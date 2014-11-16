As It Happened: Italy 1-1 Croatia Live Commentary and Score of Euro 2016 Qualifier

22:00. Thank you for joining me today in this eventful European Championships qualifier, that is likely to be rembered for all the wrong reasons. My man of the match is Croatia's Ivan Rakitic, closely followed by Italian substitute Stephan El Shaaraway. Over and out!

21:58. As it stands, Croatia remain top of the table with 10 points, closely followed by Italy. Norway, who ran out 1-0 winners to Azerbaijan, sit in third place on 9 points, with Berti Vogts' side bottom without a point. Following their 1-1 draw, Bulgaria remain fourth with four points, while Malta pick up their first point of qualification.

FULL-TIME: The referee has blown for full-time, and the two sides remain on equal terms. Antonio Candreva's early goal was soon cancelled out by Ivan Perisic's equaliser, but the Croatian could be haunted by my late miss.

90': As both managers start to repeatedly take a look at their lookes, potentially both settling for a draw, the referee indicates a minimum of 3 added minutes.

88': Ivan Perisic squanders a golden opportunity, and could hit the target through on goal within 18 yards of the goal. He may rue the opportunity which could have wn his side all three points.

85': The hosts have looked to sit down for the final few minutes, breaking on the counter rather than adopting an attacking style witnessed in the first half.

82': SUB: Marcelo Brozovic is replaced by Milan Badelj

Photo: Firefighters in Italy attempt to remove the flares from the field of play. (@FutbolPictures)

77': The hosts have upped their game, and require the bravery of Domagoj Vida to make a diving clearance against another chance by El Shaaraway.

75': Play has resumed at the San Siro; after the delay halted the increase in momentum for the hosts. Antonio Candreva sees a powerful strike parried by Danijel Subasic, before Stephan El Shaarawy's volley is blocked by a flailing defender.

21:33. Officials are getting into position, and the referee shares some words with Graziano Pelle and Ivan Rakitic.

21:30. Players have returned to the field, and it looks like order has been restored. Action should commence soon, at the decision of Bjorn Kuipers.

21:29. The game has been suspended, and could face an abandonement could the disruptions continue. It is believed just 100 fans are causing the problems in the 80,000 seater stadium.

21:26. With 15 minutes left to play, the game could be halted for some time, as fans become aggravated in the stands with a considerable disturbance. It now becomes a waiting time to see if the match can continue.

Photo: Italian players look on as flairs land on the field. (@CapturedFooty)

74': Play resumes for twenty seconds, before the referee signals for players to leave the pitch. Missiles continue to fall onto the pitch as players complain about the stoppage.

72': Flares fly down from the Croatian corner of the San Siro, with fireworks making their way onto the pitch. Phenomenal scenes from the crowd and pitch, as firefighters take to the field in an attempt to resolve the issue.

68': Ivica Olic has faced a premature end to his 100th international appearance, greeting an appluad from the fans in high spirits as he joins his teammates on the bench after a tireless performance.

67': SUB: Ivica Olic is replaced by Andrej Kramaric

67': An astonishing strike from Stephan El Shaarawy comes agonizingly close. The first time the attacker has been able to get involved in the game, he reignites the game after a dull spell.

65': Daniele De Rossi is dispossessed by Mateo Kovacic and stays down injured. Kovacic breaks through but the move breaks down, with Ivan Perisic fouled Giorgio Chiellini on the counter attack and receving the third caution of the match.

63': Dangerman Simeone Zaza makes way for Graziano Pelle, who will feature in his second appearance for the national team. The Southampton hero scored the winner on his debut, and will look to do so again this evening.

63': SUB: Simone Zaza is replaced by Graziano Pelle

60': Astonishing statistics show that Italy have made just 193 passes, in comparison to a staggering 401 by the Croatians, who came close with a blistering strike from Ivan Rakitic. Buffon is being tested regularly now.

57': Both sides are unable to break through in this close encounter. The two nations have had their respective chances, but fail to put either goalkeeper under any pressure throughout the half. Simeone Zaza looks to be the dangerman for the Italians though.

52': SUB: Ciro Immobile is replaced bt Stephan El Shaarawy

50': A rebounding effort from Mateo Kovacic - which surprised the midfielder himself - is well collected by the fast reactions of Buffon, after a strong opening to the second half for the visitors. Manduzkic also comes close with a header.

46': Ciro Immobile is booked just 35 seconds into the half, imposing a physical presence on Domagoj Vida, who goes to ground after being hit by Immobile's flailing arm.

46': Croatia kick-off the second half, as the two sides look to gain a three point advantage over one another in the qualifiers.

