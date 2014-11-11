Turkey - Brazil: Selecao look to continue winning run

When these two teams meet in Istanbul for Wednesday's international friendly, Dunga's Brazil will undoubtedly be expected to overcome Fatih Terim's Turkey, despite the strong possibility of an experimental side being fielded. Terim's Turkey have not been in good form, and will struggle against the sheer class of the Selecao.

"I want to close this year with a flourish" - Neymar Jr

Brazil have been in fine fettle of late, and none more so than captain Neymar Jr, who scored all four goals in Brazil's 4-0 drubbing of Japan in October. The disappointment and semi-final humiliation at the hands of Germany in the World Cup has been long forgotten, and the youngster is concentrating on finishing 2014 strongly: "I am elated to represent Brazil once again," the Selecao skipper told Globo. "I want to close this year with a flourish. We will work in the coming days to work out an ideal way to face the opponents." Turkey will fear the arrival of Neymar, who has scored 40 goals in 58 appearances for his international side.

Since losing the World Cup third-place play-off 3-0 to the Netherlands, Brazil, after appointing Dunga to take over from Luiz Filipe Scolari, have won their past four friendlies - with wins against Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina and Japan. They have also scored seven goals without reply, and will arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday full of confidence. Dunga will be expecting another comfortable performance from his men before they face Austria away from home next Tuesday.

"We will play at home with all our fans' support" - Fatih Terim

For Terim and Turkey, they will approach this fixture as a warm up to their big home European Qualifying tie against Kazakhstan on Sunday. Head coach Terim has been positive about the prospect of taking on Brazil at home, with an enthusiastic crowd: "Everybody loves them, but we will play at home with all our fans' support," he said. Continuing, he went on to say that the irrespective of the result, Turkey will be able to take positives from the result: "No matter what the final result is, it will be positive for us, it will help our team to grow.''

Turkey, however, have had a ban run of results of late, losing two of their opening three European Qualifying matches - 3-0 to Iceland and 2-1 to the Czech Republic respectively. Their last result, a 1-1 draw with Latvia, leaves them struggling for points, and the fans will hope that a positive performance against Brazil can give them some confidence going into the all-important clash with Kazakhstan at the weekend.

Brazil will be without Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura due to a bruised foot, while Benfica's Anderson Talisca coming into the fold to replace him. Talisca is one of six players who could make their international debut - goalkeeper Neto and Hoffenheim playmaker Roberto Firmino are also seeking a first cap, along with Shakhtar Donetsk attacking trio Fred, Douglas Costa and Luiz Adriano.

Turkey and Terim will be delighted to welcome back Bursaspor midfielder Volkan Sen, who returns to the Turkey set-up for the first time since May 2010.