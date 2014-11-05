Wolfsburg - Krasnodar: Hosts aim to keep up the pressure in Group H

Group H of the Europa League is looking rather tight, with just a two points separating Everton in first and Lille in third. Wolfsburg sit inbetween the two, and Dieter Heecking's side will be looking to keep the pressure on the league leaders Everton with three points at home to Russian side Krasnodar.

An opening game 4-2 win in the reverse fixture, followed by a 1-1 draw with Lille, puts Hecking's side in a promising position in Group H, but his side know there is still all to play for as Lille face Everton on Thursday night. Wolfsburg's only blemish was a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Roberto Martinez's Everton last time around - a Ricardo Rodriguez costless-kick prompting the only cheers as a consolation goal in the last minute of the game.

Wolfsburg, however, are in fine form, and come into the game high on confidence after a 4-0 victory over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this weekend. Hecking's side have made a fantastic start to their 2014/15 campaign and sit in second place, just four points off league leaders Bayern Munich. With twenty points from their opening ten fixtures, Wolfsburg are flying high both domestically and in Europe, and will look to carry their positive football into Thursday's night's game.

Krasnodar, however, know that they must get something from the visit to Germany in order to make a real go at qualifying for the last 16 of the Europa League. Manager Aleh Konanaw has watched his side manage two points from their opening three fixtures - with 1-1 draws at Lille and Everton - but the Russians know that if they fail to pick up points on Thursday night qualification will start to slip from their grasp.

Krasnodar's league form isn't too bad, but as they sit in third place, the gap between them and Zenit St Petersburg in first is already a formidable eleven points. Konanaw's side have also lost their last two games in the Russian Premier League, missing out 2-1 to Mordovia Saransk and losing 3-1 to Krylya Sovetov in recent weeks. Krasnodar must perform much better than they did in the reverse 4-2 defeat to Wolfsburg, if they are to keep their Europa League hopes alive.