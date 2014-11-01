Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund Text Commentary and Score of 2014 Bundesliga Results

19:26. Thank you for joining me for the live text commentary of Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund. Stay tuned for all the latest news in the major European Leagues - including match reports and exclusive interviews. Don't forget to follow @VAVEL on twitter.

19:25. With that win - Bayern Munich extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga as Lewandowski consoldates a distraught Reus who gave the visitors the lead.

90+2' Desperate times for Dortmund as Weidenfeller is up for the corner. Neuer collects the ball and looks to waste some time as we have less than a minute left.

87' Guardiola brings on some defensive stability as Rode replaces Lewandowski.

84' Robben sends Weidenfeller the wrong way and Dortmund's misery continues following a poor second-half.

84' Subotic brings down Ribery in the box and Gräfe points to the spot. A chance for Bayern to take the lead, up steps Robben.

83' A chance late on for Pizzaro. The substitute cuts back inside, Lewandowski and Robben both unmarked but the Peruvian chose the wrong option.

80' Müller is replaced by Pizzaro for the final 10 minutes for Bayern whilst Ramos replaces Aubameyang for Dortmund.

79' The hosts on top now - playing like champions. Borussia Dortmund holding on as the ball is clipped to the far post, but nothing came of it.

71' Lewandowski equalises for Bayern Munich after he was first to pounce to the rebound - unleashing a left-footed strike in to the bottom corner, well out of Weidenfeller's reach. 1-1 in Munich.

69' Götze makes way for Ribery.

63' Another chance goes begging for Bayern Munich and Benatia really should have made it 1-1, but his header goes wide from three-yards out.

59' Shinji Kagawa nearly capped off a wonderfully worked move. The Japanese gathers the ball before turning and shooting just wide of the post. Neuer stranded.

50' It looks like one of those days for the Bundesliga champions. Weidenfeller is there yet again, this time to deny former-Striker, Lewandowski. The German spreads himself well to deny what otherwise would have been a certain goal.

47' This time Lahm plays through Robben who gets on the wrong side of Durm. However the winger couldn't make a clean connection and the Dortmund keeper makes another save.

46' Pep Guardiola clearly said something at half-time. Lewandowski lays the ball off to Xabi Alonso who drives the ball from 25-yards, in to the hands of Weidenfeller yet again.

46' Borussia Dortmund get the game back underaway, whilst they replace Hummels with Subotic.

18:21. Borussia Dortmund perhaps fortunate to be ahead but they've been solid in attack. Weidenfeller keeping them in the game.

39' Another chance goes begging for Bayern Munich and it's that man Robben again. The winger links up well with Müller but the latter can't find the back of the net after some last ditch defending from Borussia Dortmund.

34' Bayern Munich with a flurry of chances. Robben drifted to the left-flank, crossing the ball across goal before Weidenfeller was forced in to making another save to keep the visitors in the lead.

30' Reus heads the visitors in the lead. A brilliant counter-attacking move from Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang and Kagawa link up well with a one-two and Reus is there to get inbetween Benatia and Boateng to give BVB the lead.

29' Neuer spreads himself well to deny Aubameyang.

22' Mkhitaryan and Durm press Robben but the winger gets the better of both as he forces Weidenfeller in to making a

16' Müller is in the heart of it again as the ball falls to the forward inside the box but his connection with the ball isn't strong enough as Weidenfeller connects.

12' Müller ghosted in behind the Dortmund defence - latching on to a great ball clipped over from Boateng. However, the pass was just a bit too far in front as the German was stretching for the ball.

9' Bayern very open at the back as Aubameyang charges forward, finding Reus who cuts inside. However the German's shot sailed high and wide of Neuer's goal.

8' Mkhitaryan with a chance for Dortmund early on as the midfielder drifts inside from the left - but his effort found the post. Robben suspect to not tracking back.

5' Bayern Munich control the possession early on and nearly take the lead through Robben. The winger cuts inside from the right-flank, driving towards goal forcing Weidenfeller in tipping the ball over the bar.

1' Bayern Munich get the game underway, kicking from right to left.

17:29. Teams make their way out on to the pitch as we're just minutes away from kick-off in a packed out Allianz Arena. We're expected an explosive start from the home side however, Borussia Dortmund will be looking to prove their critics wrong.

17:25. Just five minutes away from kick-off as @Cammy1885 predicts a 3-0 win for Bayern Munich.

17:17. We're just 13 minutes away from kick-off and we have a stat for you. Xabi Alonso has completed more passes (584) than any other player in the Bundesliga this season.