20:38. Elsewhere in Group H Bulgaria led 1-0 over Malta, with Andrey Galabinov finding the net after just six minutes.

20:36. Buffon rushes to the referee as the half ends, determined to reinforce his desire for a costless-kick within injury time.

HALF-TIME: The referee blows for half-time, with the tie all square. Italy 1-1 Croatia.

45': The late opportunty or the visitors summarises a poor first-half display from Italy captain Buffon on his 146th appearance, which could prove critical come the end of 90 minutes in the Group H qualifier.

45': Mario Mandzukic heads high to reach a cross, and with Gianluigi Buffon falling to the floor wanting a costless-kick, Mandzukic's reactions almost see Croatia take the lead. Andrea Ranocchia is called upon to make a goal-time clearance in injury time.

45': The referee has indicated their will be a minimum of 4 added minutes.

Photo: Croatian brothers Niko and Robert Kovac show pride and passion during their national anthem prior to kick-off. (@Hashim0307)

39': Giorgio Chilleini jumps high, and early, to make a clearance, but sees Ivica Olic backing into the defender and receives a costless-kick close to the box. The visitors fail to make use of the opportunity however.

37': Substitute Mateo Kovacic receives the first yellow card of the evening following a hasty challenge on Antonio Candreva, the other substitute. Kovacic laughs off the caution, after both players seemed to go into the challenge with intent.

35': Simeone Zaza is flagged for handball on the edge of the box, leading to Bjorn Kuipers receiving boos from the crowd. He sees the funny side of the reaction nonetheless.

34': An explosive attack from the Italians sees Mattia De Sciglio earn a promising attempt, but a sliced volley from the natural right-back glides across the box, before being cleared by Vedran Corluka.

29': An energetic start from Roberto Soriano sees the midfielder intercept a number of opportunities for the visitors, but fails to put them to use with a lack of help from his teammates.

27': SUB: Luka Modric is replaced by Mateo Kovacic

27': SUB: Manuel Pasqual is replaced by Roberto Soriano

26': Luka Modric takes the acclaim of the support and he hobbles around the outside of the pitch assisted by physiotherpaists. He looks to be coming off, while there is also activity on the Italian bench.

24': Antonio Candreva's 8th minute strike was the first goal Croatia have conceded in qualification, and Ciro Immobile looks dangerous on the attack. Luka Modric is down again following an earlier muscle tweak, and it looks like his game has ended early.

20': A powerful, low-driven strike from Ivan Rakitic looks to have potential but sails wide of the post, leaving Buffon to look on following his earlier mistake. Croatia's goal looks to have boosted confidence, leading to a very even game.

Photo: Flairs from the Croatian fans interrput play following their all-important equaliser. (@ste_ro_)

16': Referee Bjorn Kuipers halts the action to remove flares thrown by the visiting fans,a as Ciro Immobile and Simeone Zaza wait to recommence the game.

GOAL! A big mistake for veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, but Croatia are level just 6 minutes later. Ivan Perisic collects the ball outwide, and leaving the defenders confused unleashes a save that Buffon ultimately should have saved with ease. -1, 15 minutes played

13': Antonio Conte's side look dangerous on the break, playing an attacking formation full of flair and ability. However, they look to leave their defense limited.

GOAL! Antonio Candreva opens the scoring with a fine strike from outside the box. Simeone Zaza's initial effort is blocked off the defender, but Candreva dispatches his tantalising effort into the bottom corner. 1-0, 9 minutes played.

9': Ivica Olic - who is almost making his 100th appearance for his national team - earns the first attempt of the game, but can only find the path of Gianluigi Buffon with a tame effort.

7': Domagoj Vida receives treatment for an abdonimal injury sustained by Simeone Zaza, but is able to continue almost immediately.

3': Ciro Immobile earns the hosts the first costless-kick of the evening, with a clear foul from Croatia's Ivan Rakitic.

KICK-OFF: The hosts kick-off the European Chamionship qualifier!

19:43. The passion is evident from both players and supporters of the Italian side, as the national anthem bellows out to a roar from the packed San Siro. Captain Gianluigi Buffon leads his side as flares emerge among the crowds.

19:40. The teams emerge from the tunnel, with applauds for Daniele De Rossi - all eyes our on the midfielder this evening. The two sides line-up for the national anthem, starting with Croatia.

19:37. In Group H's early fixture, Norway earned a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan, courtesy of a 25th minute strike by Havard Nordtveit. 15-year-old Martin Odegaard failed to appear from the bench. Elsewhere in the group, Bulagaria host Malta with a 19:45 GMT kick-off.

