Italy - Croatia: Titanic top-of-the-table clash in Milan

Italy's Danielle de Rossi is set to receive his 100th cap on Sunday night, as Antonio Conte and the Azzurri look to maintain their 100 per cent start to Euro 2016 qualification. In his way for this titanic top-of-the-table Group H clash, will be Niko Kovač's Croatia, who are also undefeated so far in the qualification stages.

"This is an honour I'll keep in my heart until the end of my career" - Danielle de Rossi

De Rossi, an instrumental part of this Italy side for a number of years, has spoken with pride about reaching one hundred appearances for his national side, while at the same time offering the hope that a youngster coming through the ranks will one day pass his total: "For me it’s incredible to reach the 100-cap mark with Italy shirt – it's a honour I'll keep in my heart until the end of my career," the 31-year-old said at a press conference. "But I'd like a youngster to overtake me [in the all-time list]." Perhaps some day, but De Rossi will be focusing squarely on the game against Croatia on Sunday night, which promises to be an attractive - but competitive - battle.

Italy have done enough during qualification so far, winning all three of their games for a maximum of nine points, without really hitting top gear. Victories against Malta - 1-0 - Azerbaijan - 2-1 - and Norway 2-0, have seen them take second place in Group H, just behind Croatia on goal difference. Sunday's game promises to be their sternest test yet, as the fans hope to see Conte's side continue their winning run.

"Conte struggles against opponents with good wingers" - Zvonimir Boban

For Croatia, however, a strong start to their qualification campaign has led some critics and fans to believe that they could quite easily catch Conte's side cold if the Italians are not wary of their threat. Former Croatia and Milan midfielder Zvonimir Boban believes that his nation could upset the apple cart in Milan: Boban told Sky Italia: "[Conte] struggles against opponents with good wingers, who are able to switch play quickly. Big teams don't have any problems doing that. You can't dominate or set a trend with 3-5-2."

After winning all three of their opening fixtures - 2-0 against Malta, 1-0 over Bulgaria and 6-0 against Azerbaijan, Kovač's Croatia are flying high at the top of Group H, after scoring nine goals without reply so far. The side will be full of confidence ahead of Sunday night's clash, and the fans will be expecting their team to come away with a result.

One man that has not been involved in Italy's campaign so far is Mario Balotelli, and the Liverpool man might have to wait on the bench for his return to the international fold, with Borussia Dortmund's Ciro Immobile favourite to be paired with Graziano Pelle in attack. Conte's is lacking in midfield options, with Andrea Pirlo and Marco Veratti absent with thigh injuries, alongside long-term absentee Ricardo Montolivo.

Kovac has a pleathora of options in midfield, with Luca Modric and Ivan Rakitic fresh after they were rested for Thursday's 2-1 friendly defeat against Argentina in London. Mario Mandzukic and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren are also set to start Sunday's game in Milan.