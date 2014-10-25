Score Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona in La Liga 2014

19:00. Thank you for joining me, Mosope Ominiyi as well as my co-commentator Jonny Walsh. I hope you had a great time following the live coverage of the El Clasico, it was a great game and impressive advert for anyone interested in following the sport itself! We will be back with more coverage soon as the match report is coming up soon; have a nice night!

18:59. Unsung hero: Dani Carvajal. The 22-year-old right-back was electric both going forward and defending, as he did well to keep the Barca frontline at bay, especially in the second-half. Great last-ditch challenges, as well as top-class composure on the ball and great reactions off it.

18:58. MY MOTM: Isco. Ran the show in midfield and was silky on the ball, as well as starting the move for Benzema's goal, essentially killing off the game in truth. He is an under-rated star, given the amount of big-money players that Madrid have, it's a shame that he has not been given his chance to shine in the first-team. This performance tonight was simply sublime, deserves a run of matches to establish himself as an important player, which he can be for years to come at the tender age of 22.

Plaudits also have to go to Marcelo who put in a brilliant shift at full-back, as well as Kroos and Modric who were superb in the midfield pivot (like I predicted..)

18:57. Many different candidates for my MOTM today, but I'm going to have to add another award for recognition also.

18:55. First league defeat of the season for Barca, who were unlucky not to score more goals in an impressive first-half. Suárez was electric on the ball, Messi was the creative playmaker and Neymar was clinical until eventually shunted away by Ramos and Carvajal.

18:50 - Real Madrid 3 Barcelona 1, the hosts were superb in the second-half after a sluggish start. Barca were unable to have many clear-cut chances in the second-half, and Messi was isolated in the second 45 after orchestrating Barca's counter attacks going forward.

90+3: FULL-TIME! It's all over, in the first El Clasico of the 2014-15 season. The game certainly did not disappoint, neither did Real Madrid as they leapfrog Sevilla to move within a point of league leaders Barcelona.

90+3: Ronaldo is given a yellow card after a backheel into Alves, as the referee sprints to avoid any potential conflict as the clock ticks down.

90+2: Messi with a costless-kick... but he hits it too hard and it swerves well over the bar.

90: The fourth official signals for 3 minutes of stoppage time to be played, and it seems all but game over now. Real cranked up the pressure as soon as the second-half began, and they have deserved this victory in truth.

88: Before the corner is taken, Modric is taken off to be replaced by Arbeloa.

Another round of applause from the Real supporters, for the Croatian midfielder who has been superb today. Engine in midfield, completed 90% of his passes and defended bravely when needed.

88: Alves whips in an inviting delivery into the area, as Ramos blocks the danger out for a corner.

87: Too little, too late? Barca with a late charge towards goal, where was this 20 minutes ago?

85: Another change for Real now, as French striker Karim Benzema is replaced by wantaway midfielder Sami Khedira. Given a round of applause, and rightly so. Great performance today.

83: Isco has flourished today, controlling the tempo in midfield as well as commanding passes going forward. Mature performance from the 22-year-old, with one of his best performances in a Real shirt.

82: Real Madrid sub: Isco OFF, Illaramendi ON.

80: 10 minutes to go now, and Real almost kill the game completely. Benzema sprints up the pitch down the flank, with Ronaldo, Rodriguez and Modric all offering support. Ronaldo eventually gets the ball, looks to pass it but his pass is weak as Sergi Roberto clears the danger.

79: Pedro goes close in the area, before his attempted run is blocked and Real can clear.

78: 12 minutes to play, and Real midfielder Illaramendi is getting ready to come on now. Ancelotti's side are yet to make a sub, whilst Barca have made all three.

77: Real supporters chanting "ole" every time a pass is completed by their team, they are appreciative of the impressive display that they are seeing at the moment.

76: Still looks as though there are a few goals left in this game, but if either side is going to score now, it will probably be Real. Look dangerous on the counter attack.

