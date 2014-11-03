Borussia Dortmund - Galatasaray Text Commentary and UCL Results 2014

21:42. In a game that has been dominated by the behaviour of the fans, the German side will just be content that they have got through it with three points and a comfortable performance. That's it from me tonight, thank you for joining us. Goodnight.

21:40. It's another goal-fest for Dortmund tonight as they score another four goals against the Turks. Another comfortable performance from the Germans, and they win four games from four in the Champions League. They qualify for the last 16 with ease.

Full-time: Dortmund 4-1 Galatasaray.

90'+2. Nobody wants to carry this game on as Dortmund pass it around aimlessly. Ridiculous that it's been allowed to continue really.

90'. Four additional minutes of extra-time. The firecrackers are going off everywhere - the referee should just blow the whistle here before someone gets hurt.

88'. We've got further delays here as there's another flare let off, this time in the home part of the stadium. There must be another Galatasaray ban tonight, the fans are not listening to their own players' protests.

86'. It's an own goal from Dortmund as a cross in is turned into his own net by Kaya. Four again for Dortmund.

85'. GOAL Dortmund 4-1 Galatasaray (OG. Semih Kaya)

84'. Dortmund win themselves a corner on the left after Aubameyang's hard work. Bulut off Yilmaz on. Ramos on and Bender off for Dortmund.

83'. Aubameyang collects a brilliant pass inside the box and finds himself in a goal scoring opportunity. He takes a shot, but the effort is well blocked by one of the defending players.

82'. Hamit Altintop (Galatasaray) will be replaced by Yasin Oztekin (Galatasaray).

82'. Meanwhile, Arsenal are making hard work of the game against Anderlecht. It's now 3-2 to the North London club.

81'. Aubameyang floats a ball into Mkhitaryan but his header lacks power and goes straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

80'. Galatasaray still pushing here with ten minutes left but so far the Dortmund defence is holding firm. Sokratis blocks Sneijder's shot.

76'. Immobile scores as Dortmund break with speed up the field. He could have gone down one-on-one with the goalkeeper but he wanted the goal. Dortmund restore their two-goal lead.

75'. GOAL. Dortmund 3-1 Galatasaray (Immobile).

74'. Altintop's shot is blocked and it goes out for another corner. This time it's played short.

73'. Suddenly Galatasaray look dangerous as they earn themselves another corner on the left. It's another good cross but this time the Dortmund defence clear it. It's all got a bit edgy.

71'. Balta gets one back with a header through a Sneijder corner. Great goal. Reus comes off for Immobile.

70'. GOAL. Dortmund 2-1 Galatasaray (Balta).

69'. Anderlecht got themselves back into the game with a goal through Vanden. Still find themselves 3-1 down and up against it, however.

66'. Galatasaray looking much more impressive but it's a case of too little too late. You can't see a way back here.

63'. Mkhitaryan ges on a mazy run and is eventually brought down. Balta gets a yellow card.

63'. Gundogan on for Kagawa for Dortmund.

61'. Galatasaray try to move the ball forward but are flagged offside. It might be a case of keeping the ball and keeping the score down here.

58'. Over in London Arsenal have a third. Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain has given them a guaranteed three points. It looks like them and Dortmund are on their way to the last 16.

56'. Reus wins another costless-kick and its another chance. His cross is awful however, and drifts out for a goal-kick.

56'. A little bit of the fans' fault there, as the defence lose their heads in the box. Sokratis is there to poach the goal after Kagawa stook it up, and that could be curtains for the Turks.

55'. GOAL. Dortmund 2-0 Galatasaray (Sokratis).

54'. Kagawa swings the corner in but it's cleared for another. It's taken short, swung into the box, and after a bit of chaos... GOAL.

53'. The referee has called the players over to the edge of the pitch as it's a danger to the players... but they're coming back on now it looks like it's stopped. Melo very vocal with the fans here.

52'. Aubameyang beats the a chance to slo defence and has chance to slot the ball across the box. Gets caught and the ball goes out for a corner. We're having delays from flares and fireworks again on the pitch as Melo tries to plea with the fans.

