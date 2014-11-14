USA - Colombia Preview: USMNT face tough test against Colombia at Craven Cottage

Jurgen Klinnsman's USA side will face a tough test when they host Brazil World Cup Quarter-Finalists, Colombia, at the Fulham's Craven Cottage ground.

Colombia stunned many across the world with James Rodriguez' pure brilliance, the pace and determination of Juan Cuadrado and the rotational strikers, Jackson Martinez, Carlos Bacca, Adrian Ramos and Juan Quintero.

No other team matched the potent Colombian attack in terms of pleasurable watching throughout the entire tournament.

From the opener against Greece where James Rodriguez gave a glimpse of his magic to the quarter final against the hosts where James gave his final, brilliant bow, Colombia entertained.

Yet the United States of America entertained the thoughts of the patriotic fans at home and around Brazil. From the off it seemed they would be putting up, not only a fight, but a good chance at delving into the deep stages of the World's most renowned competition.

They fell at the hands of Germany and were knocked out by Belgium but performed well regardless, shipping just one to the mighty Germans, the World Champion Germans.

“We are looking forward to it, we have a good group of guys here who are eager to show what they have. We have a mixture of experience and youth. It is huge to play these games out of comfort zone away from the United States in order to grow and to learn,” Klinsmann said. “We want to give them a very good game. No matter where we go or who we bring, we want to win. We are here to beat Colombia, we know it is going to very difficult, but we need to grow and have this experience.”

Klinnsman has named a strong squad for the game against Jose Pekerman's side and the encounter against Ireland in Dublin. 16 of his World Cup squad are in the roster.

Their fans certainly were on a high despite the World Cup exit soon after the group stage and Klinsmann has now asked for the team to finish 2014 on a high with these two friendlies.

"We want to finish 2014 on a high note and continue to try to meet the top teams eye to eye," Klinsmann said. "In these last two games we want our veterans to really become mentors both on and off the field, and we want to see our youngsters take advantage of the opportunity to make their case and grow from the experience. These performances will set the tone for 2015."

Colombia have lost only one game against another nation since September 2013, Brazil - losing in a friendly two months ago as well as in the World Cup Quarter-Finals.

Manager Jose Pekerman has drafted in three new South Americans for the trip to London with Brayan Angulo, Daniel Bocanegra and Leandro Castellanos in line for their senior international bows.

Jackson Martinez is set to lead the line for Colombia, as he had to in the World Cup, with the absence of Manchester United striker, Radamel Falcao, who has a calf injury.

"It is always a joy to be here with my peers," Martinez said. "I am ready to contribute to the collective good of the team. The United States have evolved, they have highly trained players and are a strong team."