Slovenia 0-1 Colombia: Los Cafeteros extend winning streak through Adrian Ramos goal

Colombia have extended their winning streak to 4 games thanks to a 43rd minute Adrian Ramos goal to give them a 1-0 victory against Slovenia.

Ramos, a summer signing for Borussia Dortmund, rounded the keeper after James Rodriguez slipped a ball through to the 6ft 1" forward. 

Slovenia, who suffered defeat to England on Sunday evening, were forced to make a considerable amount of changes due to the close proximity of the two games.

Tricolor controlled the game from start to finish, with 58% possession, but couldn't manage to convert possession of the ball into creating enough chances. Both sides had 3 shots on target and with the potent attacking talent of Rodriguez, Cuadrado, Martinez and Ramos you would expect better against a no more than average Slovenia side.

Jose Pekerman named a changed line-up to the side that beat the United States at Craven Cottage last Friday. Besiktas' Pedro Franco was replaced by Cristian Zapata at left-back. Pablo Armero and Santiago Arias remained the two centre-backs with Jeison Murillo remained at right-back. Aguilar and Mejia were behind a front line consisting of the Captain James Rodriguez, Juan Cuadrado, Adrian Ramos and Jackson Martinez. Carlos Bacca and Teo Gutierrez were dropped from the starting line-up despite both scoring against the USMNT. 