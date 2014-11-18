Slovenia 0-1 Colombia: Los Cafeteros extend winning streak through Adrian Ramos goal

Colombia have extended their winning streak to 4 games thanks to a 43rd minute Adrian Ramos goal to give them a 1-0 victory against Slovenia.

Ramos, a summer signing for Borussia Dortmund, rounded the keeper after James Rodriguez slipped a ball through to the 6ft 1" forward.

Slovenia, who suffered defeat to England on Sunday evening, were forced to make a considerable amount of changes due to the close proximity of the two games.

Tricolor controlled the game from start to finish, with 58% possession, but couldn't manage to convert possession of the ball into creating enough chances. Both sides had 3 shots on target and with the potent attacking talent of Rodriguez, Cuadrado, Martinez and Ramos you would expect better against a no more than average Slovenia side.

Jose Pekerman named a changed line-up to the side that beat the United States at Craven Cottage last Friday. Besiktas' Pedro Franco was replaced by Cristian Zapata at left-back. Pablo Armero and Santiago Arias remained the two centre-backs with Jeison Murillo remained at right-back. Aguilar and Mejia were behind a front line consisting of the Captain James Rodriguez, Juan Cuadrado, Adrian Ramos and Jackson Martinez. Carlos Bacca and Teo Gutierrez were dropped from the starting line-up despite both scoring against the USMNT.

Ramos came of the bench against the US on Friday but only in the 88th minute. He was given his chance to make an impact with in-form Bacca's absence and his cool finish will have certainly given Pekerman something to think about with his huge range of attacking threats.

Colombia looked far off the best, which we saw so often at the World Cup and have done since.

They've now won their last four games and have only lost to one opponent since October 2013; Brazil. They were defeated and knocked out by them at the World Cup this summer and played them once more in a friendly just two months later and lost again.

Despite a less than exciting performance Colombia have got another result and a gritty win may do them some good in the long term. They had yet to play a defensive side like Slovenia and with their confidence levels on a high they dealt with the opposition well.

All bodes well for Jose Pekerman's ever improving Los Cafeteros and in four years time the 3rd best side in the World will be up there again in Russia, fighting for the status of World Champions.