51'. Much of the same - steady passing - from Dortmund as they look to control the game now they have the lead.

49'. Sokratis stops Sneijder in his tracks with a good challenge. Top defending there.

47'. Sneijder shoots early from a route one pass from the goalkeeper. His shot beats the 'keeper and goes wide. A reminder from Galatasaray that they're still in this game.

47'. Dortmund start brightly as Reus slots Kagawa to the byline with a lovely reverse pass. Goes out for a corner... which is taken short to Reus who blasts it over.

46'. Galatasaray get us underway right to left.

20:43. The second half is almost upon us. Is there a way back for Galatasaray?

20:38. In the other fixture at half-time Arsenal lead 2-0 against Anderlecht thanks to goals from Arteta and Sanchez. If it remains like this, both Dortmund and Arsenal will progress to the last 16.

20:35. Well, it has been better for Galatasaray who looked compact and secure for the most part (quite unlike the reverse fixture). They have far from been a threat going forward, however, and it always felt like a matter of time before Dortmund made the breakthrough. That came through a fine Marco Reus finish.

Half-time: Dortmund 1-0 Galatasaray (Reus).

45'+1. The fourth official indicates one minute of extra time as Camdal collects himself after taking a bump on the head.

45'. Inan booked for a foul on Reus.

44'. Some lovely interplay between Rues, Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan finds the latter with a nice set-up volley on the edge of the box, but he lashes it over the bar.

42'. Dortmund deal with it and bring the ball away.

41'. Dortmund have the lead but need to be careful here. Sokratis handles the ball and fouls at the same time to give Galatasaray a costless-kick.

39'. Reus makes a cracking run along the back-line and Piszczek finds him with a through-ball. A lovely finish gives Dortmund the lead.

39'. Dortmund 1-0 Galatasaray (Reus).

38'. Arsenal have a second at home to Anderlecht through Alexis Sanchez and lead comfortably now.

37'. Reus, a little frustrated perhaps, fouls unnecessarily on the edge of the Galatasaray box. You can see what he thinks of that.

35'. Some nice skill down the left from Dortmund earns them a corner and the in-swinger falls to Subotic at the back post. He isn't expecting it, however, and fluffs his lines over the bar. Real chance that.

35'. Kehl gets a clip on the heels but no yellow card from the referee.

33'. A great flowing move from Dortmund sees Mkhitaryan cut inside and draw players out. A reverse back-heel finds Kagawa on the edge of the box but his shot flashes just wide. Best move of the game.

30'. Some tight passing from Reus and Mkhitaryan on the edge of the Galatasaray box but it breaks down as it's all a little intricate. Melo gets a foot in.

29'. Dortmund are patient, still probing waiting for their opportunity. So far, however, the Turkish side have been compact.

27'. In the other fixture in this group, Arsenal have taken the lead through an Arteta penalty. They lead Anderlecht 1-0.

25'. Sokratis gets his head on the corner and rattles the bar! So close from Dortmund there to a breakthrough.

24'. Kagawa tries to find some penetration down the left but can only win a corner after losing posession of the ball.

22'. A lot of this game is being played in the middle of the park. Galatasaray working much harder to get men behind the ball when they lose it in midfield.

19'. The move breaks down. Galatasaray are certainly putting in an improved performance tonight. Dortmund still look lively going forward but it's a much more even game, and Prandelli's side are much more solid and compact.

17'. A Galatasaray corner in from the right is missed by everyone and now Dortmund burst up the other end with their traditional counter-attacking football.

16'. Reus brings down Melo and Galatasaray are finding more of the ball at the moment as they settle into the game.

15'. Galatasaray get themselves a chance after some nice passing football. A cross swung in from the right gives Sneijder a shot at the spectacular but his overhead can't generate enough power and it's an easy save.

12'. Dortmund have had the better of the opening twelve minutes but are unable to find the breakthrough yet. Reus looking particularly lively on the left-hand side of the field.

8'. Sneijder tries to curve his run but is flagged offside.

7'. Bulut goes down in the Dortmund area but the referee waves it away. Minimal contact - the Galatasaray forward went down a bit easily.

