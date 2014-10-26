Borussia Monchengladbach 0-0 Bayern Munich: Favre & 'Gladbach nullify Bayern

Bayern Munich travelled to Borussia Mönchengladbach for a highly anticipated end to Matchday 9. Both sides were undefeated heading into the match; both having had superb starts to the season. Die Fohlenelf in particular have started well and found themselves 2nd nine games in, something Lucien Favre could've only dreamed of at the start of his tenure with 'Gladbach. It's same old, same old though for Pep Guardiola and Bayern Munich. The Deutscher Rekordmeister once again sit a top of the Bundesliga, but the trip to Borussia Park proved to be their biggest challenge yet.

Lucien Favre made three changes from the side that beat Hannover 96 3-0 last weekend. Alvaro Dominguez, Granit Xhaka and Patrick Herrmann all came in for Tony Jantschke, Håvard Nordtveit and Fabian Johnson respectively for the side that had played at home to Apollon Limassol in the Europa League in mid-week. 'Gladbach also welcomed back Christoph Kramer who had been absent recently with injury. Pep Guardiola also made three changes with Mehdi Benatia, Robert Lewandowski and Juan Bernat coming in for Jerome Boateng, Pierre Højbjerg and Arjen Robben. The Dutchman was not even in the Spaniards matchday squad. Both sets of fans were packed in to Borussia Park and made for a brilliant atmosphere.

It was a very even start to the match and you could tell that both sides were up for the challenge ahead of them. But it was Bayern and David Alaba that would have the first sight of goal. After some poor defensive play from 'Gladbach the Austrian international found himself with some time on the corner of the box. He wipped in a shot that only the woodwork could stop, with the aid of a Yann Sommer fingertip; an early heart in mouth situation for the 'Gladbach faithful.

We would have to wait until the 34th minute for the next chance; it would fall to the home side. Following a Bayern corner, summer signing from Augsburg, Andre Hahn switched play to Max Kruse, but the German internationals shot was saved by the imposing Manuel Neuer in the Bayern goal. Nearly the perfect counter attack from 'Gladbach, but they couldn't quite finish it off.

However, it wasn't a long wait for the next counter, this time for the visitors. In the 40th minute, Robert Lewandowski picked up the ball from deep and surged towards the Borussia Mönchengladbach defence. His eventual shot was deflected and, agonizingly for the Pole, just rolled wide as the game went into the break goalless.

It was Bayern who started the better of the two in the second half; but it was the home side who would have the first notable chance. Following a Bayern attack, the ball broke to Max Kruse who led an attack along with Raffael and Andre Hahn against only 2 Bayern defenders. Kruse picked out Hahn whose first time shot was again brilliantly saved by Neuer. The rebound looked as if it was falling to Raffael but Mehdi Benatia somehow managed to beat the Brazilian to the ball with a fantastic piece of defending. Neuer saved Bayern again in the 58th minute after a reverse from Max Kruse which Patrick Herrmann got on the end of, but his effort was well saved by Neuer.

The reigning Bundesliga champions had their first real sight of goal in the 65th minute. Following a corner, Mario Gotze took down the ball well under pressure from Raffael but the playmaker's effort was well saved by Sommer. Up the other end, 'Gladbach continued to challenge Neuer in the Bayern goal when Raffael's freekick sailed through everyone and looked destined to nestle in the far corner, only for Neuer to somehow get down and save it.

In the final minutes it would be Bayern who would come the closer to nicking the three points. Substitute, Xherdan Shaqiri layed the ball off to Juan Bernat on the corner of the box but his effort along the floorl which evaded everyone, drifted wide thankfully for Summer.

Despite the introductions of Ribery, Pizarro and Shaqiri, Bayern were unable to break the deadlock and an impressive 'Gladbach took a point at home to the champions. Lucien Favre will be the more happier of the two managers and perhaps this result proves Die Fohlenelf can mix it with the big boys.