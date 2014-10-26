AC Milan v Fiorentina Text Commentary and Score of Serie A Results

21:40. As always thank you for everybody that looked and shared this liveinline. Thank you and I'm out!

21:38. These two Italian giant could not be seperated at the end of 90 minutes and both sides share the points. Nigel de Jong opened the scoring in the 25th minute but Ilicic equalised for Fiorentina with a brilliant goal in the 65th minute.

21:37. Full time and AC Milan find themselves in 6th place, just one point off the top 3. Whilst Fiorentina find themeselves in the bottom half of the Seire A table in 11th place

Full time! AC Milan 1-1 Fiorentina

3 minutes added time

87'. Rodriquez is booked and will miss Fiorentina's next game against Udinese.

86'. Torres has a shot and it nearly goes out for a throw in. Classic Torres

85'. Fiorentina are digging for that winning goal. 5 minutes to go!

78'. Brilliant news for Fiorentina as Fernando Torres looks like to be coming on for Milan!

76'. Great chance for Fiorentina as Babacar has a close range shot brilliantly blocked by Alex.

75'. Strong shouts for handball as Menez has a shot hit Savic's arm but the referee allows play to continue.

74'. Juan Cuadrado has also been a star player that has fizzled out tonight. The Colombian winger has given the ball away too many times and he has had barley had an effort on goal.

66'. El Shaarway has a great effort from outside the box go just wide of the box. The tempo of the game has changed completely!

64'. What a goal from the substitute! Ilicic bursts through the middle of the Milan defence and he drills it past Abbiati into the botttom left corner of the goal to equalise for Fiorentina!

Goal! AC Milan 1-1 Fiorentina (Ilicic)

63'. From the resulting costless kick Alex has a good header well saved by Neto.

62'. Great hold up play from Menez and Poli as Milan win a costless kick close to the corner flag.

59'. It has been a very quite night for Milan's man of the moment, Keisuke Honda. The attacking midfielder is currently the joint top goalscorer in Serie A this season with 6 goals, but the Japanese international has featured little tonight.

56'. Aquilani has a beauty of a volley well saved by Abbiati.

51'. Menez has a brilliant chance to double Milan's lead! The former PSG man dances his past the Fiorentina defence but his shot is just too weak and Neto collects.

50'. Poli has a volley go harmlessly wide.

48'. De Jong makes a vital clearance after great ball from Cuadrado almost finds a Fiorentina player in the penalty box, but the Dutchman makes a good clearance.

47'. It has been a more positive start for Fiorentina. The Viola are playing a more creative and fluid style of play compared to their unoriginal and defensive style in the first half.

Second half kick-off!

20:36. Milan will jump to 3rd place in the Serie A table if the score stays the same, and after all the chances from both sides tonight, it is more that likley Milan will be 3rd in the league after tonight.

20:32. After a rather very dull first half, the Rossoneri lead through a Nigel de Jong header in the 25th minute. And that was all that happened in the first half.

Half-time!

42'. Honda does very well going forward on the counter attack but Muntari gets in the way and the ball goes behind for a goal kick.

35'. Fiorentina have suddenly woken up with Cuadrado being the master of all the attacks.

33'. Kurtic has sloppy shot from far out go wide.

29'. Milan go on the break but Menez loses the ball on the edge of the penalty box.

25'. Out of all people to open the scoring it is Nigel de Jong who gives Milan the lead! Menez sends in a corner to Zapata who heads the ball deeper into the box and de Jong heads the ball past a motionless Neto!

Goal! AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina (De Jong)

22'. El Shaarway has a shot from 20-yards out brilliantly saved by Neto, but the linesman already had his flag up for offside.

20'. The game so far has been all about defensive tatics from both sides, however it is still a lot more entertaining than looking the X Factor.

15'. Still no real threat on goal from either sides in the opening quater of an hour. We have a cracker on our hands everyone!

10'. It has been a quite opening 10 minutes in Milano. The hosts have had the majority of the chances but these chances have done little to test Neto so far.

7'. Good defending from Fiorentina as Milan have numerous shots blocked by the visitors.

5'. Costless kick to Milan for an elbow to the face of El Shaarawy.

3'. Menez with the first chance of the game. The Frenchman picks up on an Abate cross but his shot goes high over the bar.

Kick-off!

19:44. The teams are out!

19:34. A win for Milan tonight will put the Rossoneri in the top 3, along with Roma and Juventus.

19:30. 15 minutes away from this huge Seire A clash. Who do you think will win?

19:14 Menez is given the nod over Fernandon Torres tonight, and De Jong is back in the starting XI for Milan.

(4-3-1-2) Fiorentina: Neto; Tomovic, Savic, Rodriguez, Alonso; Kurtic, Borja Valero, Aquilani; Matias Fernandez; Cuadrado, Babacar

(4-3-3) AC Milan: Abbiati; Abate, Alex, Zapata, De Sciglio; Poli, De Jong, Muntari; Honda, Menez, El Shaarawy

19:04. Here are the other results in Serie A this afteroon. Juventus 2–0 Palermo, Chievo 1-2 Genoa, Udinese 2–0 Atalanta, Cesena 0–1 Inter Milan, Lazio 2–1 Torino, Napoli 6–2 Verona

19:00. What do you think the score will be? Will Milan keep up their amazing form or will Fiorentina shock the hosts?

18:49. The last time Menez started in the centre of the attack the Rossoneri scored five past Parma in a thrilling 5-4 victory and scored this peach.

18:42. Filippo Inzaghi continues giving the Spaniard the start from the first minute, especially with Jeremy Menez waiting in the wings to play a false No.9 role.

18:36. Milan have also had a striker dilemma. Since netting a fantastic header in the 2-2 draw against Empoli, Fernando Torres hasn't been able to find the back of the net. Yep, I am not shocked too.

18:29. The 21-year-old Senegalese attacker scored 20 goals last season on loan with Serie B side Modena. His pace and unexpected strikes from long distance could give Milan all sorts of problems, especially with the amount of playmakers Fiorentina have in the centre of the field who could find him accurately in space.

18:23. Without the two star forwards; coach Vincenzo Montella has had to rely on his technical midfield and young striker Khouma Babacar.

18:17. Of course Fiorentina are missing their best forwards Mario Gomez and Giuseppe Rossi and David Pizarro is also a doubt.

18:11. Riccardo Montolivo is injured and Pablo Armero is a doubt for Milan.

18:04. De Jong will replace Michael Essien, while the rest of the team is likely to remain unchanged, with Fernando Torres keeping his spot in the starting XI.

17:56. Nigel de Jong is back from suspension for Milan, which means we will expect an even stronger Milan side than the one that beat Verona last week.

17:51. However star player Juan Cuadrado recently extended his contract at Fiorentina, keeping the winger at Florence till 2019 with a base salary of €2.3 million and a €35 million buyout clause.

17:45. Fiorentina find themselves 11th in the league table, 5 points off Milan coming into this game. Once again the Florentine club have been hampered by injuries to star striker Giuseppe Rossi and former Bayern Munich striker, Mario Gomez.

17:41. After a magnificent season for Fiorentina last season, which saw the Viola’s finish in 4th position, things have been a lot different this season.

17:36. Milan appear to be in the middle of a resurrection phase for the club. The Rossoneri are currently 4th in the table with 14 points but a win tonight will put them 3rd in Serie A.

17:30. Good evening everybody and welcome to our live coverage of the Serie A clash between Milan and Fiorentina. Kick off is at 19:45 BST, so stick around for the pre-match build up before the minute-by-minute coverage here on VAVEL UK.