75: Last-ditch defending by Barca; Pique does well to block Benzema before he dwells too much on the ball and is robbed of it. Benzema shapes to shoot, but is denied by the brave block from Mascherano.

74: Cameras are now focussing on Iniesta, who is clutching his hamstring with some tape wrapped around his ankle.

73: Carvajal is finally given a yellow card, for yet another late sliding challenge.

72: Barcelona sub: Iniesta OFF, Sergi Roberto ON.

72: Replays show that it was as a result of a sliding tackle duel between himself and Modric moments before he went to ground, as his replacement is stripping off his training gear getting ready to come on.

71: Iniesta holds his hand up to the bench, signalling that he needs to come off. Clutching his hamstring, it's a disappointing end to the game for the midfield maestro.

71: Kroos-Benzema-Ronaldo, and back to Benzema.... no. Ronaldo's final ball is lacking as the Frenchman is unable to latch onto it.

70: Pedro's attacking intent and blistering pace is a welcome addition at this time in the game, tired legs defensively for Madrid but going forward, they are as strong as ever.

69: And, that's the last action of the game for the Uruguayan, as he is replaced by Pedro with just over 20 minutes to play plus stoppages. Still 3-1, and Real are looking comfortable in truth.

68: Suárez looks to grab another assist, as he crosses towards Neymar... but the young Brazilian's header is wide of Casillas' goal and the Spaniard is untroubled.

66: Great sliding tackle by Alves, he runs forward and does well to block the run of Ronaldo as he halts to have a crack on-goal.

64: Good defensive block away, as Real speed through on the counter attack. Ronaldo shapes to shoot, but Bravo comes out and catches after his effort is deflected up into the air.

63: Carvajal arguably lucky not to get a yellow card, after he clatters into the back of Neymar and argues with the ref that he won the ball.

61: Isco wins the ball near the centre circle, as Iniesta is un-characteristically caught in possession. He feeds the ball into the path of Rodriguez, who slots into Benzema, before the Frenchman scores.

60: GOAL! Karim Benzema gets himself on the scoresheet with a low strike into the bottom corner, at the end of a lovely pass-and-move. Great goal.

59: Barca making their first substitution of the game, with Xavi coming off for Rakitic, who is set to take the corner... cleared away by Real though.

58: The referee will have some questions to answer after this.... Suárez gets forward past the last defender, Ramos chases him and brings him down, the referee waves play on and Barca are not happy at all - rightly so.

54: An interesting fact for you, Pepe's goal was a corner delivery by team-mate and midfielder Toni Kroos - his 5th assist of the season, the highest in the team.

53: Real crank up the pressure, Isco attempts to find a team-mate in space in the area, but his cross is deflected into the path of Bravo.

52: Messi sprints forward with the ball at his feet, before being barged off the ball with a tactical block by Pepe, no foul given despite some protests.

51: That's his first goal in an El Clasico match, what a time to score it just after half-time aswell...

50: GOAL! Real Madrid go ahead, thanks to a bullet header from Pepe! The centre-back is unmarked and powerfully heads past Bravo into the corner of the net.

49: Good defensive slide by Pique to deny Ronaldo, as he darts forward into the box attempting to shoot. Corner for Real now.

45: The second-half has kicked-off, 1-1 currently.

17:48 - Messi has played well at an attempted CAM position, sitting behind/rotating with Suárez who has been as sharp as a razor.

17:47 - It's been a great first-half, and the game has not disappointed whatsoever.

45: No stoppage time to be added on, as the referee blows the whistle for half-time. 1-1, with Ronaldo converting from the penalty spot after Neymar's early opener.

44: Madrid hoof clear as Suárez lurks dangerously in the opposing half, he has played well so far today despite not playing any competitive matches since mid-June in the World Cup.

43: And now it's Real's turn, as they hold up possession and take a breather. Rodriguez has an effort blocked, before he lurks inside the area and his header trickles past Bravo as Pique was left static.

