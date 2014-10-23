Hummels: Time to replicate UCL form into the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund defender and captain Mats Hummels has urged his fellow team-mates to help improve their domestic results, as they have struggled in the Bundesliga but flourished in Europe this campaign so far.

They thrashed Turkish giants Galatasaray away from home yesterday, and the German centre-back hopes that they can take their UCL form into the league itself. Aubameyang scored a brace, with Reus and Ramos both getting on the scoresheet for Klopp's men.

He had this to say: "It is a little different in the Champions League - we have a little more space for our counter-attaacks, our aim was to strengthen our defence and not to commit easy mistakes. We were shocking in that respect against Koln (2-1 defeat in the league, on Saturday). However, we were very effective (against Galatasaray). We scored beautiful goals and that made it easier - for us it was important to stay on course in the Champions League. And now, we have to get back on track in the Bundesliga after five really bad matches in the league."