team football opportunities coming at a minimum since he joined the club from fellow Liga BBVA side Malaga back in 2013 for a transfer fee of £25million.

The 22-year-old Spanish international is hoping that he can convince current manager Carlo Ancelotti that he is worthy of more game time, and is desperate to establish himself as an important first-team player. He impressed during their 5-0 thrashing of Levante at the weekend, scoring a goal late on as well as grabbing an assist, consequently earning himself a place in the league's Team Of The Week alongside the likes of Ronaldo and Messi.

He had this to say: "I'm still young. I have a lot of things to improve on, and that comes with minutes on the pitch. I'm happy with the chance the boss has given me and I hope to be an important player for the rest of the season. I'm very happy about the goal and the team's work, as it is always diffiicult after the international break."

Although he has not featured much this campaign, he adds another string to Madrid's bow in the fact that he is a quality attacking-minded midfielder who is desperate to improve as a player as well as impressing in the big games. He was heavily linked with a move elsewhere in Europe over the summer transfer window, to join the likes of Juventus on a loan deal; and he could easily cameo against Liverpool in their huge group stage match tomorrow night.