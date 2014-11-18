Slovenia - Colombia Match Preview: Los Cafeteros look to extend three game winning run

Colombia head into Tuesday evening's encounter against Slovenia, hosting their last game of the calendar year, off the back of three wins.

Friday saw Los Cafeteros - ranked third in the World after a stunning World Cup performance - victor over the United States at Craven Cottage. James Rodriguez was mobbed by fans at Fulham's ground but it was Carlos Bacca and Teo Gutierrez who clinched a win despite Jozy Altidore's opening goal within the first ten minutes for the USMNT.

Rodriguez became Colombia's youngest ever Captain when he skippered them on Friday night.

Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao was sat in the stands through injury and will not be available for the game against Slovenia either.

Slovenia fared worse in their European Qualifier, in London as well. They faced England and with an impressive crowd of 80,000 watching took the lead against an England side who had yet to concede since the World Cup. Jordan Henderson put the ball into his own net for an undeserved goal for the Slovenian side and they soon crumbled when Wayne Rooney, on his 100th appearance, charged through their defence and forced a penalty. Which, of course, he took and scored from to level things up.

Danny Welbeck volleyed home to give England the lead and then double his own tally with a cool finish which followed a neat piece of play between him and Adam Lallana, reciprocal of the Colombian play throughout the game against the USMNT.

Confidence in the Colombian camp is high following their third win in a row and manager Jose Pekerman says Firday's win bodes well for the future.

"[It] was a hard game against a team [United States] that plays well," Pekerman said.

"We went behind early on but I am pleased with how my team responded. My players never gave up and fought until the end to get the win.

"We are on the right path."

The Colombians have never faced Slovenia before and Caros Bacca will be relishing another game for which he may add to his brilliant season tally so far. He's scored 7 times in La Liga this season in 11 appearances and scored a brace in Colombia's friendly over El Salvador last month.

Slovenia won both their games in October but the fall to England didn't bode well for them. For the first half - against an England side looking dreary - they looked miserable. There was no attempt to put together a fast break away from their rigid defensive play. That defensive play won't work against Colombia, renowned for their excellent ability to get through teams like that with their quick passing play centered around James Rodriguez. With only 4 goals in 7 games for Slovenia this year, an upset is looking a far way off from possibility.

PREDICTION: Slovenia 0-3 Colombia