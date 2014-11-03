Borussia Dortmund - Galatasaray: Hosts get welcome distraction from league troubles

Borussia Dortmund have made their worst ever start to a Bundesliga campaign and the dark clouds of crisis are hovering over the Westfalenstadion.

Jurgen Klopp's side slipped into the relegation zone after a 2-1 defeat to league leaders - and fierce rivals - Bayern Munich this weekend, and confidence is at an all-time low. Nothing but three points will do as they prepare to welcome Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Dortmund are, despite their domestic form, romping to success in Europe. Three wins out of three - with nine goals scored and zero conceded - see Die Schwarzgelben sit atop Group D on nine points, ahead of Arsenal in second place on six. A win against Galatasaray would guarantee Klopp's side a place in the last 16, in a competition that has provided some respite from a drastic league campaign that sees them seventeen points adrift of Pep Guardiola's Bayern atop the Bundesliga table.

"We buckled to the pressure" Jurgen Klopp

Dortmund have been at their costless-flowing, counter-attacking best in the Champions League this season, and that was evidenced in a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Galatasaray last time out. It is, however, hard to imagine the mind-set of the players at the moment, after losing five domestic fixtures in a row, and that low self-esteem could play a big part against the fiery Turks. Manager Klopp has spoken on how his side "buckled to the pressure" against Bayern this weekend, and he will be hoping the players can maintain their composure on Tuesday night.

Cesare Prandelli's Galatasaray are having a miserable Champions League campaign, and sit squarely at the bottom of Group D with just one point from three matches - a 1-1 draw with in the opening week of fixtures. The Turkish giants do have a reasonably impressive record in Germany, however, winning five of their last thirteen games, and will come into the fixture on the back of a 2-1, extra-time victory over Kayseri Erciyesspor this weekend. The result sees them second in the Süper Lig table, level on points with Fenerbahce in first. Despite this, the have lost their last four Champions League fixtures and if the Champions-league inspired Dortmund turn up, Prandelli's knows his side will struggle to take points from the game.

For Klopp's side, Oliver Kirch - who has been out since August 19 - is back in training, as is Jakub Błaszczykowski. The Pole, having been sidelined with a knee injury since January, suffered a thigh strain in September. Marcel Schmelzer and Nuri Sahin are still sidelined, and Dortmund received some further bad news in the form of Mats Hummels. The defender is expected to be out for three weeks after a right ankle injury forced a half-time withdrawal against Bayern this weekend.

For Prandelli, Felipe Melo was substituted in the first half of the İstanbul BB match with a left thigh strain and missed the visit of Kasımpaşa, although he trained with the team on Sunday. Him and Blerim Dzemaili are just one booking away from a suspension after picking up yellow cards in earlier Champions League weeks. Furthermore, Aydın Yılmaz sustained a foot injury while playing for Galatasaray's Under-21 side on 25 October and is still sidelined.