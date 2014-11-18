Scotland 1-3 England: As it happened

22:05. Well, that's all from me tonight. I really hope you've enjoyed following my live commentary as much as I enjoyed writing it - it's been an absolute pleasure. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank you and good night.

22:02. Unsung Hero: Nathaniel Clyne. You wouldn't have guessed that he only made his international debut on Friday. The young Southampton right-back stayed completely composed and professional for the entire game. Although he lost his man for the Scotland goal, he can't be entirely to blame, as Raheem Sterling's awful marking allowed Robertson into a position he should never have been in. Very mature perfomance from the full-back.

22:00. Man of the Match: It has to be Wayne Rooney. The captain was influential in everything England did and of course, moved to within two goals of Gary Lineker and just three short of the coveted top scorer title held by 1966 World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton.

21:55. Sorry for that rushed ending, but it was a cracking finale to a rivalry that certainly didn't disappoint. Wayne Rooney moved tantalisingly close to making immense history and England played really well - Roy Hodgson will take encouragement from that. Scotland played well, but the gap between the two sides was evident and England deserved everything they got. Scotland 1-3 England.

FULL-TIME

THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME

87'. And breathe. In all the commotion, Ross Barkley replaced Jack Wilshere.

85'. And this game has come to life! Hampden Park erupted with determination when Andy Robertson, 20-year-old Scottish left-back poked home after an excellent cut-back from substitute Johnny Russell, but they were soon silenced as England broke straight up the other end and Adam Lallana pulled back for Rooney to get his second of the game and his 46th in England colours. My hands are aching from typing - I can't keep up!

GOAL! Scotland 1-3 England (Rooney)

GOAL! Scotland 1-2 England (Robertson)

80'. Johnny Russell on for Shaun Maloney as Gordon Strachan looks to find something, if anything out of this game.

76'. Big chance missed for Jack Wilshere. England play well on the break and when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cut-back from Rooney's through ball, but the shot is just wide of the near post. Raheem Sterling then robs his man for pace down the left and wins a corner, which is wasted by Adam Lallana. Rickie Lambert on for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

72'. Scotland have a corner and Steven Naismith tries to flick a header in at the near post, but somehow clips it over the bar.

70'. Scotland have been woeful in defence, it has to be said. They just look nervous and clumsy.

66'. Luke Shaw makes way for Kieran Gibbs, while Raheem Sterling replaces Danny Welbeck. For Scotland, Stevie May makes his international debut, in place of Grant Hanley.

65'. Wayne Rooney disposesses Mulgrew on the edge of the Scotland box and tries to test Gordon, but to no avail and it's straight at the keeper.

60'. Barry Bannan comes on for Ikechi Anya.

57'. Adam Lallana swings in a decent corner, but no-one can quite get a touch on it. Unless Scotland turn this around, it might be a case of how many for England.

51'. Scotland almost pull one back immediately, through a stunning Darren Fletcher, but Frazer Forster gets up to tip it over superbly.

50'. That's Wayne Rooney's fourth goal in as many England games and it puts him on 45 all-time goals - just four short of Bobby Charlton's record 49. What a big goal for player and country alike. Completely deserved for the visitors and the home crowd are speechless.

47'. Awful goal to concede for Scotland and surely that's game over. Charlie Mulgrew is booked for a horrible challenge on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and when the costless-kick comes in from the right, the ball bobbles up and down around the area, before Wayne Rooney leaps up to poke the ball past the outstretched Craig Gordon with a delicate header.

GOAL! Scotland 0-2 England (Rooney)

46'. Substitutions: Adam Lallana on for Stewart Downing. Phil Jagielka on for Gary Cahill. Darren Fletcher on for Chris Martin. James Morrison on for Scott Brown. Craig Gordon on for Marshall.

KICK-OFF

20:50. So it's half-time and England have a satisfying and deserved lead against Scotland, courtesy of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's deft header just after the half-hour mark. The teams exit down the tunnel to a stunned-to-silence Hampden Park. Scotland 0-1 England.

HALF-TIME

44'. The game has gone a bit flat if truth be told. Scotland win a dangerous costless-kick though, after a Jack Wilshere foul. It comes to nothing however.

