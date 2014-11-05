Eintracht Frankfurt receive hefty fine and Darmstadt fans pay theirs

In the 2012/2013 season Eintracht Frankfurt racked up a record sum of €100,000 in fines and they've just received a hefty fine of €15,000 for their fans actions in three games this season. At the start of the season fans set off flares at the start of their DFB Pokal match against Viktoria Berlin, the game was delayed for a minute and Frankfurt went on to secure a 2-0 victory. The next incident involved fans throwing lighters and cups onto the pitch in their game against Mainz 05, the last incident was in the home game against Köln, once again fans were seen lighting flares.

In the 2.Bundesliga SV Darmstadt also picked up a fine, they were given a fine of €4,000. In the club's first home game back in the 2.Bundesliga fans threw toilet paper onto the pitch in the 10th minute and forced the game to be halted for a minute while players helped clear the mess. In a fantastic gesture the Darmstadt fans took responsibility for their actions and sent the full €4,000 to the club. Darmstadt's president Rüdiger Fritsch was very pleased with the fans: "As thanks for the great, peaceful support this season and this certainly extraordinary gesture we will let the money flow back into the fan work".