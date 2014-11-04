Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Galatasaray: Bundesliga strugglers through to Round of 16

After an abysmal start to the Bundesliga campaign which sees Dortmund sitting in 17th, the German side continued their fine form in the Champions League with a swift demolition of Galatasaray to qualify for the Round of 16.



The two sides began a pretty even first half, both aiming to keep possession and play it safe but Kagawa's shot just after the half an hour mark was the first real opportunity for either side. Six minutes before the interval the 2012/13 Champions League runners up would open the scoring thanks to Marco Reus, latching onto a through ball from Lukasz Piszczek and rolling it past the Galatasaray goalkeeper. From then on, Dortmund continued to ask questions of the Turkish sides defence but failed to add on to the 1-goal lead.



Half Time: Dortmund 1-0 Galatasaray: A fairly back and forth affair in the first half was rounded off by Marco Reus' goal just before the break.



The 2nd half was completely different to it's former as Dortmund took control of the game and never looked back. Ten minutes after the restart, Klopp found his side up 2-0, Sokratis scrambling home from close range. Galatasaray struggled going forward, often looking toward Wesley Sneijder for answers but the Dutchman's efforts were to no avail. Despite a lack of presence up front, Galatasaray found a way back into the game when Hakan Balta headed past Weidenfeller from a Wesley Sneijder corner. 2-1 and the Turkish outfit searching for an equaliser only led to Dortmund's third, Ciro Immobile slotting past Muslera to kill off any chance of a comeback. The German side put the result to bed six minutes before full time, Semih Kaya scoring at the wrong end to make it 4-1. There was a slight delay in the aftermath of the 4th goal with Turkish fans causing a minor disturbance but all was sorted before the final whistle.





Full Time: Dortmund 4-1 Galatasaray: The Germans are perfect in the Champions League this season with 4 wins out of 4, already securing their place in the Round of 16.