41: Patient passing play from Barca, which is greeted by some boos from the Madridistas in the Bernabeu.

40: Two corners are dealt with effectively by Real, before Ronaldo goes down easily again and loses possession. Great tracking back by young Isco to win the ball back for Madrid, but Ronaldo's attempted delivery into the box goes nowhere as the danger is averted.

39: Great passing-play from the visitors, as they get forward quickly. Messi-Iniesta-Neymar-Mathieu, who has an attempted cross blocked by Carvajal and out for a corner.

38: Possession stats are in Barcelona's favour, they have had 57% to Real's 43% so far today.

37: Another yellow card for Barca now, as Iniesta is booked for a clumsy charge into the back of Modric. 4 yellows already, and they have all been given to the visitors today. Messi, Neymar, Pique and now Iniesta.

34: Ronaldo stands tall, as he gets ready to take it.... GOAL! Bravo's impressive goalkeeping record has finally been beaten, as he is sent the wrong way by the Portuguese forward who makes no mistake from 12 yards out. That's his 16th goal of the season, an unbelievable record.

33: PENALTY! Pique is booked, after Marcelo's cross into the area bounces off the Spanish defender's hand.

29: Messi weaving his magic once again, he picks up the ball and dribbles past three players before finding Mathieu lurking to his left - the defender gallops forward near the line before he is tackled by Carvajal; a slide tackle is enough for a corner.

28: Great link-up play between Messi and Suárez near the area, the latter finds Neymar who goes for the 1-2 but the resulting pass is too strong for the young Brazilian who stops running as he realises he will not be able to catch up.

27: Replays being shown of the Ronaldo penalty appeal, if it was given it would have been very soft. For someone of Ronaldo's strength and agility, he should not be going down that easily.

26: Brave defensive block by Ramos, who scampers back to defend and eventually halts the run of Suárez in the area, he looks hungry for goals today.

25: Penalty appeal waved away by the referee, as Ronaldo goes down easily in the area after an apparent bodycheck by Busquets... nothing given.

22: CLOSE! Great vision from Suárez who picks out the attempted run of Messi into the area, the Argentine shoots towards goal but it skims the post before going out of play for a goal-kick. Let off for Real there, Messi unlucky not to double Barca's lead.

21: Decent stop by Casillas, after good work from Mathieu to feed the ball into the path of Messi who dribbles his way past two markers before having a low effort blocked by the Spanish goalkeeper.

20: Good defensive work all-round from Barca, as they hoof the ball clear after pressure from Ronaldo going forward.

18: Patient build-up between Marcelo and Ronaldo on the edge of the area, the latter's effort on goal is rather tame as Bravo is called into action again to catch the shot.

16: Kroos goes close with a low drive just outside the area, but Bravo does well to get down low and smother the danger as Barca counter attack with Mathieu finding Suárez alone in the area lurking... Carvajal saves the day for Real, clearing the danger just moments before the Uruguayan was going to shoot.

15: Neymar tries to skill-up Rodriguez near the touchline in a tight spot, but his overhead spin ends up out of play and Real have a throw-in.

14: Silly by Neymar there, did not need to do that. He lunges recklessly in the air, elbowing Carvajal in the process as they vie for the ball in an aerial challenge. Yellow card brandished as a result of the revenge challenge, and now Neymar is the second player in the referee's book, only 14 minutes played..

13: Carvajal uphends Neymar near the touchline, and the Barca forward goes down rather theatrically. The referee speaks to the linesman, no card given though.

12: What a pulsating start to the El Clasico this has been, hopefully it can stay in the same vein!

10: OFF THE CROSSBAR AND THEN THE POST! Benzema goes close on two occasions, first after Ronaldo crosses into the box for him to head, he hits the crossbar before he wins the ball again in the area and hits the post with a thunderous effort, Bravo would not have saved that..

9: CLOSE! Marcelo weaves his way into the area, before spinning a cross towards goal.... into Benzema's path but he is unable to sort his feet out quickly enough and Barca clear.

