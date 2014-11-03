Benfica - Monaco: Visitors must banish disappointing league form

With Benfica propping up Group C - with just one point from three games - and Monaco sitting comfortably in second place, you might expect this to be a formality. However, that single point for Jorge Jesus' side was against Leonardo Jardim's Monaco themselves, and there is much to suggest it will be another evenly fought game at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night.

"It's a different competition, it doesn't change anything for the game in Lisbon" - Jeremy Toulalan

In the quest for the last 16, Monaco aren't doing too badly after one win and two draws thus far in the competition. What will concern them, however, is their disappointing form in Ligue 1, and an inability to find the net. Sitting just seventh in their domestic league, a lack of ruthlessness - evidenced by a 1-1 draw with unfancied Reims at the weekend - has given Monaco fans reason to be nervous ahead of the trip to Lisbon. Midfielder Jeremy Toulalan, however, insists it will not affect their Champions League form: "It's a different competition, this is our fourth match in Europe," he told his club's official website. "It's more problematic for the next league game, which becomes a must-win. For me though, it doesn't change anything for the game in Lisbon."

Benfica have struggled in Europe so far, winning none - and drawing just once - in their opening three games. A 2-0 loss to Zenit St Petersburg and a 3-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen have left Jesus' side needing a miracle to progress. The game against Monaco is must-win situation, and Benfica will be hoping to replicate some of their domestic success this campaign. Jesus' side sit atop the Portugese Primeira Liga - a point in front of Porto - after winning seven and drawing one of their nine games. Yet they know that Europe's premier competition is a different kettle of fish.

Jesus' Portugese league and cup champions are unlikely to make changes after a 1-0 win over Rio Ave on Friday, with Mario Jardel still a doubt. Ola John and Silvio are also sidelined, with Lisandro Lopez suspended following his red card against Monaco last time out.

Jardin's Monaco side will be without Dimitar Berbatov and Borja Lopez - both sidelined through injury. Layvin Kurzawa and Nabil Dirar are both doubts and may not feature, whereas Lacina Traore may be forced to be content with a place on the bench. Joao Moutinho is expected to come into midfield alongside Jeremy Toulalan.