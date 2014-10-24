Pogba extends Juventus contract until 2019

Juventus wonderkid midfielder Paul Pogba has extended his contract at the Serie A side until 2019, the club had confirmed on social media earlier this morning. This means that the French 21-year-old has snubbed reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea to pledge his future in Italy.

He has flourished over the past few years, to become one of the highest-rated midfielders in Europe since he left Manchester United back in 2012; and at only age 21, is poised to be a household name for at least a decade and beyond.

Managing director Guiseppe Marotta told shareholders at Friday morning's meeting: "This morning we agreed the renewal of Paul Pogba, who will be tied to Juventus until 2019."

Meanwhile, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola had this to say to Tuttosport: "Yes, we met with Marotta and together we decided to renew Paul's deal, now is the time to get it done, we're delighted that this situation has presented itself."