8: Yellow card given to Messi, after a clumsy challenge on Kroos near the centre-circle.

5: Ronaldo's costless-kick effort is blocked by the wall, the resulting ball trickles into the path of Benzema who goes close! Good reactions by Bravo who rushes out to block the Frenchman's effort, but the shot spins out of play for a goal-kick, just past the post!

4: Real have a costless-kick in a dangerous position, after Ronaldo is barged off the ball by Pique as he attempts to squirm his way towards goal.

3: GOAL! Barca are ahead! Neymar gets himself on the scoresheet early on, with Suárez recording his first assist in his league debut; after a great pass-and-move between Messi and the Uruguayan is clinical finished in the area by the Brazilian forward, with Casillas unable to stop the shot.

17:00. KICK-OFF! And the El Clasico is underway, Real kick-off the action from left to right in a sunny Bernabeu evening.

16:57. Pre-match handshakes are done, as the atmosphere begins to intensify.

16:55. Both teams patiently waiting for the go ahead to walk out of the tunnel, the referee collects the ball and the sides walk out to a loud applause around the ground.

16:50. KEY MAN: Lionel Messi - His position has ever-changed, between a playmaker and an out-and-out clinical finisher; making him ever more deadly now. Neymar and Suárez alongside him,the Argentine will look to weave his magic past the Real defence this evening.

16:40. KEY MAN: Cristiano Ronaldo - The Portuguese forward has been in brilliant form, and he will be desperate you feel to impress again, in arguably the biggest match of the season. Goals galore on offer, can the 29-year-old overshadow Barca's strong team today?

16:30. Ronaldo has meanwhile played down talk that the match will be decided between himself and the Argentine maestro. "It will be a difficult match because Barcelona are playing well, I'm not going to play against Messi, I'm going to play against Barcelona."

16:26. Messi had this to say about the prospect of linking up with new signing Suárez for the first time tonight: "We are excited for Luis to play because he will add his strength to the team, I'm happy for him because he has spent a long time off the pitch."

16:24. Real are on a winning-streak of 8 matches, ever since they suffered back-to-back defeats against Sociedad and Atlético.

16:22. Barca are unbeaten in La Liga this season, and go into the game with relative confidence.

16:21. Two quick-fire stats for you now...

16:20. Just 40 minutes until kick-off now, as the ground begins to fill up with supporters from both sides. Are you ready? I certainly am.

16:15. A quick check-up of the game being played currently in Spain, as Bilbao are away from home against Almeria today. 1-0 to the visitors, courtesy of a goal from Xabier Etxeita earlier on in the second-half.

16:13. Another Clasico appearance for experienced midfielder Xavi today; this is his 41st.

16:12. Rakitic, Pedro, Alba and Munir are among the Barca bench.

16:10. Bravo starts in goal for Barca, after ter Stegen's outing in the Champions League during midweek against Ajax.

16:09. Big team news is that £75million signing and striker Luis Suárez starts!

16:08. Another strong line-up, this time from the visitors.

16:07. BARCELONA: Bravo, Piqué, Mascherano, Alves, Mathieu, Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta, Neymar, Messi and Suárez. Subs - ter Stegen, Rakitic, Pedro, Bartra, Alba, Roberto and Munir.

16:06. Barca line-ups next!

16:05. Casillas is again preferred to Navas in goal for Real, whilst Varane and loanee striker (from Manchester United) Javier Hernandez are among the substitutes' for Ancelotti's side today.

16:04. Isco is rewarded for his impressive performances of late, as he starts in attacking midfield.

16:03. Midfield dynamos Kroos and Modric line-up next to each other in the centre of the field, where they'll hope to win their first El Clasico together as a midfield-pivot.

16:02. Very strong line-up announced for the hosts today, Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos is a surprise inclusion into the squad!

