Rodriguez: Do not compare me to Ronaldo

World Cup star and Real Madrid's 23-year-old attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has publicly stated that he does not want to be compared to team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently on-form and scoring goals for fun in both Spain and the Champions League.

Rodriguez won the Golden Boot for the most goals at the World Cup, as he starred for Colombia. Arguably the star of the tournament, the midfielder shone with impressive performances in each group game, as well as a stunning long-range effort against Greece in the Last 16 and a spirited match against Brazil where the South Americans were eventually knocked out in the quarter-finals.

However, the £63million pound man has asked his new fans not to compare him to fellow team-mate Ronaldo, saying that he will never be able to live up to the Portuguese star. He joined Real after the World Cup, in a big money-move which many critics had analysed as being inflated for his actual value; but has settled into life in Spain well and already linked up with the likes of Modric and Kroos in the heart of midfield at the Bernabeu.

He had this to say: "I knew that I had to adapt to Real Madrid, but I also knew that I could still improve and raise my game. I am not a goalscorer though. Of course, I like to score goals, but I'm no Cristiano Ronaldo who scores 60 goals per season. Cristiano is the best player in the world for me - a goalscoring machine and a true superstar. What stands out most, however, is that he is a great person as well."