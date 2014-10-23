Inter Milan - Saint-Etienne Text Commentary and Result of UEL Scores 2014
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

FT: I've been Conor de Smith and thank you for following this Europa League clash with VAVEL.

FT: This was a game with very few chances, making this Saint-Etienne's third Europa League 0-0. We said before the game that goals have been hard to come buy for The Greens and this proved to be the case again.

FT: And that is the end of that! It ends 0-0 in the San Siro, a decent point for the visitors but the home fans may be feeling underwhelmed with their attacking performance.

90' There will be three minutes added on.

89' Following that shot, the Brazilian is booked for diving.

89' Hernanes tests the 'keeper for the first time with a powerful strike. Ruffier beats the ball away.

86' Diomande comes off for Cohade, who makes his 100th appearance for the club. Meanwhile, Krhin comes on for Kuzmanovic. The last subs for both teams.

85' Deflected cross from Icardi could not be held by Ruffier. Ball cleared off the line.

81' A costless header from Vidic on the penalty spot in headed over.

79' Juan Jesus is booked after the centre-back hoofs the ball away after it had gone out for a throw in, stopping an attack in the process.

77' Pogba is suffering with cramp so has come off for Baysse.

77' In other news, Massimo Moratti resigns as Inter Milan's honorary president after decades at the club.

75' The Italian's third corner of the game is dealt with ease. Now a counter attack but Théophile-Catherine's shot is hit high and wide of the net, the Cardiff loanee had plenty of time to think about it too.

73' Hamouma looks to have drifted into a more central position following Van Wolfswinkel's departure.

70' Guarin, Inter's best player of the night, comes off for Palacio.

68' Théophile-Catherine, who has been impressive tonight, whips the ball in following a counter attack. The ball is deflected off the arm of an Inter defender towards Tabanou, who's shot is hit straight at Carrizo

65' Ricky Van Wolfswinkel comes off for Monnet-Paquet.

65' Arguably the best chance of the game, a Guarin cross is flicked on by Perrin before Kuzmanovic hits it on the half volley. The shot is hit low but is saved very well by Ruffier.

62' Inter are back in control of the fixture, possession very much in their favour.

58' Clement clears a decent cross towards the feet of Kuzmanovic. Vital intervention.

55' A clash between Lemoine and Mbaye leaves the former limping. Surely he has to come off.

54' Yann M'Vila has looked uncomfortable in the past few minutes and has come off as a result. Hernanes, who scored the late equalizer against Napoli on Sunday, come on in his place.

51' The ball is certainly spending more time in Internazionale's half.

49' More space is starting to appear within the game because ASSE are venturing forward more.

46' Staright into the second 45 and there is a penalty shout! The ball is touched on by Lemoine to Hamouma. The latter is brought down by Andreolli but the ball was always going away from goal.

HT: The teams are out for the second-half. The away side will get us underway once more.

HT: Saint-Etienne fans supporting their team in the San Siro.

HT: There is the half-time whistle! It's a scoreline familiar to those associated with the French side, who have drawn 0-0 in their previous two Europa League games.

45' There will be one minute added on.

44' What a shot from Tabanou from such a long way out! The costless-kick is layed off to the former Tolouse man and his blistering shot was saved onto the crossbar.

43' Studs showing from Bayal Sall in is booked by the English referee.

40' Brilliant break from Loic Perrin, intercepting the ball and bursting forward from deep. The ball is fed towards the right but Van Wolfswinkel's cross is hardly worth mentioning, daisy cutter to say the least.

38' There has been no intensity in Milan's passing tonight. Fans starting to get on their back.

37' Another silly costless-kick given away by Inter, this time from Juan Jesus. Hamouma whips it in but Théophile-Catherine's volley, hit on the turn, goes past the post.

33' Christophe Galtier's men are finding some joy down the flanks, specially down the right.

31' Nothing is coming from the wings for Inter Milan, all very central for now. The away side have set up for a draw and Milan are finding it difficult to break through.

27' Heavy challenge from M'Vila leaves Diomandé in a heap.

26' Chance for Les Verts! Théophile-Catherine attacks the ball really well but narrowly misses the target. You feel if the French side are going to score, it will come from a set piece.

24' The left foot of Pogba powers the ball against the wall. However, they have won a corner.

23' Hamouma, last season's top scorer, draws a costless-kick from Andreolli. Promising position.

21' Great skill from Guarin to go round the last defender and test Ruffier. In hindsight he may have flahsed it acorss the face of goal with his team-mates lurking. His side look the most likely to score.

19' Great cross from Cardiff right-back Théophile-Catherine towards Van Wolfswinkel, the two loanees are stopped combining though as Andreolli comes and heads the ball away.

18' Yet another chance for Icardi. A much tougher one though, as a high ball from Kovacic finds the forward. The ball was bouncing away from goal and the left footed shot from the tight angle was never going to trouble the ASSE goalkeeper.

16' Guarin the best player on the pitch so far, the former Saint-Etienne man is playing in that no.10 role and is feeding constant through balls to Icardi. Nothing comes of it once more as Théophile-Catherine comes back and deals with it.

11' Guarin slides a through ball to Icardi towards the right hand side of the box. The shot is powerful but is sliced high and wide of Ruffier's goal.

11' A high ball is played to Icardi but the huge presence of Bayal Sall forces the striker to fall off the ball.

8' Tabanou strikes a ball on the volley but is blocked away from inside the box. Resulting effort is a volley from Pogba, older brother to Paul, but the strike doesn't test the 'keeper.

6' Slow start from both teams. Nobody wanting to make the first move.

2' First shot of the day comes from Guarin. Saint-Etienne were sloppy and gave the ball to M'Villa, the former Ligue 1 player fed it to Guarin but he blazed it over the bar.

1' Inter kick-off the first ever game between these two sides.

8:07. The visitors are donning a white shirt with white shorts while Milan wear their bright blue kit.

8:05. Inter are playing in what looks like a 3-5-1-1 formation while ASSE line-up in a 4-3-3 formation.

8:05. The Europa League anthem is getting played around the ground. Slightly less compelling than the Champions League one though.

8:02. The teams are coming out of the tunnel.

7:37. Saint-Etienne's starting XI - Ruffier; Théophile-Catherine, Bayal Sall, Perrin, Pogba; Tabanou; Clément, Diomandé, Lemoine, Van Wolfswinkel, Hamouma

7:37. The two teams warming up ahead of kick-off.

7:30. The teamsheet.

7:22. Inter Milan's subs - Handanovic, Palacio, Obi, Ranocchia, Krhin, Hernanes, Bonazzoli

7:20. Inter Milan's starting XI - Carrizo; Andreolli, Vidic, Juan Jesus; Mbaye, Kuzmanovic, M'Vila, Kovacic, Dodò; Guarin; Icardi

7:05. We are just one hour away from kick-off!

6:55. Saint-Etienne were also the inspiration for 'Saint Etienne'. The British Indie band were named after the club.