Bayern Munich - Roma: Text Commentary and Score of Champions League Results 2014

As always thank you for everybody that looked and shared this liveinline. Thank you and I'm out!

21:38. Bayern Munich have claimed top spot of Group E after an impressive 2-0 win against Roma. Roma and CSKA go into the final two games of the Champions League group stage on 4 points whilst Man City drop to bottom of the group with 2 points.

Full time! Bayern Munich 2-0 Roma

21:37. FT Manchester City 1-2 CSKA. Fun fact, Tom Cleverley has won more Champions league games playing for United than City have in their entire history.

3 added minutes

83'. Neuer with the save of the season! Gervinho cuts inside and his shot is parried away by Neuer but the ball falls to Nainggolan outside the box, his shot is going top right-hand corner but Neuer flies out of nowhere and saves the ball like a flash and denies Roma the goal!

21:26. Meanwhile in Manchester, Man City have gone down to 9 men after Yaya Toure and Fernandinho were both sent off! CSKA still lead 1-2.

76'. Alaba comes close to beating Skorupski with a 30-yard costless kick but his effort is inches wide of the goal!

75'. Shaqiri forces Skorupski off his line but the Switz winger could not capatlize on the chance.

21:19. Messi has leveled Raul's Champions' League haul of 71 goals as the forward scores his second against Ajax.

70'. Brilliant move by Bayern! Rafinha plays the ball to Alaba who backheels the ball to Ribery on the edge of the penalty box but his first time effort is just high over the bar.

65'. Lahm almost makes it 3 with a wicked shot from close range but it skims the bar!

63'. Mario Gotze makes it 2-0 to Bayern! Lewandowski sends in a low cross to Gotze who is unmarked in the box and the German knees the ball past Skorupski to make it 2-0!

Goal! Bayern Munich 2-0 Roma (Gotze)

56'. Bayern are shouting for a penalty as Florenzi appears to push Bernat in the box, but the Italian winger is injured during the encounter and comes off for Pjanic.

51'. Great chance from Alaba to make it 2-0. Alonso sends in a brilliant cross to Alaba who is umarked in the box but his header goes just over the bar.

20:54 Manuel Neuer in his natural position.

47'. Some good passing from Bayern leads to Bernat firing the ball straight to the palms of Skorupski. A bright start for the hosts

45'. Ashely Cole comes on for Holebas.

Second half kick-off!

20:40. The other scores from around Europe tonight are; Ajax 0 – 1 Barcelona, PSG 1 – 0 APOEL, Maribor 0 – 0 Chelsea, Sporting CP 1 – 1 Schalke 04, Athletic Bilbao 0 – 0 FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk 1 – 0 BATE

20:35. In a stunning turn of events Manchester City are losing to CSKA! Doumbia scored in the opening 2 minutes before Yaya Toure equalised for City, but Doumbia grabbed a second goal to make it 2-1 to the Russians!

20:33. It has been an unusual quite night in Munich tonight. Bayern took the lead through a classy Alaba assist and an even classier Ribery finish. Roma were denied a definite penalty but the Italians are far from out of this game.

Half-time: Bayern Munich 1-0 Roma

37'. Ribery has broken the deadlock! David Alaba bursts down the left wing and the left back cuts inside, into the penalty box and the Austrian plays the ball to Franck Ribery who tucks the ball neatly past Skorupski!

Goal! Bayern Munich 1-0 Roma (Ribery)

36'. This time a fortnight ago Thomas Muller scored Bayern's fifth goal against Roma in a 7-1 win. Still 0-0 here.

32'. A great chance for Bayern as Alaba's costless kick nearly curls all the way in but the ball goes just wide of the post.

25'. How was that not a penalty! Nainggolan breaks through on goal and the Belgian is taken out by Neuer, who took none of the ball but the Turkish referre says no penalty!

21'. Huge sigh of relief for Roma as Bayern go on the attack but multiple efforts from the hosts are wasted and eventually the captain Lahm pulls the trigger from way out but it go straights into the arms of Skorupski.

19'. Destro manages to beat the offside trap but Bernat catches up with striker and the left back deals with the danger.

18'. Bernat has a great chance to open the scoring for Bayern as the Spaniard is left open in the penalty box but his shot is brilliantly blocked by Torosidis!

