Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund Text Commentary and Score of 2014 Bundesliga Results
Thank you for joining me for the live text commentary of Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund. Stay tuned for all the latest news in the major European Leagues - including match reports and exclusive interviews.

19:25. With that win - Bayern Munich extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga as Lewandowski consoldates a distraught Reus who gave the visitors the lead.

90+2' Desperate times for Dortmund as Weidenfeller is up for the corner. Neuer collects the ball and looks to waste some time as we have less than a minute left.

87' Guardiola brings on some defensive stability as Rode replaces Lewandowski.

84' Robben sends Weidenfeller the wrong way and Dortmund's misery continues following a poor second-half.

84' Subotic brings down Ribery in the box and Gräfe points to the spot. A chance for Bayern to take the lead, up steps Robben.

83' A chance late on for Pizzaro. The substitute cuts back inside, Lewandowski and Robben both unmarked but the Peruvian chose the wrong option.

80' Müller is replaced by Pizzaro for the final 10 minutes for Bayern whilst Ramos replaces Aubameyang for Dortmund.

79' The hosts on top now - playing like champions. Borussia Dortmund holding on as the ball is clipped to the far post, but nothing came of it.

71' Lewandowski equalises for Bayern Munich after he was first to pounce to the rebound - unleashing a left-footed strike in to the bottom corner, well out of Weidenfeller's reach. 1-1 in Munich.

69' Götze makes way for Ribery.

63' Another chance goes begging for Bayern Munich and Benatia really should have made it 1-1, but his header goes wide from three-yards out.

59' Shinji Kagawa nearly capped off a wonderfully worked move. The Japanese gathers the ball before turning and shooting just wide of the post. Neuer stranded.

50' It looks like one of those days for the Bundesliga champions. Weidenfeller is there yet again, this time to deny former-Striker, Lewandowski. The German spreads himself well to deny what otherwise would have been a certain goal.

47' This time Lahm plays through Robben who gets on the wrong side of Durm. However the winger couldn't make a clean connection and the Dortmund keeper makes another save.

46' Pep Guardiola clearly said something at half-time. Lewandowski lays the ball off to Xabi Alonso who drives the ball from 25-yards, in to the hands of Weidenfeller yet again.

46' Borussia Dortmund get the game back underaway, whilst they replace Hummels with Subotic.

18:21. Borussia Dortmund perhaps fortunate to be ahead but they've been solid in attack. Weidenfeller keeping them in the game.

39' Another chance goes begging for Bayern Munich and it's that man Robben again. The winger links up well with Müller but the latter can't find the back of the net after some last ditch defending from Borussia Dortmund.

34' Bayern Munich with a flurry of chances. Robben drifted to the left-flank, crossing the ball across goal before Weidenfeller was forced in to making another save to keep the visitors in the lead.

30' Reus heads the visitors in the lead. A brilliant counter-attacking move from Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang and Kagawa link up well with a one-two and Reus is there to get inbetween Benatia and Boateng to give BVB the lead.

29' Neuer spreads himself well to deny Aubameyang.

22' Mkhitaryan and Durm press Robben but the winger gets the better of both as he forces Weidenfeller in to making a

16' Müller is in the heart of it again as the ball falls to the forward inside the box but his connection with the ball isn't strong enough as Weidenfeller connects.

12' Müller ghosted in behind the Dortmund defence - latching on to a great ball clipped over from Boateng. However, the pass was just a bit too far in front as the German was stretching for the ball.

9' Bayern very open at the back as Aubameyang charges forward, finding Reus who cuts inside. However the German's shot sailed high and wide of Neuer's goal.

8' Mkhitaryan with a chance for Dortmund early on as the midfielder drifts inside from the left - but his effort found the post. Robben suspect to not tracking back.

5' Bayern Munich control the possession early on and nearly take the lead through Robben. The winger cuts inside from the right-flank, driving towards goal forcing Weidenfeller in tipping the ball over the bar.

1' Bayern Munich get the game underway, kicking from right to left.

17:29. Teams make their way out on to the pitch as we're just minutes away from kick-off in a packed out Allianz Arena. We're expected an explosive start from the home side however, Borussia Dortmund will be looking to prove their critics wrong.

17:25. Just five minutes away from kick-off as @Cammy1885 predicts a 3-0 win for Bayern Munich.

17:17. We're just 13 minutes away from kick-off and we have a stat for you. Xabi Alonso has completed more passes (584) than any other player in the Bundesliga this season.

16:56. Watzke on his relationship with Rummenigge: "It doesn't exsist."

16:38. Borussia Dortmund bench: Langerak; Subotic, Großkreutz, Ginter, Gündogan, Immobile, Ramos

16:37. Bayern Munich bench: Bayern bench: Zingerle; Dante, Rafinha, Shaqiri, Rode, Ribéry, Pizarro.

16:35. Borussia Dortmund XI to face Bayern Munich: Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Sokratis, Hummels, Durm; Kehl, Bender; Mkhitaryan, Kagawa, Reus; Aubameyang.

16:30. Bayern Munich XI to face Borussia Dortmund: Neuer; Benatia, Boateng, Alaba; Robben, Lahm, Alonso, Bernat; Müller, Götze; Lewandowski.

16:20. Team news is coming up for you now, stay tuned!

16:10. It is definitely a fixture that has experienced it's fair share of controversy over the last few years, it was never as debated than in last year's DFB Pokal final. Mats Hummels header, as seen below, was not only onside but clearly crossed the line. This came after the DFL had rejected goal-line technology, with it being implemented in England, BVB were furious. They went on to lose the game in extra-time, as goals from Arjen Robben and Thomas Müller broke Dortmund hearts with just minutes remaining.