5'. Galatasaray struggling to get themselves on the ball here, with Dortmund stroking it around as they probe for an opening. Good stuff so far from the hosts.

3'. Dortmund win another corner after Mkhitaryan bursts down the left. Already the pressure is firmly on Prandelli's men.

2'. A smart move over the top finds Reus out wide, and Dortmund have a corner. The Galatasaray defence clear but Reus collects on the edge of the box. His drifted shot-cum-cross drifts wide.

1'. Already a bright start from the hosts as some slick passing takes them to the edge of the area. The move, however, trinkles out.

1'. Dortmund get us underway from right to left.

19:42. As the Champions League anthem rings out around the stadium the support - as always - for Dortmund is incredible. Can they give their home fans what they want tonight?

19:41. Wins for Arsenal and Dortmund tonight will see them both qualify for the last 16 and Galatasaray miss out.

19:40. We're just five minutes away from kick-off here and the stage is set. Who will come out on top in this Group D fixture?

19:34. Of course, for Galatasaray, there's always Wesley Sneijder. You can't count the famous Dutchman out, with his silky skills and tendency to find a goal at the right moments.

19:20. One of the key men to look out for in tonight's fixture is Marco Reus. There has been a lot of controversy surroudning his future in recent weeks, but the German has been fantastic since coming back from injury. Look for him to add that extra creative spark for Dortmund tonight.

19:00. With forty-five minutes to go until kick-off we've got some pre-match reading for you. Here's our preview of tonight's game.

18:47. Galatasaray XI: Muslera, Kaya, Chedjou, Balta, Camdal, Melo, Altintop, Dzemaili, Inan, Sneijder, Bulut.

18:45. Dortmund XI: Weidenfeller, Piszczek, Sokratis, Subotic, Durm, Kehl, Bender, Mkhitaryan, Kagawa, Reus, Aubameyang.

18:40. With the team-sheets here shortly, let us meet our referee for tonight's match, Pavel Královec from the Czech Republic. He'll have to be on his toes for this one.

18:35. Your home for tonight's fixture will be the magnificent Signal Iduna Park It can hold a full capacity of 80,700 people and will be rocking tonight for the arrival of the fiery Turks.

18:25. With just over two hours to go until kick-off, you have plenty of time for some pre-match reading. Check out VAVEL's match preview here (written by me, so I can attest to how worthwhile it is).

18:20. The other game in Dortmund's and Galatasaray's Group D is between Arsenal and Anderlecht. If both Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp mastermind wins tonight then both Dortmund and Arsenal will confirm their places in the last 16, with two games to spare.

18:05. Continuing, he expressed his desire to be aggressive in a need to go for the win: "Dortmund is a team that can close spaces very well. Against them, we must show our aggression and passion. It will be our first target of the match." After picking up just one point in their opening Champions League fixtures, perhaps it is time that Prandelli fired up his side.

18:00. Galatasary manager Prandelli was very vocal and confident about his side's chances tonight, in his pre-match press conference, despite effusive praise: "Borussia Dortmund is one of the biggest teams in Europe," he said. "They also have a very strong tactical understanding. They've been working with the same coach for many years. We are aware of the expectations."

17:50. Even if Klopp does not decided to spread his considerable resources and rotate players, make no mistake: the black and yellows performances have been improving. They were unlucky not to pick up anything against Bayern Munich and since Reus, Mkhitaryan and Gundogan returned, things are going into the right direction. There is a suggestion that Dortmund's big dip in form has been greeted with a knee-jerk reaction; there is plenty of time for them to turn it around, and a comprehensive win over the Turks could be the start of that.

17:40. The situation has become so bad, that there is a suggestion Klopp may look to sacrifice Champions League games in order to pick up points in the Bundesliga - which he has always insisted is the priority. Although qualification is not guaranteed yet, he may be advised to rest essential players such as Marco Reus, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

17:30. Klopp feels it is only small details which are proving the difference between their league and Champions League form: "In the Champions League we have made fewer individual mistakes than in the Bundesliga," he said. The Dortmund boss will be hoping that his side can pick up a confidence-boosting three points tonight.

