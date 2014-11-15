England 3 - 1 Slovenia: Rooney scores on 100th cap as England win five in a row

A penalty from Wayne Rooney on his 100th England appearance and a brace from Danny Welbeck gave England their fifth win a row, the first time that feat has been accomplished by England for 6 years.

Jordan Henderson sent Slovenia in front as he headed Valter Birsa's costlesskick into his own net, past Joe Hart.

But Wayne Rooney charged forward and past two players before being brought down by Bostjan Cesar, earning himself a penalty within five minutes of his side conceding for the first time since the World Cup. In his 100th apperance he converted in tradiotional Wayne Rooney style, blasting it past Samir Handanovic who, despite getting a hand to it, couldn't stop Rooney from equalising.

His 44th England goal, taking him level Jimmy Greaves and making him the third highest England goalscorer of all time, instigated a brilliant last 30 minutes for England.

Danny Welbeck volleyed from 10 yards out to give England the lead for the first time in the night and then cooly finishing after combining well with Adam Lallana, firing the ball underneath Handanovic.

Nathaniel Clyne made his debut in the match but the occasion was all based around Wayne Rooney's record breaking 100th apperance. He became the youngest player to ever reach the landmark, the first player to reach it under 30 years old.

He was presented with a golden cap to mark the occasion by Sir Bobby Charlton, holder of the most goals for England of all time, 49.

England fifth win in a row sent them six points clear of second-placed Slovenia

Slovenia created an extremely compact midfield and Adam Lallana's dribbling skills were key for England as he looked to create chances out of nothing despite Slovenia's intense pressure early on, the first real chance arriving in the 16th minute.

Debutante Nathaniel Clyne drew it back for Wayne Rooney, laying it off for Raheem Sterling to finish off. Liverpool's young starlet could only force it to dribble wide, fetching multiple groans from the impressive 80,000 strong crowd at Wembley.

Within two minutes a second strong chance for the home side arose. Kieran Gibbs replicated the exploits of Nathaniel Clyne for the first chance on the left hand side and played it in to Rooney. The Manchester United & England Captain scuffed his first touch but gathered it in quickly to pass it to Raheem Sterling on the edge of the box. Sterling showed his wonderful dribbling capacity as he drove through the highly experienced Slovenian defence. The Liverpool winger failed to convert again but the link-up in the diamond between him and Rooney certainly looked more comfortable and more positive.

Adam Lallana, seemingly playing a key role in the English diamond formation, charged down a loose ball and strode towards the halfway line to release Raheem Sterling who continued the England counter-attack but could only muster a short, poor pass to Arsenal's Danny Welbeck.

The first 25 minutes showed that the state of the pitch due to the NFL International Series match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys was taking its toll. England reverted to the old day tactic of hoofing the ball up top, maybe subconsciously as the Jaguars badge displayed itself in the centre circle, failing to entertain.

Clyne's bursting runs caused problems galore for Slovenia's experienced but slow defensive players and he whipped a ball in for Rooney once more, only for it to be cut out before it reached the man joining the one hundred club. The debutante seemed to be displaying the point often made by England fans that he should have been England's first-choice right back for years previous, the brightest spark on the pitch.

Raheem Sterling drifted wide from his central role, bursting past Cesar to loft it backwards and centrally for Danny Welbeck. The Arsenal man, who plays against his former club Manchester United next weekend, failed to hit the target from an easy position and with plenty of time.

With 30 minutes gone the experimentation of the diamond should have been changed. Raheem Sterling looked extremely frustrated in his role and should have been shifted wide by Roy Hodgson. The full-backs, Kieran Gibbs and Nathaniel Clyne were relied on to provide chances, little though there were, and England needed a spark, but it eluded them.

Cesar came very lucky as he conveniently left an elbow hanging for Adam Lallana's passing head which was running by just after the half hour mark. Liverpool's summer signing certainly felt the effects of the hanging elbow but got up quickly to carry on England's sleepy performance.

A sleepy crowd, a sleepy performance; both were woken up by Danny Welbeck's sweetly struck but non-accurate shot from outside the box. Jordan Henderson, quiet for the previous 36 minutes found Rooney in a pocket of space, played it through to Welbeck who put his laces through it. Wayne Rooney was left in dismay as he called for the ball with the shot sailed past Handanovic, making it four shots for England and a total of none testing the keeper. In contrast to Slovenia's one shot and one shot on target. With Rooney, Welbeck and Sterling you'd think you'd find more than 25% of shots in the box, but no; England's snoozefest provided that.

