Aalen 1-2 Union Berlin: Union see off Aalen with a second half comeback

This was a battle between two sides on ten points and it was an important match as both could be struggling come the end of season, however both have improved lately. Aalen came into the game in 13th place, while Union Berlin went into the game in 15th.

It didn't take long for us to see the first chance of the game, in the second minute Benjamin Köhler's deflected cross looped up and Sören Brandy's header was comfortably dealt with by Jasmin Fejzić. The opening stages of the game was evenly fought and there wasn't many chances for either side.

After the fifteen minute mark Union Berlin found their groove and started to dominated possession, despite having chances they weren't able to cause Fejzić many problems.

Despite their possession Union Berlin found themselves behind before the break. A corner was flicked on by Sascha Mockenhaupt and it dropped nicely for André Hainault to volley into the roof of the net.

Aalen started the second half brightly and after a freekick, Oliver Barth found Mockenhaupt in plenty of space, he then managed to produce a lovely low cross, but sadly none of his team mates were able to make contact on the ball across goal.

Ten minutes into the half Aalen should've doubled their lead, the ball was played through to Andreas Ludwig and he really should've done better, under no real pressure he could only fire well over the bar.

Just past the hour mark Union Berlin levelled things, a corner came in from Köhler and Toni Leistner was able to get the better of his marker and head past Fejzić.

Union Berlin almost took the lead a few minutes later, a lovely move ended with Brandy laying the ball off to Damir Kreilach and his fantastic effort from range saw Fejzić match it with a fantastic save. Union did take the lead shortly after, Aalen failed to clear on three occasions and the rightfully punished, Maxi Thiel fired in a great cross and it was excellently finished by Brandy.

Aalen pushed for an equaliser and a lovely move saw a cross headed down for Ludwig, unfortunately for the home side his strike was well blocked. The home side could only produce a couple of half chances towards the end of the game as Union saw out the rest of the game.

This was a much welcomed win for Union Berlin as they make it two wins in a row, Aalen couldn't build on last week's draw as they suffered their fifth loss of the season. For the mean time Aalen drop down to 15th place and Union Berlin jump up into 11th.