Zenit St Petersburg - Bayer Leverkusen: Visitors look to remain in control of Group C

Roger Schmidt knows that three points for Bayer Leverkusen against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday night will almost guarantee his side a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League. However, Andre Villas-Boas' Russians may just have something to say about that. With it being tight at the top in Group C - just two points seperating Zenit in third and Bayer in first - it's everything to play for at the Petrovsky Stadium.

Since the sides met two weeks ago - where a 2-0 Leverkusen win took Schmidt's side to the top of Group C - Zenit have not conceded a single goal, and will go into the game on Tuesday night full of confidence. A comprehensive 5-0 victory over FC Mordovia was followed up with a 1-0 win against fellow title-challengers CSKA Moscow. The result meant Villas-Boas watched his side go atop the Russian Premier League, seven points clear of their nearest challengers and still unbeaten in twelve matches.

Schmidt's side will also be confident, however, after an impressive start both in Europe and in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen sit fifth in Germany's biggest league - a full eight points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich, but still well in touch with the other sides around them. Despite their impressive start to the 2014/15 Bundesliga campaign, a shock 1-0 defeat to Hamburger SV away from home this weekend will have knocked their confidence a little. Villas-Boas' side will be looking to exploit the potential fraility in their mind-set.

Schmidt will take heart from the comfortable victory over Zenit at home just two weeks ago, however, and the opening week's win 3-1 win against Benfica. The only blemish on their Champions League campaign thus far has been a 1-0 defeat to Monaco - the other side more than in the mix for a place in the last 16. There is a sense that this game rests on a knife edge: three points for either side will fair them well in their quest for further European glory in the coming weeks.

Left-back Wendell Borges is unavailable for Roger Schmidt's men, after being sent off in their reverse fixture on 22 October. Midfielder Stefan Reinartz played 90 minutes against Zenit, but is sidelined for on three months after incurring a fractured eye socket against Schalke. Gonzalo Castro (thigh) and Rolfes (ankle) are further injury concerns for Schmidt.

Venezuelan forward Rondon was omitted for Zenit at the weekend, with Aleksandr Kerzhakov preferred. Villas-Boas, however, insisted that the 25-year-old was not being ignored and that he would get his chances - an indication that he may start for the Russian outfit.