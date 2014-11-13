Portugal - Armenia: Santos' side look to keep up the pressure in Group I

Manager Fernando Santos has taken the unusual step of bringing back a number of players back from international retirement to bring some experience back to his Portugal side, and as they prepare to face Armenia on Friday the fans will be expecting all three points.

"It's a joy to have players back of my generation, younger players can see us as references" - Tiago

Atletico Madrid midfielder Tiago was one of those players, coming out of international retirement last month - featuring in a 2-1 friendly defeat to France and the important 1-0 victory over Denmark in Group I of the Euro 2016 qualification stages. Joining him out of retirement have been Ricardo Calvalho and Jose Boswinga, and he had this to say on the returning old guard: "It's a joy to have players of my generation back because we've had many good times together," he told the press. "For younger players themselves it can also turn out to be important because they see us as references. We have more weight in the squad and this can help them to not feel so much pressure. I think the more experienced players can better cope with this pressure."

After a slip up against Albania in the first game of qualifying, losing 1-0, Santos' side have bounced back and managed to see off Denmark 1-0 courtesy of a 95th minute headed goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. The dramatic last-gasp finish, and ultimately the result, sees Portugal sitting in third place in Group I, and just a single point off Albania and Denmark above them. Three points against Armenia, which the fans will expect them to get, will go a long way towards their qualification hopes.

For Bernard Challandes' Armenia side, they will approch the game away against Porgual looking for their first three points of the qualifying campaign. An opening game defeat to Denmark was tight - losing just 2-1 - and a point against Serbia means they're not quite out of contention as expected. Santos' Portugal should be wary after poor performances of late. Despite this, they do still sit bottom of Group I with just one point, and need to take a result from the Estadio da Luz if their qualification hopes are to stay alive.

Visiting hopes will rest largely on prized asset Henrikh Mkhitaryan, currently plying his trade with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, while Portugal could hand a debut to 30-year-old Southampton defender Jose Fonte following a fine start to the Premier League season. Braga's Tiago Gomes and Adrien Silva of Sporting could also be in line for a first international appearance.

