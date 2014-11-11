Argentina - Croatia: Carlos Tevez returns to the fold

With Croatia boss Niko Kovač having one eye on his side's clash against on Sunday - which is a vital Euro 2016 qualifying match - their tie against Argentina at West Ham's Upton Park on Wednesday might not be as competitive as it could be. One would expect Gerardo Martino's stars - which includes Carlos Tevez for the first time since 2011 - to get the job done.

"Tevez has been one of the best players of Serie A during the last two seasons" - Gerardo Martino

Martino has spoken about his decision to include Tevez in the squad, after the Juvetnus man had impressed for a while. Last season, he fired in 19 goals as his side won Serie A, and Tevez already has eight in 13 appearances this campaign. Martino had this to say on the Juventus player: "[Tevez] has been one of the best or one of the three best players of the Serie A during the last two seasons. Playing on the Juventus team that has won the championship repeatedly, that makes him worthy to be recalled." Tevez will likely start in London on Wednesday as Argentina prepare to face Portugal in another friendly next Tuesday.

Martino's side have been in decent form, however, despite losing to Brazil 2-0 last month. An impressivle 4-2 win over Germany in September offered them some revenge for their 1-0 extra time defeat in the World Cup final to the same foes. Mancchester United's Angel di Maria showed why he was missed in Brazil, with a tremendous performance. Argentina's last friendly result was a 7-0 demolition job of Hong Kong, but they will expect a sterner test from Kovac's Croatia - despite the fact he will weaken his side.

"We will see who can stand Argentina, if they are not motivation for every player, he is thinking wrongly" - Niko Kovac

Kovac's Croatia will approach this friendly without too much thought, as they prepare for a much more important game against Italy this Sunday, as they attempt to qualify for Euro 2016. Kovac is likely to face the game against Argentina as a good chance to play some fringe players and see how they stand up to the likes of Lionel Messi and company. He had this to say on the game: "Argentina is a challenge for the players who will travel," Kovac said. "We will see who can stand Argentina, who can come closer to the national team. If Argentina isn't a motivation for every player, he is thinking wrongly," he said. Continuing, however, he stressed the importance of the players that were travelling and that they should not be discounted: "I'm sure we can get a good result, and most players have already been with us. I wouldn't call the reserve team."

Croatia have been in good form since their World Cup exit at the hands of Mexico. They are on a four-game winning streak, picking up results against Cyprus, Malta, Bulgaria and Azerbaijan. In those games, they have scored eleven goals and conceded none. Despite fielding a weakened team, they will approach the game against Argentina full of confidence after taking nine points from their opening three Euro 2016 qualifying games, and will be looking to take some positives into the game at the weekend.

Kovac will rest many players, after deciding to let most of his senior squad stay at home instead of travelling to London. Captain Darijo Srna, fellow defenders Vedran Corluka and Dejan Lovren, star midfielders Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic and Atletico Madrid striker Mario Mandzukic will play no part against Argentina.