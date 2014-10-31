Hamburg - Leverkusen: Visitors look to continue encouraging start to the season

Bayer Leverkusen have the chance to move up as far as 2nd place with a win tomorrow afternoon away from home against Hamburg, provided the teams above them drop points. They have only lost once this season, and their form is something to be worried about if you are a home supporter for sure - considering the fact that Hamburg are stuck in lowly 16th place.

Here is the Bundesliga table in full, and as you can see the top is split narrowly between the top six teams at the moment.

PAST MEETINGS:

In their past five meetings, Leverkusen have won three, drawn one and lost once also. However, there is cause of encouragement for Hamburg, seeing as they won the last meeting between the two sides with a 2-1 victory back in April.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Hamburg: Drobny, Diekmeier, Westermann, Djourou, Ostrzolek, Jansen, Arslan, Holtby, Behrami, Mueller, Lasogga.

Leverkusen: Leno, Spahic, Wendell, Toprak, Donati, Bender, Papadopoulos, Son, Calhanoglu, Bellarabi and Kiessling.

Star man to look: Hakan Calhanoglu. The young creative midfielder is finally starting to get some of the plaudits that he truly deserves for his impressive performances, and is flourishing at Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Having played for the hosts over the past two years before securing a £10million pound summer move to Leverkusen, this game may mean so much more to him.