Eintracht Frankfurt 4-5 VfB Stuttgart: Veh victorious on return to Frankfurt

Stuttgart came from behind twice, once after wasting a two goal lead, to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-5. Alexander Madlung sent the hosts 1-0 up, before Martin Harnik's brace and Christian Gentner put the Swabians in control. However, Alex Meier and Stefan Aigner then hauled Frankfurt into the lead. Dramatic to the finish, Timo Werner struck to level and then Gentner got his second to win a quite remarkable game.

Despite falling to a 3-1 defeat in Paderborn last weekend, Thomas Schaaf made only one change to his team; as Slobodan Medojevic made way for Alexander Madlung. The returning Armin Veh made wholesale changes to the side that clawed back a 0-3 deficit to Leverkusen. Antonio Rüdiger, Moritz Leitner, Timo Werner and Vedad Ibisevic were dropped, with a switch in formation to boot; Gotoku Sakai, Sercan Sararer, Alexandru Maxim and Filip Kostic replaced them.

A promising and entertaining start to the game was equally as tight, with chances at either end for both sides. However, even with the better of the opportunities falling to Stuttgart, the hosts would take the lead after 20 minutes. Takashi Inui's corner was flicked towards the back post by Anderson Bamba; after the ball cracked off the bar, it fell for Alexander Madlung to acrobatically volley the ball home.

Keen to make an impact, especially with his lack of game time, Sararer was causing constant trouble for the hosts' defence. Felix Wiedwald had to be out quickly to deny him an equaliser; even without Vedad Ibisevic, Stuttgart still looked forceful going forward, this was clear when Anderson had to pull of a quite fantastic last-ditch tackle to deny Martin Harnik a clear run on goal.

The Austrian, who scored in the amazing comeback last weekend, would not be kept quiet much longer. After an attempted through-ball was blocked by the Frankfurt defence, it cannoned off of an unsuspecting Marco Russ and fell perfectly for Harnik; cool, calm and composed, he took a touch and side-footed it past Wiedwald for the equaliser.

There was a change in the air and it was blowing the way of the Swabians. Just two minutes after Harnik had pulled his side level, he had them ahead with a wonderfully worked goal. Once Sararer had been released down the right-hand side, there would be no chance for Bastian Oczipka to catch him. He picked out Alexandru Maxim, who flicked the ball on towards an unmarked Martin Harnik; similarly to the first, it was only two touches before the ball hit the back of the net. One touch to control and another to finish quickly turned around any doubts over the selections made by Veh.

Schaaf, unhappy with the way things were going, made two substitutions at half-time. Marc Stendera and Stefan Aigner came on for the extremely quiet Lucas Piazon and Takashi Inui. Those changes seemed to make things worse, as within five minutes of the re-start, Stuttgart extended their lead. A wonderful exchange of passes saw Maxim play in Christian Gentner; still with plenty to do, he curled home a sumptuous finish past Wiedwald's fully-extended dive and cracked it in off the post.

However, all was not lost when the hosts found a way back into the game. Haris Seferovic has formed an exceptional partnership with Alexander Meier and it was that combination that would see them back into the game. The Swiss striker broke away down the right and drove a ball across goal; despite the best efforts of the Stuttgart defence, the ball eventually fell to Meier who poked it home.

The goal seemed to shock the visitors and they succumbed to an equaliser just six minutes after conceding to Meier. A long ball from midfield by Marco Russ was perfectly controlled by Stefan Aigner; well costless of the cashing Georg Niedermeier, he took his time to smash the ball past Kirschbaum and bring Frankfurt level. Capitulation was well and truly on the cards, after the second 3-3 score-line involving Stuttgart within a week.

Unfortunately for the hard-work of the VfB forwards, the defence could not cope with Frankfurt front-line. After Aigner had shown why he was subbed on, it was the turn of Stendera. The youngster delivered the most tempting of costless-kicks towards the near post and Alexander Madlung met it with such venom that Thorsten Kirschbaum could not keep it out. A turnaround not dissimilar to the comeback Stuttgart inflicted on Leverkusen next week, as Veh's lead was eroded within eight minutes.

Plenty of chances fell the way of Frankfurt, one goal would have killed the game but they were unable to take any of their several opportunities. Then came the collapse of the hosts. Timo Werner went on the most amazing solo run, completely out of the blue and against the run of play, to slot past Wiedwald and draw the game level for Stuttgart. Then, when it looked like the game would head towards a draw, Christian Gentner bundled home the messiest of messy goals to send the away fans delirious. The action didn't stop there as Haris Seferovic was sent-off for suggesting the linesman needed glasses; Kirschbaum was called on to produce two fantastic reflex stops, as Christian Dingert blew the whistle for the final time in a breathless game.