The start of the second half brought the waking up of the 80,000 (minus the 1,900 corporate guests pleading to stay in the bar) watching in Wembley. Wayne Rooney sprinted towards Clyne's searching ball down the line and forced a corner out of the Slovenian defence, which Lallana whipped in for Rooney but he could only force a sigh from Roy Hodgson as he headed wide, unmarked.

Three minutes later and as a result of Sterling's quick feet, the ball was back up near one of the goals, an unusual sight for the evening, as of then. Welbeck darted inside from the left to lay it off for Rooney but the captain's shot was blocked. A positive sign of positive things to come for an in-form England side.

A third corner of the game and second in 5 minutes from Lallana arrived at the feet of Rooney this time, who was lying deep. With numerous step overs he managed to turn towards goal despite the attentions of the Slovenian defence and send a perfectly directed, and perfectly weighted ball to the head of Phil Jagielka. The Everton man couldn't head it down and past the keeper, missing the opportunity to score his 5th goal for club and country in recent months.

As the prawn sandwich eating VIPs returned to their seats, the bright England start collapsed. Jordan Henderson, in his first real act of the game, lifted a Slovenian costless-kick past his own keeper from Birsa's delivery, the first goal conceded by the English since Luis Suarez' double in the second match of the World Cup group stages.

In traditional fashion it was Wayne Rooney who charged forward, a signature merit of his 100 caps for England. The aggression, the passion and the determination so often seen in an act of defiance was seen once more. The Manchester United striker and captain drove forward and charged into the box, already having gone past two players. The 29-year-old was brought down from the flashback to his past dribbling days as he caused panic to the defence and Cesar chucked everything at him, conceding a penalty and earning a booking.

Samir Handanovic had yet to concede from a penalty this season but who else to beat him then the man of the moment, Wayne Rooney? The Inter Milan keeper got a hand to it but Rooney's powerful penalty wasn't going to be stopped by that. An instant response all created by the Captain on his 100th appearance.

R​ooney then sent Raheem Sterling through, placing a pass in between the Slovenian centre-back partnership. Yet the pass had a little too much weight on it for Sterling and Handanovic gathered it up.

Danny Welbeck scored his fourth in the four European Qualifiers as Liverpool teammates Adam Lallana and Raheem Sterling combined on the right flank, with Sterling turning and drilling a low cross towards the goalmouth. Handonovic parried it as it was deflected but Welbeck reacted on the half-clearance and volleyed it past the wrong-footed Slovenian goalkeeper.

Welbeck had his second of the game and his fifth of the campaign as he and Adam Lallana combined wonderfully to create a wonderful goal.

In stark contrast to the rest of the night, the third goal of the night for England was sharp, quick and intelligent. Kieran Gibbs found Lallana on the left side, Welbeck was played the ball in an inside position. The Arsenal man played a fantastic one-two with Lallana, then taking the ball under control and coolly firing it underneath Handanovic for his second goal of the game, making it ten goals in twelve appearances as a centre forward for England.

Adam Lallana was brought off for James Milner as the 80th minute mark neared after a wonderful second half; begging the question as to why to take him off for a player renowned for closing games out, and not capitalising on domination.

Welbeck searched for a third and was almost rewarded with the first hat trick for England for four years but his shot in the 82nd minute was blocked by Ilic after a neat trick.

Jordan Henderson couldn't make his day any better after his own goal put Slovenia in front. He found himself on the right flank with Danny Welbeck striding forward in the box and Wayne Rooney in a brilliant position, but his cross sailed past them both.

Alex Oxlade-Charmberlain came on for Raheem Sterling, who looked tired after a well improved second half.

The Ox, who was England's brightest player in the pre-World Cup friendlies but was then injured for the tournament itself, seized on a error by Struna and charged down the right flank with Danny Welbeck and Wayne Rooney running, in tandem, in front of him. His ball searched for Rooney for his second goal but it was cut out before it could reach him.

Chris Smalling, after a rough couple of weeks following his dismissal in the first half of the Manchester Derby, was brought on for Phil Jagielka. Cahill and Jagielka had a nervy game, even in the second half while the rest of the team improved. Concentration seems to be a key aspect to be worked on, with Cahill letting Slovenia get through to Jagielka moments before he was taken off.

England pressed forward in the three minutes of added time but despite Oxlade-Chamberlain and Clyne providing the service, neither Danny Welbeck and Wayne Rooney could add to their respective tallies.

Roy Hodgson's England side have now won 5 games out of 5 since their World Cup despair in Brazil and despite a Slovenia goal being the key wake up call required, for the first time in years, many may actually pronounce that the future is bright with confidence and without lying.