16:01. REAL MADRID: Casillas, Pepe, Ramos, Carvajal, Marcelo, Modric, Kroos, Isco, James, Ronaldo and Benzema. Subs - Navas, Varane, Khedira, Hernandez, Arbeloa, Nacho and Illaramendi.

16:00. CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS!

15:50. Real Madrid - Barcelona live news are coming up for you now, stay tuned!

15:45. As Lionel Messi approaches Telmo Zarra's goal-scoring record, here's all 21 of his goals from el Clasico. 14 have come in La Liga, 5 in the Supercopa and two in the Champions League:

15:40. Real Madrid have won just two of the last twelve meetings with Barcelona, drawing two and losing the remaining eight. However, los Blancos are in fine form. They have won their last five league games and are averaging five goals a game. Real Madrid are meeting the strongest defence in the league, as Barcelona are the only club yet to concede in Europe's top five leagues. If Barca do keep a clean sheet tonight, it will equal their longest ever run of games (9) without conceding. Not only that, the Catalan giants are unbeaten in their last 13 league games - a run stretching back to last April's 1-0 defeat at Granada. In fact, Luis Enrique's side are unbeaten in the previous 11 matches against capital clubs, the last defeat came at the Bernabeu in March 2013. While Cristiano Ronaldo has 15 La Liga goals to his name this term; Lionel Messi (7) and Neymar (8) have, between themselves, the exact same amount. Both teams have scored in each of the last 16 Clasicos; the longest run of its kind in the fixture's history. The last time either side failed to find the net was in the 2011 Champions League semi-finals, when Barcelona ran out 2-0 winners.

15:35. Here's the highlights of the last Clasico Real Madrid - Barcelona Live, where Barcelona won 3-4 in the Bernabeu. Andres Iniesta opened the scoring with an emphatic finish, before Victor Valdes allowed Karim Benzema's header to slip through his hands. Benzema quickly added his and Real Madrid's second, when he thundered a volley past the helpless Valdes. Lionel Messi equalised with a fine finish, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to convert a penalty early on in the second half. Messi then scored his own spot-kick, after Sergio Ramos was sent off for a last-ditch tackle. Yet another penalty was won and the Argentina maestro calmly converted for his hat-trick, on a memorable night in Madrid.

A brace for Ronaldinho, including an amazing solo effort, had the entire Bernabeu off its feet and applauding the Brazilian.

15:30. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo playing down the rivalry between himself and Lionel Messi, it is almost impossible to get away from in this Real Madrid - Barcelona. The two best players in the world, without much doubt, go head-to-head again this evening and their every move will be scrutinised. Ronaldo's start to the season has been nothing short of impeccable, scoring 18 times in his opening 10 games. However, the Argentine could steal the limelight if he scores a brace as it will see him break Telmo Zarra's record of 251 for goals scored in La Liga - a record that has stood for almost 60 years.

15:25. Carlo Ancelotti was understandably pleased with Real Madrid's performance in mid-week. Here's Mosope Ominiyi's round-up of his comments. There has also been plenty of debate as to whether Luis Suarez will make his debut tonight, but that was but to bed when Luis Enrique confirmed it on Friday. Ryan Taylor's article details what he had to say right here.

15:20. Possible Barcelona starting line-up XI: Bravo; Dani Alves, Matheiu, Mascherano, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi, Neymar (4-3-3).

15:15. Possible Real Madrid starting line-up XI: Casillas; Carjaval, Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo; Rodriguez, Modric, Kroos, Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo (4-4-2).

15:10. Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media this week, ahead of today's clash, "I am not going to play against Messi, I am going to playing against Barcelona. I don't understand why they put the match on Saturday," Ronaldo said. "It is a difficult match and all footballers know that an extra day's rest is significant. Cup matches aren't so important. However, I don't want to make excuses because the team are fine and confident." Meanwhile Luis Suarez was the topic of Lionel Messi's conversation: "We are excited for Luis to play because he will add his strength to the team," Messi commented. "I'm happy for him because he has spent a long time off the pitch."