17'. It has been a somewhat quite opeing quarter of an hour at the Allianz so far, Bayern have enjoyed the majority of the ball as you would expect.

14'. Lewandowski tries to break up the Roma defence but Skorupski is quick off is line to pick up the ball.

12'. The Allianz Arena is literally jumping, unbelievable atmosphere tonight!

9'. Bernat gives away a costless kick away in a dangerous position but Florenzi wastes the chance.

7'. Lewandowski and Alaba try to break down the Roma defence but their efforts are wasted and dealt with by Skorupski.

5'. Bayern Munich get a corner but the corner is just as bad as Arsenal's and the cross is easily cleared.

2'. Robery causes panic in the Roma box but Skorupski deals with the danger.

1'. 30 seconds gone and Roma have not conceded a goal yet, good start for the visitors.

Kick-off!

19:41. The teams are in the tunnel.

19:39. No Totti, No Party? Mattia Destro is leading the line for Roma tonight. The Italian has scored four goals in domestic action so far, including this bobby belter against Verona.

19:34. Even without Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller, Bayern still look dangerous going forward.

19:31. A win tonight for Bayern will all but win them the group, could the Bavarians go all they way and win the trophy in Berlin?

19:25. The other fixture tonight in Group E is Manchester City - CSKA Moscow, a very tough fixture tonight for Man City as they are playing in the Champions League, which they always seem to struggle at no matter the oppostion.

19:17. Can Roma cause an upset tonight or will the ramapnt Germans be too good for them again?

19:10. Pep is not holding back tonight! Apart from the diving Dutchman Arjen Robben the Spaniard has fielded his strongest XI possible.

19:07. Roma have taken the Liverpool approach and rested key players; such as Totti, Pjanic and the forehead of Gervinho!

(4-3-3) Roma: Skorupski; Holebas, Manolas, Yanga-Mbiwa, Torosidis; De Rossi, Nainggolan, Keita; Florenzi, Destro, Iturbe

(3-4-2-1) Bayern Munich: Neuer; Alaba, Boateng, Benatia; Bernat, Alonso, Lahm, Rafinha; Götze, Ribéry; Lewandowski

19:00. Look Bayern Munich's comeback - Borussia Dortmund.

18:41. Here are the goals from Bayern's massacre of Roma.

18:24. “We're confident in our ability and we're set on showing that tomorrow against one of the best teams in Europe.”

18:19. “Tomorrow's a rematch, but it won't be a repeat of what happened in Rome. We want to prove the difference isn't so great.

18:13. “We're not going to change the way we play. We played badly in the first game, but we learned a lot from that defeat,” he said.

18:08. Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic insists that they will not change their style against Bayern.

18:02. The Bavarian side had to come from behind to beat arch rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1 last Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring against his former team.

17:58. Bayern Munich on the other hand have continued their superb Bundesliga record. Bayern remain top of the table after drawing once and winning twice in their last 3 games.

17:51. Since their 7-1 humiliation Roma have dipped dramatically in form, with a win, a draw and a lose in their last 3 Serie A games, putting I Giallorossi 2nd in the league, 3 points off leaders Juventus

17:45. "They will give everything and therefore it will be much harder than in the last game."

17:37. "Their players don't want to experience something like that again," he said. "They have their pride, they love their jobs and they represent their club.

17:31. Pep Guardiola has also predicted that the return clash with Roma will be much tougher than the first.

17:23. "Therefore I don't expect it to happen again. It will be hard, we have to give a top performance again if we want to win."

17:18. "In Rome that was a super night for us. Something like that you only get once every few years.

17:13. Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has said ahead of the game "On Wednesday it will be a very different game,"

17:08. A draw tonight will be enough for Bayern to progress to the next round of the Champions League.

17:03. When these two sides met two weeks ago, Bayern Munich humiliated Roma 7-1 in front of the Roma home fans who saw their team, considered by many to be the underdogs of this years Champions League, go 5-0 down in the first half.

17:00. Good afternoon everybody and welcome to our live coverage of the Champions League Group E clash where the supergiant’s of Germany Bayern Munich - Roma Live to the Allianz Arena. Kick off is at 19:45 BST, so stick around for the pre-match build up before the minute-by-minute coverage here on VAVEL UK of live Bayern Munich - Roma.