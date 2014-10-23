Inter Milan - Saint-Etienne Text Commentary and Result of UEL Scores 2014

FT: I've been Conor de Smith and thank you for following this Europa League clash with VAVEL.

FT: This was a game with very few chances, making this Saint-Etienne's third Europa League 0-0. We said before the game that goals have been hard to come buy for The Greens and this proved to be the case again.

FT: And that is the end of that! It ends 0-0 in the San Siro, a decent point for the visitors but the home fans may be feeling underwhelmed with their attacking performance.

90' There will be three minutes added on.

89' Following that shot, the Brazilian is booked for diving.

89' Hernanes tests the 'keeper for the first time with a powerful strike. Ruffier beats the ball away.

86' Diomande comes off for Cohade, who makes his 100th appearance for the club. Meanwhile, Krhin comes on for Kuzmanovic. The last subs for both teams.

85' Deflected cross from Icardi could not be held by Ruffier. Ball cleared off the line.

81' A costless header from Vidic on the penalty spot in headed over.

79' Juan Jesus is booked after the centre-back hoofs the ball away after it had gone out for a throw in, stopping an attack in the process.

77' Pogba is suffering with cramp so has come off for Baysse.

77' In other news, Massimo Moratti resigns as Inter Milan's honorary president after decades at the club.

75' The Italian's third corner of the game is dealt with ease. Now a counter attack but Théophile-Catherine's shot is hit high and wide of the net, the Cardiff loanee had plenty of time to think about it too.

73' Hamouma looks to have drifted into a more central position following Van Wolfswinkel's departure.

70' Guarin, Inter's best player of the night, comes off for Palacio.

68' Théophile-Catherine, who has been impressive tonight, whips the ball in following a counter attack. The ball is deflected off the arm of an Inter defender towards Tabanou, who's shot is hit straight at Carrizo

65' Ricky Van Wolfswinkel comes off for Monnet-Paquet.

65' Arguably the best chance of the game, a Guarin cross is flicked on by Perrin before Kuzmanovic hits it on the half volley. The shot is hit low but is saved very well by Ruffier.

62' Inter are back in control of the fixture, possession very much in their favour.

58' Clement clears a decent cross towards the feet of Kuzmanovic. Vital intervention.

55' A clash between Lemoine and Mbaye leaves the former limping. Surely he has to come off.

54' Yann M'Vila has looked uncomfortable in the past few minutes and has come off as a result. Hernanes, who scored the late equalizer against Napoli on Sunday, come on in his place.

51' The ball is certainly spending more time in Internazionale's half.

49' More space is starting to appear within the game because ASSE are venturing forward more.

46' Staright into the second 45 and there is a penalty shout! The ball is touched on by Lemoine to Hamouma. The latter is brought down by Andreolli but the ball was always going away from goal.

HT: The teams are out for the second-half. The away side will get us underway once more.

HT: Saint-Etienne fans supporting their team in the San Siro.

HT: There is the half-time whistle! It's a scoreline familiar to those associated with the French side, who have drawn 0-0 in their previous two Europa League games.

45' There will be one minute added on.

44' What a shot from Tabanou from such a long way out! The costless-kick is layed off to the former Tolouse man and his blistering shot was saved onto the crossbar.

43' Studs showing from Bayal Sall in is booked by the English referee.

40' Brilliant break from Loic Perrin, intercepting the ball and bursting forward from deep. The ball is fed towards the right but Van Wolfswinkel's cross is hardly worth mentioning, daisy cutter to say the least.

38' There has been no intensity in Milan's passing tonight. Fans starting to get on their back.

37' Another silly costless-kick given away by Inter, this time from Juan Jesus. Hamouma whips it in but Théophile-Catherine's volley, hit on the turn, goes past the post.

33' Christophe Galtier's men are finding some joy down the flanks, specially down the right.

31' Nothing is coming from the wings for Inter Milan, all very central for now. The away side have set up for a draw and Milan are finding it difficult to break through.

27' Heavy challenge from M'Vila leaves Diomandé in a heap.

26' Chance for Les Verts! Théophile-Catherine attacks the ball really well but narrowly misses the target. You feel if the French side are going to score, it will come from a set piece.

24' The left foot of Pogba powers the ball against the wall. However, they have won a corner.

23' Hamouma, last season's top scorer, draws a costless-kick from Andreolli. Promising position.

21' Great skill from Guarin to go round the last defender and test Ruffier. In hindsight he may have flahsed it acorss the face of goal with his team-mates lurking. His side look the most likely to score.

19' Great cross from Cardiff right-back Théophile-Catherine towards Van Wolfswinkel, the two loanees are stopped combining though as Andreolli comes and heads the ball away.

18' Yet another chance for Icardi. A much tougher one though, as a high ball from Kovacic finds the forward. The ball was bouncing away from goal and the left footed shot from the tight angle was never going to trouble the ASSE goalkeeper.

16' Guarin the best player on the pitch so far, the former Saint-Etienne man is playing in that no.10 role and is feeding constant through balls to Icardi. Nothing comes of it once more as Théophile-Catherine comes back and deals with it.

11' Guarin slides a through ball to Icardi towards the right hand side of the box. The shot is powerful but is sliced high and wide of Ruffier's goal.

11' A high ball is played to Icardi but the huge presence of Bayal Sall forces the striker to fall off the ball.

8' Tabanou strikes a ball on the volley but is blocked away from inside the box. Resulting effort is a volley from Pogba, older brother to Paul, but the strike doesn't test the 'keeper.

