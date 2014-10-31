Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund: Old foes do battle at the Allianz

With Borussia Dortmund sitting in fifteenth place - just fourteen points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich - the Bundesliga table does not tell the true tale of the enormity of this Saturday's fixture at the Allianz Arena. The animosity between the two sides has always been palpable: Bayern being the rich, 'superstars' of German football, and Dortmund the side that have achieved so much under Jürgen Klopp, and on such a shoe-string of a budget.

"We are not paying attention to Munich, it's all repetitive" - Michael Zorc

This, perhaps inevitably, has resulted in Bayern snatching players from under the nose of a club that is unable to compete with them financially. World class footballers such as Mario Götze - the match winner in this summer's World Cup final - and Robert Lewandowski have both left to join Dortmund's German rivals in recent years, and the situation is threatening rear its head again in relation to Marco Reus. Recently, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that they might "potentially be interested in him", and the incredibly talented Dortmund man is attracting the interest of clubs all over Europe. Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc has rejected the latest Bayern advance for Reus as just another "distraction." "We are not paying any attention to what comes out of Munich. It is repetitive after all," he said.

Whatever happens at the Allianz Stadium this weekend it is sure to be a fiery, competitive affair as both sets of players - and fans - are well up for the clash. After such a terrible start to their domestic campaign, however, Dortmund are going to be up against it as they prepare to visit the champions, despite a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over St. Pauli mid-week. With just seven points from nine fixtures from Klopp's side, Guardiola's Bayern will rightfully be favourites coming into Saturday's game. Die Bayern have been on phenomenal run of games of late, and will be buoyed by their comprehensive 7-1 demolition job of AS Roma in the Champions League.

"Our opponent is very, very, good, and the way that we play is excellent for them" - Pep Guardiola

Despite the fourteen point gap between the two sides, Bayern head coach Guardiola has insisted that Dortmund remain their biggest challengers for the Bundesliga title: "At this moment, Dortmund are still the biggest rival," the Catalan told reporters on Friday. "The points difference means nothing in October. I don't analyse the table. In my opinion this is a great team, no matter in what kind of situation they are right now. We'll play against the best BVB. This is a special match because the opponent is very, very, very good," he said.

Continuing, Guardiola went on to mention that Bayern play in a way that suits Dortmund tactics-wise, but that he would not change them: "Also, our way of playing is excellent for them as we defend 40 metres in front of [goalkeeper] Manuel Neuer. But I won't change my tactics. I have always played my teams very far forward – ever since my first day at Barcelona B." This will be heartening news for the Dortmund fans, and slightly disconcerting for Bayern followers, although they will believe their side are fully capable of all three points in their current impressive form.

The away side have recently been strengthened by the return of Marco Reus and İlkay Gündoğan. Sokratis could start at left-back to provide a more solid base against Bayern's forward line, whereas Sven Bender and Sebastian Kehl compete for a spot in defensive midfield. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adrián Ramos and Ciro Immobile all have a chance of starting up front - the latter putting in a great performance against St Pauli in a 3-0 Dortmund win mid-week.

With Franck Ribéry back to full fitness and fellow winger Arjen Robben - who sat out their 3-1 German Cup win over Hamburg SV on Wednesday - also expected to return to the starting lineup, Bayern's starting XI looks to be in good shape, despite recent injuries. Mehdi Benatia and Dante compete for a spot at centre-back, whereas Rafinha could keep his place on the right, pushing Philip Lahm into playing a more central role.