16:56. Watzke on his relationship with Rummenigge: "It doesn't exsist."

16:38. Borussia Dortmund bench: Langerak; Subotic, Großkreutz, Ginter, Gündogan, Immobile, Ramos

16:37. Bayern Munich bench: Bayern bench: Zingerle; Dante, Rafinha, Shaqiri, Rode, Ribéry, Pizarro.

16:35. Borussia Dortmund XI to face Bayern Munich: Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Sokratis, Hummels, Durm; Kehl, Bender; Mkhitaryan, Kagawa, Reus; Aubameyang.

16:30. Bayern Munich XI to face Borussia Dortmund: Neuer; Benatia, Boateng, Alaba; Robben, Lahm, Alonso, Bernat; Müller, Götze; Lewandowski.

16:10. It is definitely a fixture that has experienced it's fair share of controversy over the last few years, it was never as debated than in last year's DFB Pokal final. Mats Hummels header, as seen below, was not only onside but clearly crossed the line. This came after the DFL had rejected goal-line technology, with it being implemented in England, BVB were furious. They went on to lose the game in extra-time, as goals from Arjen Robben and Thomas Müller broke Dortmund hearts with just minutes remaining.

16:00. After scoring a thirty-yarder in the DFB Pokal win over Hamburger SV, David Alaba crowned off a great week by being named Austrian Sportsperson of the Year for a second time.

15:40. While Borussia Dortmund haven't been in the best of form recently, their is some hope for die Schwarzgelben, as they have a fantastic record against today's opponents. BVB have only lost one of their last eight Bundesliga meetings against Bayern Munich (a 3-0 defeat at home in 2013/14) and no other club has kept more clean sheets against the Bavarians than Jurgen Klopp's side (20). They've also had trouble scoring, as FCB have failed to find the net in four of the last eight games against Borussia, who themselves have failed to find the net against the Bavarian outfit only in one of the last 12 meetings. Such is Dortmund's prowess against Bayern, their worst record in the Bundesliga (current clubs) is against Borussia Dortmund. Bayern have failed to win any of their last four home games against BVB (four defeats, one draw) – before they had enjoyed an 18-game unbeaten run at home against Borussia. The returning Shinji Kagawa has won the Bundesliga every season he's been in Germany and he has played four times against FC Bayern, winning all four of them (three in the Bundesliga, one in the DFB Pokal final).

15:30. The most recent game between the two titans was in the season curtain raiser, the DFL-Supercup. On that occasion, Borussia Dortmund were comfortable 2-0 winners; thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Last season, both teams traded 0-3 victories in each other's stadium. Dortmund were put to the sword in November 2013. Mario Götze, Arjen Robben and Thomas Müller sealed a devastating win for Bayern Munich, though BVB returned the favour in April and Jonas Hofmann, Marco Reus and Aubameyang inflicted the last defeat Bayern experienced in the Bundesliga. That run has now extended to thirteen games, something that BVB will be keen to bring to an end.

15:20. Possible Borussia Dortmund starting XI: Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Hummels, Sokratis, Durm; Bender, Gundogan; Kagawa, Mkhitaryan, Reus; Aubameyang. (4-2-3-1)

15:15. Possible Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Boateng, Dante, Alaba; Rafinha, Alonso, Lahm, Bernat; Götze, Robben, Lewandowski. (3-4-2-1).

15:10. “They're an outstanding team. We've almost always lost to BVB at the Allianz Arena recently. They'll be at their best yet again, I'm sure of that,” Pep Guardiola told Friday lunchtime's press conference to the club's official website. “It's not a final! It's about three points and nothing more.” The coach said he was fully aware of the “huge rivalry” and the importance of the match to the fans. “These are very, very good opponents, and that's what makes it a special match,” the Spaniard intoned, “we want to win and keep our rivals at bay.” Karl-Heinz Rummenigge remarked, “They'll turn the corner in the Bundesliga at some point, so we have to approach this match with our full concentration.” Philipp Lahm called for, "a good defensive performance. That would give us a good chance. If we play well, we'll win. But if we give the ball away it'll be dangerous."

15:05. For a change, Borussia Dortmund don't have as many injuries as they normally would have coming into the winter months. Last year, they were bombarded with set-backs; now, BVB have four players on the injury list. Marian Sarr and Ji-Dong Won are less high-profile problems, but Nuri Sahin and Jakub Blaszczykowski remain out of action.

