Scotland 1-3 England: As it happened
22:05.

22:02. Unsung Hero: Nathaniel Clyne. You wouldn't have guessed that he only made his international debut on Friday. The young Southampton right-back stayed completely composed and professional for the entire game. Although he lost his man for the Scotland goal, he can't be entirely to blame, as Raheem Sterling's awful marking allowed Robertson into a position he should never have been in. Very mature perfomance from the full-back.

22:00. Man of the Match: It has to be Wayne Rooney. The captain was influential in everything England did and of course, moved to within two goals of Gary Lineker and just three short of the coveted top scorer title held by 1966 World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton.

21:55. Sorry for that rushed ending, but it was a cracking finale to a rivalry that certainly didn't disappoint. Wayne Rooney moved tantalisingly close to making immense history and England played really well - Roy Hodgson will take encouragement from that. Scotland played well, but the gap between the two sides was evident and England deserved everything they got. Scotland 1-3 England.

FULL-TIME

THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME

87'. And breathe. In all the commotion, Ross Barkley replaced Jack Wilshere.

85'. And this game has come to life! Hampden Park erupted with determination when Andy Robertson, 20-year-old Scottish left-back poked home after an excellent cut-back from substitute Johnny Russell, but they were soon silenced as England broke straight up the other end and Adam Lallana pulled back for Rooney to get his second of the game and his 46th in England colours. My hands are aching from typing - I can't keep up!

GOAL! Scotland 1-3 England (Rooney)

GOAL! Scotland 1-2 England (Robertson)

80'. Johnny Russell on for Shaun Maloney as Gordon Strachan looks to find something, if anything out of this game.

76'. Big chance missed for Jack Wilshere. England play well on the break and when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cut-back from Rooney's through ball, but the shot is just wide of the near post. Raheem Sterling then robs his man for pace down the left and wins a corner, which is wasted by Adam Lallana. Rickie Lambert on for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

72'. Scotland have a corner and Steven Naismith tries to flick a header in at the near post, but somehow clips it over the bar.

70'. Scotland have been woeful in defence, it has to be said. They just look nervous and clumsy.

66'. Luke Shaw makes way for Kieran Gibbs, while Raheem Sterling replaces Danny Welbeck. For Scotland, Stevie May makes his international debut, in place of Grant Hanley.

65'. Wayne Rooney disposesses Mulgrew on the edge of the Scotland box and tries to test Gordon, but to no avail and it's straight at the keeper.

60'. Barry Bannan comes on for Ikechi Anya.

57'. Adam Lallana swings in a decent corner, but no-one can quite get a touch on it. Unless Scotland turn this around, it might be a case of how many for England.

51'. Scotland almost pull one back immediately, through a stunning Darren Fletcher, but Frazer Forster gets up to tip it over superbly.

50'. That's Wayne Rooney's fourth goal in as many England games and it puts him on 45 all-time goals - just four short of Bobby Charlton's record 49. What a big goal for player and country alike. Completely deserved for the visitors and the home crowd are speechless.

47'. Awful goal to concede for Scotland and surely that's game over. Charlie Mulgrew is booked for a horrible challenge on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and when the costless-kick comes in from the right, the ball bobbles up and down around the area, before Wayne Rooney leaps up to poke the ball past the outstretched Craig Gordon with a delicate header.

GOAL! Scotland 0-2 England (Rooney)

46'. Substitutions: Adam Lallana on for Stewart Downing. Phil Jagielka on for Gary Cahill. Darren Fletcher on for Chris Martin. James Morrison on for Scott Brown. Craig Gordon on for Marshall.

KICK-OFF

20:59. Stay tuned for the start of the second half, right here on VAVEL UK.

20:50. So it's half-time and England have a satisfying and deserved lead against Scotland, courtesy of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's deft header just after the half-hour mark. The teams exit down the tunnel to a stunned-to-silence Hampden Park. Scotland 0-1 England.

HALF-TIME

44'. The game has gone a bit flat if truth be told. Scotland win a dangerous costless-kick though, after a Jack Wilshere foul. It comes to nothing however.

38'. Scotland have enjoyed more possession over the game, but England have really showed their class when it mattered and Hodgson's Three Lions have looked very efficient in and around the Celt box.

35'. Stewart Downing, I should say, has been virtually non-existent thus far, failing to make any sort of an impact in the opening 35 minutes. He needs to produce something and quickly.

33'. England take the lead in the Home Nations derby with a really good goal from Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Jack Wilshere plays a beautiful, Beckham-esque cross out of nowhere from the left and Chamberlain arrives, unmarked, to glance the header past the stunned Marshall in the Scotland goal. That happened so quickly!

GOAL! Scotland 0-1 England (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain)

25'. Luke Shaw has to sit on the sideline for a minute, after picking up a knock, but he soon returns to the action.

20'. Scotland almost have the lead, when Robertson sends in a delicious cross, but despite Scotland throwing every man at the ball, no-one can get a convincing touch on it.

18'. Things are getting tasty now, with tackles flying in near the England corner and Danny Welbeck enjoying a personal battle with Shaun Maloney.

14'. Calls for a Scotland costless-kick are evident as Luke Shaw appears to push Steven Naismith down from behind, but the referee waves it away. Up at the other end, Nathaniel Clyne sends a cross in towards Rooney, but the keeper collects.

12'. Ikechi Anya wins a corner, after good work down the left for Scotland, but it's wasted.

11'. Scotland haven't quite got into their stride yet, failing to string more than a few passes together and England are controlling comfortably.

5'. Good chance for Danny Welbeck, after a good exchange with Wayne Rooney. The Arsenal forward then chooses to send a soft shot straight at Marshall rather than squaring to the open Rooney and the opportunity is wasted.

3'. Luke Shaw wins a corner for England and Gary Cahill heads the resulting set piece just over.

1'. Both sets of players are going to be absolutely relishing this game. We're off at Hampden Park.

KICK-OFF

19:59. Kick-off is imminent right here on VAVEL UK.

19:58. A trill of the bagpipe signals the beginning of the Scottish anthem and those jeers and whistles have miraculously turned into heartfelt singing. Do not get mistaken - this is by no means just a 'friendly'. This is a war between the two oldest of football rivals. Scotland - England.

19:57. The English national anthem is practically inaudible, with an abundance of booes ringing around the stadium, somewhat unsurprisingly.

19:55. The sides are out to a rousing reception, full of fireworks and a pumping rendition of Insomnia by Faithless.

19:45. The two teams are just arriving in the tunnel and should soon be out on the pitch to start the national anthems. Really feeling it now.

19:38. I personally am very excited to see how Stewart Downing performs after such a long time since he last played for his national side. After his blistering form in the Premier League so far this season, if he plays half as well, he could cause Scotland some real damage tonight.

19:25. While you're waiting, here's some nostalgia for all you slightly older fans - Paul Gascoigne's world-class goal and his famous 'Dentist's Chair' celebration. Euro 1996. Against Scotland. Enough said.