15:05. Barcelona have injury concerns of their own. Thomas Vermaelen's relapse of a hamstring problem will keep him out of the game, with Adriano also unavailable through injury. There are doubts over Douglas and Rafinha's fitness, but the Catalan's don't have anywhere near the injury problems that their hosts have.

15:00. Real Madrid will be without Gareth Bale for the visit of their Catalan rivals in this game Real Madrid - Barcelona live inline, as Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Monday: "We are working hard to get him fit but he is not available for tomorrow and Saturday but we are trying to get him recuperated as quickly as possible." Along with the Welshman's injury problems, Jesé Rodriguez is still recovering from his ACL tear. Fabio Coentrao is also missing and there are serious doubts over Sergio Ramos' fitness. It will be touch and go up to kick-off, even with Ramos having trained for the majority of the week - but he should be fit to start. Here's WhoScored's comparison between Real Madrid's three main centre-backs:

14:55. La Liga has thrown up it's fair share of surprises this year. As previously mentioned, Real Sociedad beat Real Madrid 4-2. Last weekend, Deportivo hammered high-flying Valencia 3-0; a week previous Valencia themselves dispatched Atletico Madrid 3-1 and that's just to name a few. Athletic Bilbao have got off to a rotten start, following their fourth place finish last year. Both the Basque sides, Sociedad and Bilbao, sit near the relegation zone and will be hopeful of a speedy turn around. Sevilla has continued their excellent form, kicking on from last year's Europa League win and are currently in second place. Celta Vigo have also improved drastically from last year and Eibar seem to be come to terms with the top division of Spanish football very well.

14:50. For a preview of this evening's game Real Madrid - Barcelona live, look no further. Sam France has written one.

14:45. Andrés Iniesta will take part in his 13th El Clasico Real Madrid - Barcelona today, but he's not coming to any conclusions just yet: “It’s hard to predict what we’ll find on Saturday , you don’t know how they’ll be and often it all comes down to little details. There is a lot of quality in both teams and the game could go either way”. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Iniesta insisted that, “We will be going there with the intention of winning. It’d be a big mistake to think that we’ve got a four point lead and even if we lose we’ll still be top. We’re just thinking about playing well, winning and stretching our lead in the table, which would be important, but not decisive at this stage of the season." As for Real Madrid's set-up, he commented: "They will try and have the ball, create danger and hit us quickly on the break and we have to hold on to possession for as long as possible. It’s always a footballing battle and you have to be better than them at everything to win We have to maximise our strong points and minimise theirs.” Barcelona's inspirational play-maker admitted: “It’s always important to be on an upward curve and when you are at the top of your game you have to try and stay up there”. Before talking about Luis Suárez, he explained, “He’s happy to be available and the rest of us are happy about it too. We hope he performs as well as he has always done." Then his Brazilian team-mate, Neymar: “The first year is always difficult, you have to change your ways and habits and it takes a while to settle. He’s more relaxed now and he’s an excellent, unique player."

14:40. This evening's clash will take place at Real Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabéu. Home to well over 80,000 crazed supporters, it will be a cauldron of noise later on today. In 2013 Florentino Perez, pictured right, announced plans for one of world football's most famous venue's to be renovated. The £328m project will take around 3 years to be completed, the capacity will rise to around 88,000 and will have a retractable roof.

14:30. Here are the other La Liga matchday nine fixtures this weekend: Celta Vigo 3-0 Levante (Friday); Almeria-Athletic Bilbao, Valencia-Elche, Cordoba-Real Sociedad, Eibar-Granada (Saturday); Malaga-Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol-Deportivo, Sevilla-Villarreal, Getafe-Atletico Madrid (Sunday).