15:00. Bayern Munich have some very important players out of tonight's clash. While he trained this week, there are still some doubts over Arjen Robben's fitness. Three Germans are out alongside a trio of their Spanish compatriots: Bastian Schweinsteiger, Holger Badstuber, Tom Starke, Thiago Alcántara, Javi Martínez and José Reina will play no part against BVB.

14:45. The contract situation that Marco Reus is currently embroiled in, is one which has gripped Europe's elite. However, BVB are taking it in their stride. "In a period where both [teams] are at the top, it's fun to reply to any [questions]," Klopp was quoted as saying by Bild, adding that he knows, "nothing of what is going on right now" regarding the star's situation. "In our current position, where this causes relatively little enjoyment, it is just not worth it. However, I believe that life is fair. Whoever behaves badly while they succeed, can get payback [later]. We currently do not have the problem of having to behave well during a period of success, because we are not in one," he jokingly added. Earlier this week Rummenigge had told Bild: "We know in Munich that [Reus] has a lot of quality. For us a young German national player of such quality is interesting. But I do not want to cause unrest in Dortmund."

14:40. The Allianz Arena will host tonight's game.After the installation of some more seats during the summer, the capacity is now at 75,024 in the Bundsliga and 69,334 in international matches. It is Germany's second biggest stadium, behind Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion. The iconic Olympiastadion replacement hosted the 2012 Champions League final, in which Bayern Munich lost out to Chelsea.

14:30. Here are the other games on Bundesliga matchday ten: Schalke-Augsburg (Friday); Mainz-Werder Bremen, Hamburger SV-Bayer Leverkusen, Hannover 96-Eintracht Frankfurt, VfB Stuttgart-VfL Wolfsburg (Saturday); Borussia Mönchengladbach-Hoffenheim, FC Köln-SC Freiburg, SC Paderborn-Hertha Berlin (Sunday).

14:25. After a 1-3 DFB Pokal win against Hamburger SV, Pep Guardiola had this to say: “We learned our lessons from the 0-0 draw in Hamburg a few weeks ago. My team played very well, and it was good to see my team stay focused in the second half.” Philipp Lahm, who almost added a second before David Alaba's worl-class thunderbolt, also spoke to fcbayern.de: “Obviously it’s our biggest target to stay in this competition right to the end. It now takes a break until March, so it's good when you know you’re still in the cup.” Thomas Müller had a goal diasllowed and was constantly thwarted by Jaroslav Drobny. However, he reflected on the win by comparing HSV to Borussia Mönchengladbach: “It was a different game compared to the Gladbach match. Gladbach pulled everyone back into their own box, but HSV pressed us aggressively high up the field, so if you can escape the pressure it opens up much more space. We did that quite well sometimes and made some good chances. It was a deserved victory.” Franck Ribéry, scorer of the third goal, focused on his return to first team action: “It was my first game from the start so it wasn’t easy. I’m delighted the team played so well, and I think I had a good game too. I was a bit lucky with my goal, but it was super for me and the team. We have to keep it up, all of us together.”

14:20. Manuel Gräfe will oversee tonight's game. The Berlin-born referee has already officiated Borussia Dortmund this season, that was in their 2-2 draw with Stuttgart. Last year, he was in charge of the 0-3 loss to Bayern Munich, when Mario Götze scored the opening goal. In the 2010-11 season, Gräfe received the DFB Referee of the Year Award. On June 1st 2013, the Berliner refereed the final of the DFB Pokal between Bayern Munich and Stuttgart.

14:15. Things haven't been as smooth going in Westphalia. Borussia Dortmund sit fifteenth with just seven points from nine games. While league troubles have led to crisis being branded about, the Champions League and DFB Pokal have gone fantastically. Like Bayern, they are in the third round of the Cup and are sitting pretty, on nine points, at the top of their group.

14:10. Bayern Munich are looking imperious and it's only October. Six wins and three draws from their opening nine Bundesliga campaign is a fantastic return, no more so than getting out of Gladbach with a 0-0 draw. The DFB Pokal and Champions League have also gone well, with Bayern winning every game without breaking a sweat.

14:05. With Borussia Dortmund currently fourteen points behind Bayern Munich, this is an absolute must win game. Although BVB are away from home and have been in abysmal domestic form, it's just the sort of game that could turn their season around.

14:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Borussia Dortmund's trip to face Bayern Munich, the second meeting of the season on Bundesliga matchday 10; with match commentary from myself, Jonathan Walsh. Kick-off is at 17:30GMT.