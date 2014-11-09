Match Preview: Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid

Asier Santana takes charge for Real Sociedad when they host Atletico Madrid Sunday after sacking Jagoba Arrasate at the start of the week. Arrasate’s dismissal came after a disastrous start to their La Liga campaign which has left the club in 19th place, with just 6 points on the board from their opening 10 games. Arrasate’s anticipated sacking came after Sociedad’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Malaga last matchday, and it’s been rumoured the team is set to make lots of changes for the match against last season's league champions, Atletico Madrid. Esteban Granero and Alfreo Finnbogason are expected to come into the starting line-up whilst Xabi Prieto remains absent for the home side.

After a slightly slower than expected start to the season, Diego Simeone’s side have put together an impressive run of five straight wins to ensure that they are now challenging in both the league and Europe. Atletico are just four points behind leaders Real, which can be shortened to 1 point if they win against Sociedad in La Liga whilst a 2-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League has taken them three points clear in Group A on Tuesday. Antoine Griezmann is likely to return after dropping out the line-up after his brace against Cordoba for the trip to Sweden for the Malmo match, Tiago is also expected to miss out with a hamstring problem.

Predicted line-ups:

Real Sociedad: Zubikarai, Ansotegi, Yuri, Inigo Martinez, Joseba Zaldua , Zurutuza, Bergara, Ruben Pardo, Granero, Vela, Finnbogason.

Atletico Madrid: Moya, Miranda, Juanfran, Guilherme Siqueira, Godin, Gabi, Mario Suarez, Griezmann, Turan, Koke, Mandzukic.