14:25. James Rodriguez, who played a supporting role in Real Madrid's 0-3 win at Anfield, spoke to the club's official website ahead of el Clasico Real Madrid v Barcelona: “It will be a tough and complicated match. I want to approach it calmly, responsibly and also really be up for it, in order to help the team get the win. I'm in good form as is the whole squad. We have a strong group of players and are united, mentally speaking." Since his big-money move from Monaco, the playmaker has settled well: "Madrid is a beautiful and charming city. It has everything. It is a very welcoming place for foreigners and I am really happy here. I like to spend time with my family, the people who have always been by my side. Whenever I'm out on the pitch I think about them, especially my daughter. Family is a great thing and one will always work hard to make sure their family is looked after”. When asked about his inspiration, their was no doubt, “Valderrama is my idol. He is a hero for me and for everyone in Colombia. I have a father-son relationship with Pekerman (the manager of the Colombian national team)”.

14:20. Gil Manzano from Badajoz province, Extremadura, will be taking charge of the game Real Madrid - Barcelona. At thirty-years-old,he is currently the youngest referee in the Spanish top-flight and has referred games in La Liga since the 2012-2013 season. He took charge of the controversial Racing Santander game in last year's Copa del Rey and also has experience with both teams tonight. However, this was be his first ever el Clasico Real Madrid - Barcelona.

14:15. Currently four points ahead of Real Madrid, Barcelona sit top of La Liga on 22 points. They have yet to concede a goal domestically and have only dropped two points so far. A 3-0 home win against Elche was the perfect start for new Barca coach Luis Enrique. A tough 0-1 away triumph followed at Villarreal, a fantastic first away win in charge for Enrique. One of Barcelona's typically tough fixtures was up next, but they came with flying colours and dispatched Athletic Bilbao 2-0. A 5-0 win against Levante was routine, but a stubborn Malaga kept Barcelona quiet and they dropped points for the first time in a 0-0 draw. Since then, it's been plain sailing. Wins against Granada (6-0), Rayo Vallecano (2-0) and Eibar (3-0) mean they have a four point cushion from Sevilla in second. In Europe, it's been a mixed bag. A 1-0 win over APOEL Nicosia was unspectacular, but the three points they needed. A 3-2 loss to PSG followed, a thrilling game that could very easily have gone either way. They bounced back immediately and were 3-1 winners over Ajax in mid-week.

14:10. Real Madrid are currently sitting in third place, a point behind Sevilla. After a rough start to the season, they have finally started to fire and show just why their nickname is the 'Galaticos'. A comfortable 2-0 win over Cordoba was followed by the loss of a two goal lead to Real Sociedad. Cruising and taking things in their stride, after just eleven minutes, Sociedad had restored parity by half-time. Strikes from David Zurutuza and Carlos Vela won the game for the hosts, leaving Real searching for answers. Another loss to city rivals Atletico followed, an Arda Turan goal 15 minutes from time sent los Blancos to a second consecutive defeat. Carlo Ancelotti's men needed to bounce back and they did, in emphatic fashion. An 2-8 away at Deportivo was the perfect response; Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick, along with Gareth Bale and Javier Hernandez's braces and James Rodriguez' wonder goal, sealed a quite remarkable rout. Ronaldo followed up his hat-trick by hitting four goals against Elche in a 5-1 win. A vital victory against Villarreal followed, then another two 5-0 routs against Athletic Bilbao and Levante have Real Madrid in firing domestic form. In Europe, Real have been finding the net with ease. A 5-1 win against Basel was followed by a hard fought 1-2 triumph over Ludogorets and then their first ever win against Liverpool. Karim Benema and Ronaldo were on-song in a comfortable 0-3 away victory.

14:05. Real Madrid - Barcelona Live is one of world football's biggest clashes. It's el Clasico, a game that needs absolutely no introduction. The 261st meeting between the two biggest clubs in the world, according to Forbes, will take place tonight. As Barcelona begin to stretch out a lead in the league, Real Madrid are desperate to claw back some ground.

14:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's Live coverage of Real Madrid - Barcelona. It's La Liga matchday nine and the first el Clasico of the season. The match commentary will come from myself, Jonathan Walsh. Kick-off for El Clasico is at 17:00GMT.