6' Slow start from both teams. Nobody wanting to make the first move.

2' First shot of the day comes from Guarin. Saint-Etienne were sloppy and gave the ball to M'Villa, the former Ligue 1 player fed it to Guarin but he blazed it over the bar.

1' Inter kick-off the first ever game between these two sides.

8:07. The visitors are donning a white shirt with white shorts while Milan wear their bright blue kit.

8:05. Inter are playing in what looks like a 3-5-1-1 formation while ASSE line-up in a 4-3-3 formation.

8:05. The Europa League anthem is getting played around the ground. Slightly less compelling than the Champions League one though.

8:02. The teams are coming out of the tunnel.

7:37. Saint-Etienne's starting XI - Ruffier; Théophile-Catherine, Bayal Sall, Perrin, Pogba; Tabanou; Clément, Diomandé, Lemoine, Van Wolfswinkel, Hamouma

7:37. The two teams warming up ahead of kick-off.

7:30. The teamsheet.

7:22. Inter Milan's subs - Handanovic, Palacio, Obi, Ranocchia, Krhin, Hernanes, Bonazzoli

7:20. Inter Milan's starting XI - Carrizo; Andreolli, Vidic, Juan Jesus; Mbaye, Kuzmanovic, M'Vila, Kovacic, Dodò; Guarin; Icardi

7:05. We are just one hour away from kick-off!

6:55. Saint-Etienne were also the inspiration for 'Saint Etienne'. The British Indie band were named after the club.

6:43. A win for Inter would ultimately seal first place in Group F. Their opposition tonight are in second place on two points.

6:30. Other notable Europa League fixtures tonight include: Lille - Everton, Spurs - Asteras Tripolis, BSC Young Boys vs Napoli and Celtic - Astra Giurgiu.

6:23. “We need to carry on playing the way we did against Napoli. I want to see the same tactical and mental approach we showed then. I’m totally focused on the next game, as I always am. I don’t have time to think about other things. I’m trying to get the best out of the players I have to work with,” said Mazzarri in his press conference.

6:17. English referee Anthony Taylor will be officiating the game. The 36-year-old has refereed eight game this season, but this his first European outing.

6:14. Inside the San Siro.

Prediction: Tonight will surely be a close game with both teams possessing quality. Perhaps too close to call: Inter Milan 1-1 Saint-Etienne.

5:53. Galtier faces major doubts about the fitness of Perrin, Hamouma, Clerc and Erdinc.

5:47. Fredy Guarin has been linked with a move to England in recent times but the former Saint-Etienne man is still set to face his former side tonight.

5:46. Mazzarri has a few injury concerns ahead of this match with Nagatomo, Osvaldo, Campagnaro and D’Ambrosio all having to miss out through injury.

5:35. Saint-Etienne fans outside the San Siro.

5:22. Last time out before this Inter Milan - Saint-Etienne live, The Greens played out a scoreless draw with FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.

5:20. Christophe Galtier's men brought in some attacking talent in the Summer with Monnet-Paquet and Ricky van Wolfswinkel coming in from Lorient and Norwich respectively. However, nobody has found any goalscoring form with top scorer Mevlut Erdinc (3) out with injury in recent times. As a result, the team have struck just 10 times in Ligue 1 and not once in Europe.

5:17. In Serie A Inter appear to be struggling. The giants have secured just nine points out of a possible 21 and have won just once in five domestic games. The team will be on the up, though, after an injury time equalizer against Napoli on Sunday.

5:15. Away from the Europa League, Saint-Etienne are not showing their fans why they were so close to Champions League football last season. Sitting in fifth, the most successful club in French football came out of a tough game away to Lorient with a victory. ASSE are just a mere point off PSG in second place, and will surely be in and around the top three come the end of the season. A promising position but their form has been rather inconsistent with goals hard to come by, Les Verts failed to win in five before Saturday evening.

5:12. However, French sides have been faring well in 2014-15. Despite their domestic frailties, Monaco managed to draw 0-0 with Benfica and remain in second place. In Group F Paris Saint-Germain left it late in Cyprus to dispose of APOEL, a late Cavani strike giving PSG all three points.

5:10. Italian sides have not faired to well this week, with Serie A champions Juventus and runners-up Roma both losing in the Champions League. Juventus suffered a shock defeat to Olympiakos but it was Roma who grabbed the headlines as they were humiliated 7-1 by Bayern Munich.

5:08. The match Inter Milan - Saint-Etienne Live will be played out at the World famous Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, more commonly known as the San Siro. Home to both Internazionale and rivals AC Milan, the old ground can hold up to 80,000 people. Inter have been tennants since 1947 and came out victorious in the stadium's first game, beating AC 6-3.

5:06. Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne reached the final of the European Cup back in 1976. Their Ligue 1 dominance could not extend to the big stage though, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in Glasgow.

5:05. Inter Milan - Saint-Etienne have huge heritage in Europe. The home side won the Champions League just four years ago, after winning the same tournament twice in the 1960's. The Italian giants also have a great record in UEFA' secondary competition, lifitng the UEFA Cup three times in just eight years.

5:02. Tonight's fixture Inter Milan - Saint-Etienne Live is the third of this Europa League season so far. The two have had contrasting European campaigns this time around, with Inter Milan recording two victories while the French have failed to muster up a single goal.

5:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Inter Milan - Saint-Etienne. I'm Conor de Smith and will be bringing you pre-match build up as well as live commentary of the game itself.