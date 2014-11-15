Belgium - Wales: Key Group B battle in Brussels

Both of these sides will fancy their chances of making their way out of Group B on and on a plane to the 2016 European Championships. That, however, is a long distance in the future, but both Belgium's Marc Wilmots and Wales' Chris Coleman will know that three points on Sunday night for their respective teams will go a long way to doing just that.

"If we play like this on Sunday against Wales, we'll get crushed" - Thibaut Courtois

Belgium are in decent form of late, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was quick to jump on their performance against Iceland mid-week, despite a 3-1 friendly win. The Chelsea man cautioned the players in front of him against being complacent, suggesting they could be surprised by Coleman's men if they do not improve: "I don’t think we should be happy with the 3-1 victory," he said. "We created a lot of chances, but we also gave away a lot of space. Some players weren’t doing their defensive job. If we play like this on Sunday against Wales, we’ll get crushed." Strong words from the fiery Belgian, who had to make a string of impressive saves in order for his side to see the game out.

Belgium have made a good start to their qualifying campaign, and sit in third place after a win and a draw in their opening two games. A 6-0 win over Andorra and a 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina gives Wilmots' side the chance to leapfrog Wales in Group B should they pick up the three points in Brussels. The young side, bristling with Premier League talent, will definitely fancy their chances.

"We have nothing to fear" - Chris Coleman

For Wales and manager Coleman, on the other hand, the qualification stages could have not gone much better so far, as they sit atop Group B after three games. Manager Coleman, despite recognising Belgium's obvious quality, has insisted his side have nothing to fear: "We know what we're up against. They're a very good team," said Coleman. "Offensively, they're very dangerous. They are where they are in the rankings for a reason. They're a top team. But there's nothing for us to fear."

Despite Wales' strong start - seven points from their opening three games with 2-1 victories over Cyprus and Andorra - they will know that this is their sternest test yet as they prepare to face a Belgium side that reached the World Cup quarter-finals this summer in Brazil. Wales will need all the skill and tenacity they have shown so far in the qualification stages - and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale to be at his very best - if they are to maintain their position at the top of Group B.

Although captain Vincent Kompany has been ruled out with a calf injury, Belgium still have a plethora of Premier League talents at their disposal. Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini are among their most prominent threats.

Coleman does have some injury concerns, however, with Jonny Williams, David Edwards, Simon Church, Adam Matthews and Sam Vokes all sidelined, while Andy King is suspended. There is, however, a welcome return from a hamstring injury for Arsenal and Liverpool midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.