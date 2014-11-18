Spain - Germany live score and highlights of international friendly match 2014

As always thank you for everybody that looked and shared this liveinline. Thank you and I'm out!

21:37. Well it was not the game most of us expected but still it is a good way for Germany to round off a brilliant 2014. Spain would had felt they could had won with good chances from Nolito but Zieler did very well in replace for the injured Neuer.

Full time! Spain 0-1 Germany

89'. About time! Toni Kroos picks the ball from outside the box and hammers the ball past Casilla to make it 1-0 to the Germans with a couple of minutes to go!

Goal! Spain 0-1 Germany (Kroos)

81'. Pedro forces another save out of Zieler, the Barca winger tries to chip the ball over the keeper but Zieler pulls off a good save to deny the winger.

78'. Kroos shoots from 30-yards-out but Casilla is there too block the shot.

77'. Casillas comes off for Casilla, Del Bosque is getting bored now too!

74'. Morata tries an effort from way out but it ends up in Row Z.

70'. Couldn't had said it any better.

67'. The game seems to have entered a dry spell, little has happened since Nolito's costless kick.

58'. Nolito with the best chance of the game as the Celta Vigo winger's costless kick is well saved by Zieler from 20-yards-out.

56'. Morata breaks through on goal but Rudiger is there to tackel to ball from the former Real Madrid striker and Zieler collects the ball.

54'. Great chance for Rudiger as the ball moves around in the box in every direction, the Stuttgart centre back finally gets a foot in but Batra is there to clear the ball away.

51'. Zieler doing his best Neuer impression as the Hannover keeper rushes out of the box to clear away the ball.

46'. Early chance for Spain as Morata tries to curl the ball around Zieler but the Hannover keeper easily catches the floating ball.

Second half kick-off!

20:36. Must say, Low's new glasses are rather snazzy.

20:33. A very even first half. Spain have enjoyed the majority of the chances, with Nolito coming the closest, but Germany have come close too, with Gotze testing Casillas with a great volley that was matched by a great save.

Half time!

44'. Very risky play from Spain as Volland sends in a low cross into the penalty box and aapilicueta deals with it poorly and the ball almost ends up in the back of the net.

43'. Isco whips in a great costless kick but Garcia's effort goes way over the bar.

36'. Spain go on the counter attack but Isco takes too long and the threat is dealt with by Mustafi.

32'. Germany come close once again. Germany pass the ball around the Spain penalty box and Rudy tries to volley a lose ball but it goes high over the bar.

29'. Spain almost take the lead. After some vintage tiki-taka football from the hosts, Nolito cannot make good of a close range header and Zieler clears the ball.

25'. Spain go on the break but Isco can't make good of his chance and the ball goes behind for a goal kick.

20'. Gotze almost puts Germany ahead after a good one-two with Muller the 22-year-old volleys the ball but Casillas pulls off a great save to deny Gotze.

16'. Muller is back on the pitch after the Bayern player fell awkwardly in the 10th minute.

11'. Zieler is called into action for the first time tonight. Nolito lashes a shot from just outside the box and Zieler does well to parry the ball behind for a corner.

8'. It has been a real possesion game so far. Both teams are keeping hold of the ball well and passing the ball costlessly.

5'. Khedira with a half chance as the ball is whiped into the box to the captain (for tonight) but the ball bounces off the denfesive midfielder and straight into the arms of Casillas.

3'. Spain have controlled possession in the opening stages of the game as you would suspet but no threats yet, Spain are finding it hard to break through Germany as they are defending with a solid line of five at the back.

Kick-off!

19:40. The teams are out of the tunnel. What are your predictions for this heavyweight game?

19:36. In England, we have Adrien Chiles and Gary Lineker. Germany have her!

19:30. One thing is certain, waiting for Spain - Germany on German TV is a million times more entertaining than looking Adrien Chiles trying to talk about football.

19:25. There are two other big friendlies tonight. Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford with Portugal to face Argentina and England and Scotland go head-to-head at Celtic Park in the oldest fixture in international football.

19:12. Look Spain and Barcelona legend Carlos Puyol take Spain to the 2010 World Cup final with this bullet of a header against the Germans. The commentary is almost as brilliant as the goal itself.

19:08. I don't know which is more tougher. Deciding who is going to win this game or trying to find a inline for the game!

19:02. Low has announced a very weak team for Germany's standards. However the front three of Muller, Gotze and Volland could do some signficant damage to the Spainish defence.

(3-4-3) Germany: Zieler; Howedes, Mustafi, Rudiger; Rudy, Khedira, Kroos, Durm; Muller, Gotze, Volland

(4-2-3-1) Spain: Casillas; Azpilicueta, Pique, Ramos, Bernat; Busquets, Bruno; R. García, Isco, Nolito; Morata

19:00. Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has said ahead of the live match Spain - Germany: "There are no friendlies at this level, and they will also want to make amends for their recent matches, it's going to be a great spectacle."

18:57. He added: "Things are currently going very well for me. I'm feeling good."

18:51. "To be able to measure ourselves at this level and prove ourselves is always amazing. I'm really looking forward to it."

18:46. "We're up against a really top side, against a team who have dominated world football in recent years.

18:36. “With a good Spain - Germany, we can bring a worthy conclusion to the year in which we became world champions.

18:29. World Cup hero Mario Gotze told the German Football Association's website: "I think it's great that to end this amazing year, we have such a highlight with the national team."

18:20. Germany lead 7-6 in the head to head record between these two European heavyweights, Spain - Germany, with eight draws being played out, although Spain have won the last three meetings.

18:13. Cesar Azpilicueta, Jose Callejon, Juan Bernat and Kiko Casilla could all start tonight against the World Cup champions.

18:06. However Spain have injury problems of their own. Cesc Fabregas, David Silva, David de Gea and Diego Costa are all out for tonight’s heavyweight fixture.

18:00. Low is already without Gladbach's Christoph Kramer, Dortmund pair Marco Reus and Mats Hummels, Andre Schürrle and Bastian Schweinsteiger for this match Spain - Germany.

17:56. Wolfsburg defender Robin Knoche has been called-up to the German national team for the first time as a replacement for Boateng.

17:49. This will mean that either Ron-Robert Zieler or Roman Weidenfeller will take the number one jersey.

17:43. Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper and midfielder Manuel Neuer has been ruled out of tonight’s fixture with a knee injury.

17:37. This game will be the final international fixture for both teams in 2014 and it has been a year to remember for Germany, not so much for Spain however.

17:31. For 6 years Spain ruled the international stage with their creative tiki-taka style of play, but Joachim Low's men have replaced La Furia Roja as the number one team in the world.

17:26. The last time these Spain - Germany live met was in the 2010 World Cup semi-finals in South Africa where Spain were the victors through a Carlos Puyol header.

17:19. Before that the sides met in the 2008 Euro final where again Spain were the winners with Fernando Torres scoring the only goal.

17:15. Despite being a friendly, this game has all the makings of a classic and timeless match.

17:08. What a game Spain - Germany live we have tonight! The reigning World Cup champions Germany travel to Vigo to face Spain, who are looking to rebuild after an atrocious World Cup in Brazil.

17:00. Good afternoon everybody and welcome to our live score of Spain vs. Germany in this midweek international friendly. Kick off is at 19:45 BST, so stick around for the pre-match build up before the minute-by-minute coverage here on VAVEL UK.