Bayern Leverkusen 1-0 Schalke: 10-man Leverkusen triumph at home

Roberto Di Matteo's side traveled to Leverkusen in search of a third win on the trot for their newly appointed manager but will return to Schalke empty handed after falling to a 1-0 loss.





Both sides started with strong XI's, especially Bayer Leverkusen with Son and Kießling spearheading their attack while they had to be weary of Huntelaar and Draxler up front for Schalke. It was an equally bright start with Draxler finding space in the 7th minute, only to see his header saved safely by Leno. 25 minutes in, Leverkusen were forced into a substitution as Stefan Reinartz hobbled off with an injury, worrying signs for the home side. Hakan Calhanoglu stood out for Bayer Leverkusen as he tested Fährmann's goal time and time again from distance, forcing the Schalke keeper into some simple saves. Just before the break, Tin Jedvaj came close to breaking the deadlock after being set up by Heung-Min Son but his shot had a little too much height on it.



Half Time: Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0-0 Schalke 04: An even first half with chances going both ways but neither side were able to make a breakthrough.



The 2nd half didn't take long to get going as it took eight minutes for the deadlock to finally be broken and there was only one man who could've done it. A minute after Stefan Kießling went close from a header, Bayer Leverkusen won a costless kick just outside the area. Hakan Calhanoglu dispatched it with immense technique and one could only look on as it nestled into the back of the net, sending the home fans into celebration. The away side never recovered after going a goal behind and were pushed back as Bayer Leverkusen continued to search for a second goal to seal the win. Julian Draxler did come close for Schalke 25 minutes from the end but his shot rolled just wide of the goal. Calhanoglu then came close from grabbing his 2nd of the match but his costless kick from a similar position flew past the left side of the frame. Despite leading 1-0, the home team were reduced to 10-men five minutes before the full time whistle as Tin Jedvaj, a first half substitute, was given his marching orders for a late challenge from behind on Kirchhoff. That wouldn't make a difference as the whistle rang out 5 minutes later, Leverkusen running out 1-0 winners.



Full Time: Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1-0 Schalke 04: A hard fought encounter ends with 3 points going to the home side thanks to a Hakan Calhanoglu stunner. Roberto Di Matteo loses his first Bundesliga match since taking over at Schalke.