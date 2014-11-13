Germany - Gibraltar: Footballing mismatch in Berlin

Joachim Low's Germany are expected to field a deadly side, despite the nature of their opponents, on Friday night. Standing in their way: a police officer, a firefighter, a customs officer - amongst other non-professional footballers. It's international minnows Gibraltar and their manager Allen Bula who are tasked with keeping out the world champions, and their aim will likely be keeping the score to single figures.

"We want to make a point but have respect for every opponent" - Jerome Boateng

Germany routed Brazil - and their line-up of stars - 7-1 in the World Cup final, and the players in front of them on Friday night will be worlds apart from those they met in the summer. It seems likely that Low's champions will be imperious from the off, and critics and football fans alike are expecting something akin to cricket score. Despite this, defender Jerome Boateng has insisted his side must respect the opposition: “It is important to concentrate on the game against Gibraltar,” he said. “We want to make a point but we have respect for every opponent.” In all fairness, Germany could likely field their teenage players and still win this game, but Boateng exemplifies the consummate professional sphere in which Germany operate.

Low's side have admittedly not been in great form as they search to qualify for the European Championships in 2016, picking up just four points from their opening three games. A 1-1 draw with the Republic of Ireland - due to a last-minute John O'Shea goal - and a 2-0 loss to Poland - has left Germany in third place, with a bit to do. The game against Gibraltar comes at key time, as they can relax and set about improving their goal difference and getting another three points on the board.

"If they don't score more than seven, we are better than Brazil" - Jack Sargent

For manager Bula and his Gibraltar side - which contains only three professional footballers - this game is nothing but an experience and a moment to treasure for the players involved - most of which have had to take a week unpaid from their regular jobs, and cancel family holidays - just to even be here. Gibraltar captain and customs officer Roy Chipolina, recognises the importance of the moment: “They are 10 worlds apart from us,” Gibraltar captain and customs officer Roy Chipolina said. “But it’s something I’ll be able to tell my grandchildren.” Defender Jack Sargent had another take, recognising the funny side of the situation: “Everyone’s been telling us if they don’t score more than seven, we are better than Brazil," he said, tongue firmly in cheek. "That's our target".

Sadly, even that seems a big ask for a side that has a firefighter in goal and a gym teacher leading the forward line. Midfielder Jereremy Lopez has spoken on their sometimes ad-hoc training methods, when they cannot train on a pitch: “We go to a car park and do some sprints, fitness. It’s ridiculous, old school," he said. Is it any wonder that so far Bula's side have conceded 17 goals in three losses - losing 3-0 to Georgia and 7-0 to both Poland and the Republic of Ireland. For many, those kind of results might even be respectable should it finish that way against Germany on Friday night.

Germany will field their strongest starting eleven - despite an attractive friendly against Spain just four days later - however, there is a chance that Cologne defender Jonas Hector will be part of it, thus collecting his first cap - albeit in not very testing circumstances. Other than that, however, the likes of Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos will be looking to rampant against Gibraltar, will many expecting their current highest qualifying win under Low - 13-0 against San Marino in 2006 - to come under serious threat.