38'. Scotland have enjoyed more possession over the game, but England have really showed their class when it mattered and Hodgson's Three Lions have looked very efficient in and around the Celt box.

35'. Stewart Downing, I should say, has been virtually non-existent thus far, failing to make any sort of an impact in the opening 35 minutes. He needs to produce something and quickly.

33'. England take the lead in the Home Nations derby with a really good goal from Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Jack Wilshere plays a beautiful, Beckham-esque cross out of nowhere from the left and Chamberlain arrives, unmarked, to glance the header past the stunned Marshall in the Scotland goal. That happened so quickly!

GOAL! Scotland 0-1 England (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain)

25'. Luke Shaw has to sit on the sideline for a minute, after picking up a knock, but he soon returns to the action.

20'. Scotland almost have the lead, when Robertson sends in a delicious cross, but despite Scotland throwing every man at the ball, no-one can get a convincing touch on it.

18'. Things are getting tasty now, with tackles flying in near the England corner and Danny Welbeck enjoying a personal battle with Shaun Maloney.

14'. Calls for a Scotland costless-kick are evident as Luke Shaw appears to push Steven Naismith down from behind, but the referee waves it away. Up at the other end, Nathaniel Clyne sends a cross in towards Rooney, but the keeper collects.

12'. Ikechi Anya wins a corner, after good work down the left for Scotland, but it's wasted.

11'. Scotland haven't quite got into their stride yet, failing to string more than a few passes together and England are controlling comfortably.

5'. Good chance for Danny Welbeck, after a good exchange with Wayne Rooney. The Arsenal forward then chooses to send a soft shot straight at Marshall rather than squaring to the open Rooney and the opportunity is wasted.

3'. Luke Shaw wins a corner for England and Gary Cahill heads the resulting set piece just over.

1'. Both sets of players are going to be absolutely relishing this game. We're off at Hampden Park.

KICK-OFF

19:58. A trill of the bagpipe signals the beginning of the Scottish anthem and those jeers and whistles have miraculously turned into heartfelt singing. Do not get mistaken - this is by no means just a 'friendly'. This is a war between the two oldest of football rivals. Scotland - England.

19:57. The English national anthem is practically inaudible, with an abundance of booes ringing around the stadium, somewhat unsurprisingly.

19:55. The sides are out to a rousing reception, full of fireworks and a pumping rendition of Insomnia by Faithless.

19:45. The two teams are just arriving in the tunnel and should soon be out on the pitch to start the national anthems. Really feeling it now.

19:38. I personally am very excited to see how Stewart Downing performs after such a long time since he last played for his national side. After his blistering form in the Premier League so far this season, if he plays half as well, he could cause Scotland some real damage tonight.

19:25. While you're waiting, here's some nostalgia for all you slightly older fans - Paul Gascoigne's world-class goal and his famous 'Dentist's Chair' celebration. Euro 1996. Against Scotland. Enough said.

19:15. A daunting atmosphere will greet England's youngsters when they walk out of the Hampden Park tunnel in 45 minutes time, with 45,000 Scottish supporters doing their best to put them off.

19:06. My personal prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for England, with Steven Naismith opening the scoring, before England snatch it with goals from Rooney and Welbeck. With so much hype around this game however, don't be surprised to see Scotland steal the limelight; literally anything could happen.

18:55. So there are the line-ups. No surprise in the Scotland team, as Strachan goes all out with a full-strength team, while Stewart Downing, Frazer Forster, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Luke Shaw come into the England side, as predicted.

18:51. BREAKING: England's line-up has been announced on Twitter. The starting XI reads: Forster; Clyne, Shaw, Cahill, Smalling; Wilshere, Downing, Milner; Welbeck, Rooney, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

18:50. Live Scotland - England met last year at Wembley in a memorable encounter, when debutant Rickie Lambert headed a home a dramatic late winner to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory for the Three Lions. Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck saw England come from behind twice, courtesy of James Morrison and Kenny Miller for the Scots, before then-Southampton striker Lambert headed home a fantastic winner.

18:47. BREAKING: Scotland's line-up has been announced on Twitter. The starting XI reads: Marshall; Whittaker, Martin, Hanley, Robertson; Brown, Mulgrew; Maloney, Anya, Naismith; Martin.

