2.Bundesliga Week 10 Round-up

There were plenty of great games in store in week 10 and surprisingly it was the battle between sides at the bottom that packed the most entertainment. This doesn't mean the big games were disappointing, they were all tightly contested and interesting games.

Erzgebirge Aue 4-1 1860 München

Plenty of sides are criticised for departing with their coaches early in the season, however so far it's worked a treat for Aue who sat bottom of the league before their meeting with 1860 Munich. After their awful start the home side got rid of Falko Götz and replaced him with Tomislav Stipić, since then they've been a much better outfit. Sunday's meeting saw Stipić's side celebrate a third win of the season (all since Stipić took over), things aren't looking good for 1860 who continue to lose to sides around them.

The hosts flew out of the blocks to lead 3-0 after just fifteen minutes, the first goal was worked brilliantly from a short corner, however Aue had a hug chunk of luck when the linesman failed to spot Romario Kortzorg well offside, he drilled the ball low across goal and René Klingbeil was there to tap in. In the eighth minute Aue doubled the lead, Arvydas Novikovas and Frank Löning carved 1860 open down the right with a one-two and Novikovas delightfully cut back before curling a lovely effort into the bottom corner. Aue's third came when Patrick Schönfeld skipped past Christopher Schindler to cut the ball back to Kortzorg, who couldn't miss. 1860 managed to get a goal back shortly after the break, Valdet Rama managed to pass Novikovas with ease and fire a low shot from distance which found the bottom corner. Fifteen minutes from time Aue wrapped up the scoring, Kortzorg with another assist, this time a lovely flick allowed Rico Benatelli to calmly slot past Stefan Ortega Moreno. After two losses in a row 1860 drop to 17th place and now have the second worse defence in the league. Aue on the other hand look like they've finally kicked off their season now with three wins, one draw and one loss in their last five games.

Union Berlin 3-1 Sandhausen

Only Aue sat below Union Berlin before they kicked off against Sandhausen on Saturday and just like Aue, Union were able to bounce back from a defeat before the international break with a much needed win. Sandhausen took the lead through Seyi Olajengbesi, the defender managed to get the better of Fabian Schönheim to head Leart Paqarada's quality freekick past Mohamed Amsif. The visitors took a 1-0 lead into the break after Damir Kreilach's goal was ruled out due to Sebastian Polter's push on Florian Hübner. Norbert Düwel's side performed brilliantly in the second half, they equalised seven minutes after the break, Sören Brandy played a one-two on the right before crossing for Polter to slide in and his effort found it's way past Marco Knaller. Brandy was on the end of a Benjamin Köhler freekick to put Union ahead, his diving header saw Knaller make a mess of his save as he accidental clawed the ball into his own net. Union confirmed all three points ten minutes from time, Maxi Thiel played the ball through to Polter, who made no mistakes to calmly slot past Knaller. This was Sandhausen's third defeat in a row and it sees them drop from 12th place to 16th, Union Berlin are now out of the relegation places with their second win of the season, they're now in 15th place.

Ingolstadt and Düsseldorf aren't planning on slowing down.

FSV Frankfurt 0-1 Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt made it three 1-0 wins in a row and they continue to make the top spot their own as they stay unbeaten for another week. Once again it was just the one goal Ingolstadt needed to see off their opponents, a freekick was headed clear, only to Danilo Soares, who's shot flew in off Lukas Hinterseer's chest, only he'll know if he meant to do it or not. The loss to Ingolstadt now sees FSV drop to the bottom of the table after failing to build on their win against Sandhausen.

Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0 St. Pauli

Düsseldorf have finally found their feet this season and have quickly become one of the inform sides in the division. The home side sealed the win against St. Pauli with a lovely team goal, they worked the ball well across the pitch before Lukas Schmitz's cross picked out Michael Liendl, who took his chance excellently by firing into the bottom corner for his third of the season. The win continues Düsseldorf's unbeaten streak, in their last seven games they've won five and drawn two. St. Pauli's form has been very patchy so far and this defeat ends their best run of games, their last three have seen them win two and draw one, due to the inconsistency St. Pauli find themselves in 12th place.

Nürnberg 1-0 RB Leipzig

On Friday there was now Bundesliga action so it was these two sides that stepped up to take each other on in the late evening spot. Nürnberg have struggled adjusting to life in Germany's second tier, however they can start looking up after some positive results in recent weeks and tough opposition. Their last three games have seen them defeat Kaiserslautern and earn a draw against Bochum, this weekend's win sees them earn seven points in their last three matches. RB Leipzig started brilliantly, however that's come to an end, they've won one, drawn two and lost two. The only goal in this one came from Alessandro Schöpf, he curled a shot from the edge of the area past Benjamin Bellot, the goal saw some lovely link up play between Schöpf, Jakub Sylvestr and Niclas Füllkrug. Nürnberg now move up to 10th, while RB Leipzig drop down one place into 5th place.

Eintracht Braunschweig 2-2 Greuther Fürth

Both these two sides suffered different fates before the break, Braunschweig lost to Ingolstadt, while Fürth managed to see off Aue with a 2-0 win. Before the weekend this was the game to look forward to, both have played Bundesliga football in recent years and it was always going to be a close encounter. The opener came just before the hour mark, a long ball found Kacper Przybyłko, he then played in Marco Stiepermann who provided the first time finish. The pair linked up for Fürth's second, this time Stiepermann provided the pass and Przybyłko had plenty of space to pick his spot and double his side's lead. Braunschweig responded instantly and four minutes later they grabbed a goal back, Benjamin Kessel headed in from Raffael Korte's great cross. In the third minute of injury time Braunschweig snatched a point and Kessel was the man on the end of another cross, Ken Reichel put the ball in and Kessel's determined run was rewarded. That point keeps Braunschweig in 11th place and Fürth stay in 7th.

Bochum 1-1 Darmstadt 98

Bochum have dipped in form lately, however one positive is that they have only lost the once. Darmstadt like the other two promoted sides have started the season very well, however they suffered a disappointing 4-1 loss at home to Düsseldorf last time out. Darmstadt took the lead when Marcel Heller delivered a terrific cross into the box and Romain Brégerie's header deflected off a defender past Andreas Luthe. Bochum looked to be losing their unbeaten record at home, but it wasn't to be as Luthe came up for a freekick and headed across goal for Mikael Forssell to fire in from close range. The late equaliser makes it six home draws for Bochum, all finishing 1-1. Bochum stay in 8th place and Darmstadt stay in 6th place.

Match Report: Late drama secures VfL a sixth consecutive home draw.

Heidenheim 1-1 Kaiserslautern

Both sides have started the season very well, newly promoted Heidenheim went into the game in 5th, while Kaiserslautern were in 2nd. The goals came late in this one, the away side took the lead in the 77th minute, Marcel Gaus found Amin Younes and he did very well to beat Kevin Kraus and fire past Jan Zimmermann. After Younes first goal for Kaiserslautern, Heidenheim equalised two minutes later. It was probably the goal of the weekend, Manuel Janzer brilliantly turned away from two players on the half way line, he then found Marc Schnatterer, who provided an outstanding curling finish from distance and earned his side a draw. The draw sees Heidenheim move up into 4th place, while Kaiserslautern drop down a place into 3rd.

Karlsruher SC 0-0 Aalen

The home side will be scratching their heads all well and wondering how they didn't win this one, a dominant performance from Karlruher somehow ended goalless. The closest anyone came to scoring was late on when Jonas Meffert's freekick was brilliantly kept out by Daniel Bernhardt. The draw sees Aalen mov into 13th place and Karlsruher stay in 9th place.