19:30. Fifteen minutes until kick-off, as Italy host Croatia in the European Championship qualifer. Both teams are currently unbeaten, and a win for either side will see them take top spot.

19:17. Croatia's squad packs a number of names fans of the 'Football Manager' video games series may recognise. Vrsalljko, Halilovic, Jedvaj and Kovacic are all adored figures on the bench, but can only made the bench against the former world champions.

Photo: Italy have created a graphic to celebrate De Rossi's 100 appearances. (@Azzurri)

19:15. Thirty minutes until kick-off. Daniele De Rossi will start on his 100th appearances, with recent goalscorer Graziano Pelle settling for a place on the bench.

Croatia Line-Up: (4-5-1) Danijel Subasic; Danijel Pranjic, Domagoj Vida, Vedran Corluka, Darijo Srna (C); Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Ivica Olic, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic

Croatia Subs: Ivan Vargic (GK), Lovre Kalinic (GK), Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Alen Halilovic, Andrej Kramaric, Duje Cop, Tin Jedvaj, Anas Sharbini, Milan Badelj, Mateo Kovacic, Marin Leovac

Italy Line-Up: (3-5-2) Gianluigi Buffon (C); Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Ranocchia, Matteo Darmian; Daniele De Rossi, Manuel Pasqual, Claudio Marchisio, Antonio Candreva, Mattia De Sciglio; Simone Zaza, Ciro Immobile

Italy Subs: Mattia Perin (GK), Salvatore Sirigu (GK), Emiliano Moretti, Daniele Rugani, Sebastian Giovinco, Alessio Cerci, Stephan El Shaarawy, Giacomo Bonaventura, Graziano Pelle, Marco Parolo, Andrea Bertolacci, Roberto Soriano

18:58. The teams are in! Croatia and Italy both announce their respective line-ups on Twitter, with 45 minutes until kick-off.

Photo: Croatia arrive at the San Siro ahead of their European Championships Qualifier. (@HNS_CFF)

18:38. The Croatian national team have arrived at the stadium, with just over an hour before kick-off at the San Siro.

18:30. However, Croatia ensured victory during the 2002 FIFA World Cup, with a late goal from ivica Olic giving his side a 2-1 victory.

18:14. The hosts' only ever win against Croatia came back in April 1942, securing a 4-0 victory in Genoa - even before the time of record appearance holder Buffon.

Photo: Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon promotes fair play ahead of tonight's fixture on social media. (Source: @Azzurri)

18:10. Mario Balotelli will be absent from today's clash with a hamstring injury, alongside Juventus' Angelo Ogbonna.

18:05. Italy's Daniele De Rossi could make his 100th international appearance today, and prior to today's clash told the team's official website:

"When I started playing football it was inconceivable for me to even think about reaching such a milestone. I will always have a place in my heart for this special game, especially when I can't play anymore. It may be that some younger players will overtake me someday, but still, this game will always be in my heart, it means that I was a part of Italian football history."

18:03. Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers will take charge for tonight's fixture, having been voted Referee of the Year in 2013 by the European football refereeing website The Third Team. He also take charge of the 2014 UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

European Championships 2016 Qualification

18:00. Today's match will be hosted at the Stadio Olimpico in M. Home to Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, the stadium has the ability to welcome over 80,000 fans.

Italy - Croatia Live

Follow Live International Football

17:58. Meanwhile, Croatia have enjoyed dominant performances under the reign of Niko Kovac, yet to concede in qualification. A simplistic 2-0 win over Malta was followed by a 1-0 success against Bulgaria - courtesy of a first-half own goal. However, the Croatian's drastically impressed with a 6-0 win over Azerbajian, leading 4-0 by half-time.

Football Live Commentary

17:54. Antonio Conte's Italy kicked off preceedings with a 2-0 victory in Norway, before a double from central defender Giorgio Chilleini saved the Italians from embarrassment with a 2-1 win at home to Azerbaijan. Southampton's Graziano Pelle secured a narrow three points over Malta - with the nation looking nervous within the competition despite three wins.

17:52. With three games played in Group H, Italy and Croatia are the only two sides remaining unbeaten, obtaining maximum points.

Follow Italy v Croatia Live Commentary

17:48. The last meeting between the two sides came in the 2012 European Champiosnhips, paired in Group C. With Italy clinching second place over Croatia by a single point, a second half strike by Mario Mandzukic overshadowed Andrea Pirlo's opener.

Italy Live Score

17:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Italy's 2016 European Championships quality with Croatia. Match commentary from me, Kane Brooker. Kick-off 19.45 GMT.

Euro 2016 Scores