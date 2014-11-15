Netherlands - Latvia: All or nothing for Hiddink

If you need an indication of how vital it is for the Netherlands to pick up three points against Latvia tomorrow, look no further than Gus Hiddink's offer of resignation should he side fail to secure the victory.

"If we lose, it makes sense that I leave" - Gus Hiddink

Hiddink's poker-faced threat could back-fire drastically should his side let him down on Sunday night, after he insisted: "If we lose, it makes sense that I leave." Hiddink has reiterated this numerous times, and could soon find himself out of a job. Captain Robin van Persie has spoke out on his side's tactics, reiterating the fact that they need to win the game and suggesting that the side 'owe' Hiddink a victory: ‘Against Latvia, it sounds like a good plan. We have to win that game. Anyway, we owe it to Hiddink. He is playing a poker game with his announcement that he is leaving with a defeat. We do not want to lose him."

All of a sudden the situation has become serious, but it is no small wonder after Holland's disappointing form of late, since finishing third in the World Cup under Louis van Gaal. Hiddink's side have had a miserable start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, picking up just three points from their first three fixtures. A 2-0 loss to Iceland and a 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic has left them needing vital points in order to turn around their qualifying fortunes. Three points against Latvia is a must for Hiddink otherwise he could soon see himself resigning his post.

Latvia too have had a disappointing start to their qualification campaign, managing just one point from their first three fixtures. They were comfortably dispatched 3-0 by high-flying group leaders Iceland last month, and draws against Kazakhstan and Turkey have left Marian Pahars' side still looking for their first win. They face a tough test Sunday night as they travel to Holland to face a Hiddink side with their backs against the wall.

Hiddink may be without defender Ron Vlaar, who suffered a calf problem in the friendly against Mexico on Wednesday. If he is unable to make the starting eleven, Stefan de Vrij is on hand to tke his place. PSV Eindhoven defender Karim Rekik has been brought into the fold to provide extra defensive cover, while Bruno Martins Indi is also out due to illness. Van Persie could also start after missing Wednesday's tie through a minor injury concern.

Pahars' side will be without the suspended Gints Freimanis, who was sent off in their 1-1 draw with Turkey in their last qualifying game.