17:20. Klopp spoke on the importance of concentrating on one game at a time, and not looking ahead at the game against Borussia Monchengladbah in the Bundesliga this weekend - as one could imagine it would be tempting to do. However, there is a job still to be done in Europe and Klopp knows it: "We have to focus only on the next game, even if it is difficult. "We have to tune out the game on Sunday against Borussia Monchengladbach for 90 minutes."

17:15. Such is the severity of Dortmund's unexplainable and disappointing run of form at present, the heat has been turned on Klopp - particularly as this is a side that finished runners-up in the 2013 Champions League. The highly-rated coach, however, refuses to get flustered: "Calmness helps in a difficult moment," he said in the pre-match press conference. "I feel it and I will try to use it."

17:00. Galatasaray also go into this game off the back of a win and will have a much more positive mind-set than their hosts. Goals from Burak Yilmaz and Wesley Sneijder gave Prandelli's side a 2-1 victory over Kayseri Erciyesspor.

16:55. Although not many would suggest that the Turkish Super Lig is as competitive as the Bundesliga, Galatasaray are still in fine domestic fettle. The Turkish side are second in the league, just one point behind Fenerbahce with sixteen points from eight games.

16:45. It was Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich side who inflicted further misery on them this weekend, coming through 2-1 winners in a tight affair at the Allianz Arena. It was Klopp's side that started brightly, and a 31st minute Marco Reus goal had them in the lead at half-time. Sadly for Dortmund fans it disintegrated in the second, as a Franck Ribery-inspired Bayern came back with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben - the latter a crushing penalty five minutes from time. The result leaves Bayern still unbeaten for the season, and Dortmund in a bit of a crisis after losing five straight Bundesliga games.

16:35. It may be right as rain for Jurgen Klopp and his Dortmund side in Europe but it couldn't be much different in the Bundesliga. To say his side are having domestic trouble is perhaps an understatement. With just seven points from ten games, Dortmund find themselves in second-last place and a full seventeen points adrift of the league leaders - fierce rivals Bayern Munich. It is their worst ever start.

16:25. It went from bad to worse for Prandelli's side as they hosted Borussia Dortmund. As I mentioned earlier, they were no match for Klopp's side who romped to an impressive 4-0 victory. Prandelli's side will have to be at their very best if they are to avoid a repeat performance tonight.

16:20. Next up they ran into a particularly ruthless Arsenal side at The Emirates. It was, in truth, new signing Danny Welbeck's night, as he blitzed the Galatasaray defenders and netted three goals in the process. Prandelli's men got a goal back but it was nothing more than consolation; the Turks were no match for Arsene Wenger's side who were unstoppable on a night where Galatasaray fans bombarded the pitch with flares and fireworks.

16:15. In sharp contrast, Cesare Prandelli has not had the best of starts with Galatasaray's current Champions League campaign - and it all started reasonably well at that. On the opening week, they faced Besnik Hasi's Anderlecht but could only pick up a point with a 1-1 draw at home.

16:05. Their third and final fixture - so far - found Klopp's men heading to Turkey to face tonight's opponents, Galatasaray. If that game was anything to go by, tonight should be a breeze for the home side. In the reverse fixture, a brace from Pierre-Emerik Aubameyang - complimented by goals from Marco Reus and Adrian Ramos - gave the German side a comfortable 4-0 win.

16:00. Next up on a rampant start to their Champions League campaign was Besnik Hasi's Anderlecht side. Again, it was a comfortable performance; a goal from Circo Immobile and two from Adrian Ramos meant Dortmund ran out 3-0 winners.

15:55. Borussia Dortmund and Jurgen Klopp have made an astonishing start to their Champions League campign, with nine points from their opening three fixtures. Their opener, against Arsenal was expected to be the battle of the Group, but in the end it was reasonably comfortable for Dortmund. Goals from Circo Immobile and Pierre-Emerik Aubameyang meant Klopp's side ran out 2-o winners.

15:45. Hi there and welcome to the VAVEL live coverage of tonight's UEFA Champions League clash between current Group D leaders Borussia Dortmund and the team holding the table up: Galatasaray. Join me, Ben Johnson, for all the pre-match build up before the game kicks off at 19:45.