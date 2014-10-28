Serie A Matchday 8 Review

SATURDAY'S RESULTS -

EMPOLI 0 CAGLIARI 4 - Cagliari moved up into mid-table, after a rather convincing away thrashing of Empoli in one of Saturday's games.

Striker Marco Sau showed his great agility and skill to beat two markers inside the area before cutting back and finessing the ball into the corner of the net to break the deadlock in the 31st minute. Minutes later, Avelar doubled the visitors' lead with a stunning costless-kick which cannoned in off the crossbar, before he scored again - this time from the penalty spot to make it 3-0. And they were not done there.... it was 4-0 on the stroke of half-time, courtesy of a dancing run from Ekdal who beat his man and physically powerhoused his way through the limp Empoli defence before hitting the ball sweetly in off-the-post.

PARMA 1 SASSUOLO 3 - Sassuolo recorded their first victory of the season, as they beat Parma 3-1.

A peach of a pass from Taider split the Parma defence in half, to allow striker Floccari to head home from close range and open the scoring after 20 minutes. Centre-back Acerbi doubled Sassuolo's lead just 3 minutes afterwards, thanks to a bullet header from a well-worked set-piece routine. Both teams came close to scoring, but Taider scored an absolutely stunning goal with a long-range hit which arrowed into the top corner of the net, to make it 3-0 in the 52nd minute.

Parma continued to pressure the Sassuolo goal, and eventually got their reward in the 78th minute. Cassano got on the end of a rebound to slot into the net, in what turned out to be a consolation strike for the hosts.

SAMPDORIA 0 ROMA 0 - A disappointing result for Rudi Garcia and his men, given the fact they were comprehensively smashed by Bayern Munich 7-1 in their Champions League group stage fixture just days beforehand. Holebas and Totti both came close for the Romans, but Gervinho really should have got himself on the scoresheet as he dominated his fair share of chances in the game. It's 2 points lost instead of 1 point gained for Roma, who lose grip on Juventus at the top of the table.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS -

CHIEVO VERONA 1 GENOA 2 - An action-packed game at the Stadio Bentegodi. Goals from Zukanovic and Matri ensured that the game was level at 1-1 with just under 20 minutes to go, before the hosts gave away a penalty as Radovanovic was consequently sent off for a second yellow card. Pinilla had his penalty saved by Bardi, before he made amends with a well-worked winner, with 5 minutes to play. Dramatic stuff all-round.

JUVENTUS 2 PALERMO 0 - Goals from Vidal and Llorente ensured the hosts took all 3 points, as they continued their winning form in the league.

Marchisio and Llorente both came close early on for Allegri's side, before Tevez went on the counter attack, weaving his way past the Palermo defence and passing across to the Chilean midfielder, who slotted it low into the corner of the net to give Juve the lead.

Llorente made it 2-0 in the second-half with a headed effort which beat the confused Palermo defenders in a goalmouth scramble, and although the goal looked scrappy, he'll take it! His first of the season, as Allegri's team added to their impressive form of late. Can anyone catch them in their quest for another Serie A title?

UDINESE 2 ATALANTA 0 - An early finish from Antonio di Natale and another from Cyril Théréau allowed the hosts to gain momentum in their hopes for a top 4 finish this season.

Italian striker di Natale showed his class with a finesse shot which swerved into the top corner of the net, just moments after his attempted through ball was partially cleared to an Atalanta player, who took too much time on the ball and the 37-year-old took advantage with some style to break the deadlock in the 6th minute.

Théréau shrugged off challenges from two opposing defenders before curling a strike past the 'keeper, who stood rooted to the spot and could only look as he conceded for a second time, meaning that Atalanta are confined to what seems to be a relegation-fight at the bottom of the Serie A table.

CESENA 0 INTER MILAN 1 - On paper, it looks like a narrow but unsurprising 1-0 victory for Inter Milan. Could not be further away from the truth, as the visitors were extremely lucky to take all 3 points on the road and only scored courtesy of a penalty finish from striker Mauro Icardi after 30 minutes.

He was brought down in the area by young goalkeeper Nicola Leali, who was given a straight red card (quite harsh) by the referee as Cesena were down to ten men, and you could tell from the players' reactions that they felt they were hard done by.

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was called into action on a numerous number of occasions for the visitors, who enjoyed their fair share of chances but were looking vulnerable on the counter attack, something Cesena realised but were unable to take advantage of. And at the final whistle, the result was met by boos from the home supporters and protests from the Cesena players - a shame really.

LAZIO 2 TORINO 1 - Lazio kept pace with the other teams at the top of the tree, with a 2-1 home win over Torino. A well-taken costless-kick strike from midfielder Lucas Biglia and a typical "poacher's goal" from striker Miroslav Klose made sure the hosts took all three points, despite a scare from their opposition. Farnerud equalised after the break with a nicely placed effort, from some sloppy defending BUT they were unable to hold out for a decent result.

NAPOLI 6 VERONA 2 - The hosts shrugged off their European disappointment in mid-week, with an emphatic thrashing at home against Hellas Verona. They surprisingly lost their Europa League tie with Young Boys on Thursday, but did not let fatigue get the better of them as they smashed their opposition. Despite an early opener in the first minute from Hallfredsson, Benitez's men looked fired up to score and did not show any mercy in truth. A brace from midfielder Marek Hamsik, as well as one for in-form attacking midfielder Jose Callejon and a wonder hat-trick by striker Gonzalo Higuain was too much indeed.

AC MILAN 1 FIORENTINA 1 - A goal either side of the break from midfielder Nigel de Jong and forward Josip Illic ensured the points were shared at the San Siro.

de Jong got his name on the scoresheet 25 minutes into the game with a header into the corner of the net, after a good delivery into the area from winger Jeremy Menez.

Kurtic, Cuadrado, Fernandez and Menez all came close to scoring for either side, before the equaliser was scored in the 65th minute - Cuadrado passed the ball across to Illic who darted into space and weaved his way towards the box, before unleashing a low drive which Abbiati was unable to stop.

A deserved draw? Perhaps, but Inzaghi will be disappointed that his players were unable to take their chances.

After those results, here is the official table -