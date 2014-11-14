Morata: Loving life at Juve

Spanish young striker Alvaro Morata has publicly stated his confidence in the fact that he made the right decision by rejecting offers from Premier League clubs to sign for Serie A giants Juventus this summer. Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal were just a host of the sides who were interested in the forward, but he opted to move to Italy from Real Madrid, where he had failed to make a real impact.

Morata had this to say: "In the summer, I was training alone ahead of my move to Juventus, I had the option to go and play in England but I had to trust those that wanted me even when things didn't go well. The Bianconeri literally came to my doorstep and told me that they wanted me; it was a case of loyalty. I see the photos of del Piero, Nedved, Zidane and Ibrahimovic in the stadium and I realise that I'm in one of the greatest clubs in Europe."

He struggled to show his qualities at the start, after he sprained his knee in his first training session and was ruled out for a month. He missed the club's pre-season tour but has recovered enough to adapt to the Serie A, scoring 4 goals in 7 league appearances.