18:45. Hampden Park has seen some amazing moments over the years, most recently the 2002 Champions League final, where Zinedine Zidane scored 'that' volley to win the big-eared trophy for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen, before the Glaswegian arena held the 2007 UEFA Cup final, won by Sevilla on penalties against Spanish rivals Espanyol.

18:40. Of course however, like every time Scotland - England meet, there is a darker reality behind the game. The rivalry between England vs Scotland goes far beyond football and the Hampden Park officials expect and are fully prepared for attempts of hooliganism from some of the 5,000 travelling English fans tonight. It's not a nice thought, but it's not a surprising one either.

Scottish Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill told BBC News that anyone intent on causing violence would be dealt with by the police.

18:35. Jack Wilshere, Arsenal and England midfielder has revealed his excitement for such a historic fixture, telling the FA's official website,

“It’s a massive game Scotland - England, not just me but all the team are buzzing for it. You can ask any member of the public, they know what it means and we know what it means to them as well."

“Everyone is talking about the atmosphere, it’s going to be a great game, but it’s up to us to take the game to them, show our character, show them the team we’ve turned into since the World Cup.”

Encouraging words there from the 22-year-old, can the Three Lions deliver like he insists, or will the Celts send England back over the wall with their tails between their legs?

Strachan, on the other hand, is in no doubt who will start, as he prepares make sure this 'friendly' isn't quite as it's name suggests. Shaun Maloney, goalscorer against Ireland on Friday will likely keep his place in the squad, while Charlie Mulgrew could come into the line-up. Expect to see Steven Naismith leading the line again.

Roy Hodgson is expected to play a fairly experimental side in this Scotland - England, bringing Frazer Forster, Luke Shaw and Ross Barkley into the set-up, while Stewart Downing could make his first international appearance in four years, due to his explosive start to the season with West Ham United.

Gordon Strachan, Scotland manager, is desperate to beat his counterparts today, but of course, is wary of the threat posed by the visitors.

"I would love to give everybody the experience of playing the game, one way or another, but I've got to balance it with wanting to win it," said Strachan to the Scottish media.

"We want to compete and make it as difficult for the other team as possible. England have got terrific players. They were comfortable winners against Slovenia. They could have stepped up any time they felt like it."

Former England captain and retired hardman Terry Butcher has been talking to the FA's official website ahead of tonight's game, having plyed his trade on both sides of the border at club level.

"It will be hostile, noisy and everything that you want to have as a player because it will certainly test you as a character," Butcher told TheFA.com.

"It will test your ability and your bottle on the day, because Scotland will want to win that match."

If we wanted to talk about historic clashes between the two British countries, we would be here all night. One that England fans will be particularly proud of, particularly the older generation, is the 4-3 thriller on Scottish soil, just two months before Sir Alf Ramsey's boys lifted the World Cup in 1966. Here are the highlights - you can look them in HD if you want, not that it will make much difference...

This will be the 115th encounter between the two oldest sides in international football history. Of the previous 114, England have won 47 encounters, with Scotland not far behind on 42. With only 25 draws between them, you can tell it's always tasty when these two nations clash. Roy Hodgson's boys need just one goal tonight to make it 200 goals scored against Scotland ever - an astonishing stat.

England's last game was a 3-1 win over Slovenia on Saturday night, courtesy of a Wayne Rooney penalty and two from Danny Welbeck, after Jordan Henderson had turned into his own net shortly before.

Scotland are in a good run of form recently, the highlight being their hard-fought 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Friday, courtesy of a wonderful Shaun Maloney effort. Gordon Strachan's side also took reigning World Champions Germany to the last few minutes in Berlin, only to be undone by a soft Thomas Muller strike.

England are sitting comfortably at the top of their Euro 2016 qualifying group with four wins out of four, but none of this will matter at Hampden Park tonight, as the Gods bless us with the latest edition of the oldest and fiercest fixture in international football.

Good evening and welcome to our live Scotland vs England in international friendly match. This historic rivalry goes all the way back to the 19th century and tonight's game should be a fierce encounter. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT, so stay tuned for pre-match comments before minute-by-minute coverage of the game right here on VAVEL UK.